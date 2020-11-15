Language Selection

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 17th of November 2020 10:31:14 PM
Red Hat
  • Using an Ansible playbook to manage workstation and server updates | Enable Sysadmin

    In part two of this series on writing playbooks, we examine updates for servers and workstations. This playbook manages updates differently depending on the role the systems play on the network.

  • Introducing Quarkus on Red Hat OpenShift

    Red Hat is committed to the future of Java. It remains the most popular programming language runtime for enterprise application development, with nearly two-thirds of developers globally self-identifying as "moderate to heavy" users of Java. Java has consistently been in the top three programming languages on the TIOBE ratings for the past eighteen years. Safe to say - despite developers having more choice and easier access to new programming languages than ever before, Java remains the de facto standard for building business-critical applications. At Red Hat, our goal is to continue to support Java developers by offering new ways for Java developers to continue innovating.

  • Introducing using OpenShift Serverless for event-driven applications

    The steady uptick in serverless adoption brings benefits to developers as well as businesses at-large. With serverless, developers can focus more on delivering value, driving greater innovation, and a faster iteration of services and applications to the larger organization. This is why Red Hat is consistently updating OpenShift Serverless with new features, such as Eventing and Functions.

    By leveraging serverless, we lower the barrier of Kubernetes adoption since most of its APIs target IT operations teams, not developers. OpenShift Serverless, based on the upstream Knative project, extends Kubernetes providing developer-friendly constructs, helping to solve application development problems by using modern patterns, like request-driven autoscaling and event-driven computing. The resulting applications will automatically scale up or down based on need and use, saving time and resources.

  • Red Hat broadens the scope for cloud-native, Kubernetes management with greater observability and automation

    Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes is designed to help organizations further extend and scale Red Hat OpenShift with enterprise-grade management capabilities across hybrid and multicloud environments. It enables IT teams to manage multiple Kubernetes clusters and automate multi-cluster application deployments across hybrid clouds while driving policy compliance and expanded governance. Today marks the general availability of Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes 2.1, which extends management capabilities into established environments and helps to more proactively cultivate cluster performance for optimized cloud-native management.

  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.3 is ready for the edge

    Like it or not, organizations are moving more and more workloads to the edge. The benefits of moving workloads closer to the users that depend on them are undeniable. So are the downsides. However, with Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.3 we've added several features to help admins and organizations cope with the challenges of edge computing by simplifying image creation, reducing update sizes and fending off unnecessary downtime.

  • Use cases for the IBM Social Campaign Manager

    Most people have been presented with a 20+ question with 5 optional answers per question survey at one time or another. The applications used to create these surveys typically provide the same functions, and they produce what amounts to a digital representation of a paper-based survey shared in an email. Presenting 100+ radial buttons to incentivize participants to share valuable feedback is not ideal, is it?

    Assuming that enough people do respond to these surveys, they are typically sufficient to collect quantitative statistics. However, they don’t probe for context, intent, or the emotion behind the participants responses. They don’t solicit feedback in the way we naturally would if we were able to chat with the participant directly.

Calamares and Plasma Look-and-Feel

Calamares is a Linux installer. Bluestar Linux is a Linux distribution. KDE Plasma Desktop is KDE’s flagship desktop environment. Together, these three bits of software got into a spot of trouble, but what’s more important, got out of trouble again with good communications, good bug reports and a “we can fix it” attitude. When Calamares is run in a KDE Plasma Desktop environment, for a distro that uses KDE Plasma Desktop – and bear in mind, Calamares is a distro- and desktop-independent project, so it will just as gladly install a variant of Debian with i3 as a variant of openSUSE with GNOME as a variant of Fedora with KDE Plasma – one of the modules that the distro can use is the plasmalnf module. This configures the look-and-feel of KDE Plasma Desktop in the target system, so that after the installation is done you don’t have to set a theme again. You might think of this as one tiny part of a first-run “here’s some cool options for your desktop” tool. Read more

$6 billion Linux deal? SUSE IPO rumored

According to Bloomberg, EQT is planning an IPO for German Linux and enterprise software company SUSE. EQT is a Swedish-based private equity firm with €50 billion in raised capital. SUSE is the leading European Union (EU) Linux distributor. Over the years, SUSE has changed owners several times. First, it was acquired by Novell in 2004. Then, Attachmate, with some Microsoft funding, bought Novell and SUSE in 2010. This was followed in 2014 when Micro Focus purchased Attachmate and SUSE was spun off as an independent division. Then, EQT purchased SUSE from Micro Focus for $2.5 billion in March 2019. With an IPO of approximately $6 billion, EQT would do very well for itself in very little time. Read more

Kernel: PCH, DRM-Next, CET, H.264

  • A Bit Late: Linux PCH Temperature Support Mistakenly Missing From The Intel C620 Series - Phoronix

    While Intel is normally very punctual with their Linux hardware support and ensure that the full capabilities of the hardware are exposed under Linux, especially when it comes to server and workstation hardware, occasionally oversights are made. The latest blemish is a Linux user discovering that the PCH temperature reading support wasn't there for his workstation with a Lewisburg C620 series chipset running dual Xeon Gold CPUs. The Intel C620 series have been around for more than three years and used by Skylake-SP / Cascade Lake SP. For being found with the original Xeon Scalable processors it's a bit surprising that missing PCH temperature monitoring support went unnoticed this long, but for the Linux 5.11 kernel that will see its stable release in early 2021 that issue has been corrected.

  • More Intel Tiger Lake Fixes Heading Into Linux 5.11, eLLC Caching For Display Buffers

    Another round of Intel graphics driver changes were submitted last week to DRM-Next for queuing ahead of next month's Linux 5.11 merge window. With this latest feature pull is a "healthy chunk" of Tiger Lake related fixes. The Tiger Lake fixes are for possible hang issues, addressing the media power gate sequence, flushing engines before breadcrumbs, and other alterations.

  • Intel Tidies Up CET While Waiting For It To Land In The Linux Kernel

    Intel's SGX enclaves support patches for the Linux kernel have been through 40+ rounds of review at this point over the past many months as they try to get this security feature into the mainline Linux kernel. But SGX isn't the only Intel security feature that's been having a long process for mainlining: Control-flow Enforcement Technology (CET) is in a similar boat. Intel Control-Flow Enforcement Technology aims to prevent ROP and COP/JOP style attacks through indirect branch tracking and a shadow stack. Linux patches for the kernel and compilers have been in the works for years and the CET hardware support debuted recently with Tiger Lake processors.

  • Linux's Stateless H.264 Decode Interface Ready To Be Deemed Stable - Phoronix

    The Linux kernel's stateless video decoder interface is used for video decoding where no state needs to be kept between processed video frames and allows for independently decoding each video frame. The H.264 stateless decode interface for the Linux kernel has been in the works for a few years and is now deemed ready and stable for dealing with modern stateless codecs.

Getting started with btrfs for Linux [Former headline: Forget ZFS and use Btrfs]

Btrfs has been available for Linux for several years, so you may already be familiar with it. If not, you may have questions about it, especially if you use Fedora Workstation (Btrfs is now its default filesystem). This article aims to help you get familiar with it and its advanced features, such as copy-on-write and checksums. Btrfs, short for B-Tree Filesystem, is actually a filesystem and volume manager rolled into one. It's often seen as a response to ZFS, introduced in Sun Microsystem's Solaris OS back in 2005, now largely replaced by an open source implementation called OpenZFS. Ubuntu Linux and FreeBSD often feature OpenZFS. Other examples with similar features are Red Hat's Stratis and the Linux Logical Volume Manager (LVM). [...] Btrfs offers a lot of promise for delivering an advanced filesystem feature set to Linux. It wasn't the first; I credit ZFS for my introduction to this type of filesystem some 15 years ago, but Btrfs is fully open source and unencumbered by patents. I advise starting with a virtual machine or spare system if you want to explore this filesystem. I would like to see some graphical management utilities produced for system administrators who like to operate in the GUI world. Fortunately, Btrfs has strong development activity, as evidenced by the Fedora project's decision to make it default on Workstation 33. Read more

