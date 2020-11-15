IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
-
Using an Ansible playbook to manage workstation and server updates | Enable Sysadmin
In part two of this series on writing playbooks, we examine updates for servers and workstations. This playbook manages updates differently depending on the role the systems play on the network.
-
Introducing Quarkus on Red Hat OpenShift
Red Hat is committed to the future of Java. It remains the most popular programming language runtime for enterprise application development, with nearly two-thirds of developers globally self-identifying as "moderate to heavy" users of Java. Java has consistently been in the top three programming languages on the TIOBE ratings for the past eighteen years. Safe to say - despite developers having more choice and easier access to new programming languages than ever before, Java remains the de facto standard for building business-critical applications. At Red Hat, our goal is to continue to support Java developers by offering new ways for Java developers to continue innovating.
-
Introducing using OpenShift Serverless for event-driven applications
The steady uptick in serverless adoption brings benefits to developers as well as businesses at-large. With serverless, developers can focus more on delivering value, driving greater innovation, and a faster iteration of services and applications to the larger organization. This is why Red Hat is consistently updating OpenShift Serverless with new features, such as Eventing and Functions.
By leveraging serverless, we lower the barrier of Kubernetes adoption since most of its APIs target IT operations teams, not developers. OpenShift Serverless, based on the upstream Knative project, extends Kubernetes providing developer-friendly constructs, helping to solve application development problems by using modern patterns, like request-driven autoscaling and event-driven computing. The resulting applications will automatically scale up or down based on need and use, saving time and resources.
-
Red Hat broadens the scope for cloud-native, Kubernetes management with greater observability and automation
Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes is designed to help organizations further extend and scale Red Hat OpenShift with enterprise-grade management capabilities across hybrid and multicloud environments. It enables IT teams to manage multiple Kubernetes clusters and automate multi-cluster application deployments across hybrid clouds while driving policy compliance and expanded governance. Today marks the general availability of Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes 2.1, which extends management capabilities into established environments and helps to more proactively cultivate cluster performance for optimized cloud-native management.
-
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.3 is ready for the edge
Like it or not, organizations are moving more and more workloads to the edge. The benefits of moving workloads closer to the users that depend on them are undeniable. So are the downsides. However, with Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.3 we've added several features to help admins and organizations cope with the challenges of edge computing by simplifying image creation, reducing update sizes and fending off unnecessary downtime.
-
Use cases for the IBM Social Campaign Manager
Most people have been presented with a 20+ question with 5 optional answers per question survey at one time or another. The applications used to create these surveys typically provide the same functions, and they produce what amounts to a digital representation of a paper-based survey shared in an email. Presenting 100+ radial buttons to incentivize participants to share valuable feedback is not ideal, is it?
Assuming that enough people do respond to these surveys, they are typically sufficient to collect quantitative statistics. However, they don’t probe for context, intent, or the emotion behind the participants responses. They don’t solicit feedback in the way we naturally would if we were able to chat with the participant directly.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 751 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Calamares and Plasma Look-and-Feel
Calamares is a Linux installer. Bluestar Linux is a Linux distribution. KDE Plasma Desktop is KDE’s flagship desktop environment. Together, these three bits of software got into a spot of trouble, but what’s more important, got out of trouble again with good communications, good bug reports and a “we can fix it” attitude. When Calamares is run in a KDE Plasma Desktop environment, for a distro that uses KDE Plasma Desktop – and bear in mind, Calamares is a distro- and desktop-independent project, so it will just as gladly install a variant of Debian with i3 as a variant of openSUSE with GNOME as a variant of Fedora with KDE Plasma – one of the modules that the distro can use is the plasmalnf module. This configures the look-and-feel of KDE Plasma Desktop in the target system, so that after the installation is done you don’t have to set a theme again. You might think of this as one tiny part of a first-run “here’s some cool options for your desktop” tool.
$6 billion Linux deal? SUSE IPO rumored
According to Bloomberg, EQT is planning an IPO for German Linux and enterprise software company SUSE. EQT is a Swedish-based private equity firm with €50 billion in raised capital. SUSE is the leading European Union (EU) Linux distributor. Over the years, SUSE has changed owners several times. First, it was acquired by Novell in 2004. Then, Attachmate, with some Microsoft funding, bought Novell and SUSE in 2010. This was followed in 2014 when Micro Focus purchased Attachmate and SUSE was spun off as an independent division. Then, EQT purchased SUSE from Micro Focus for $2.5 billion in March 2019. With an IPO of approximately $6 billion, EQT would do very well for itself in very little time.
Kernel: PCH, DRM-Next, CET, H.264
Getting started with btrfs for Linux [Former headline: Forget ZFS and use Btrfs]
Btrfs has been available for Linux for several years, so you may already be familiar with it. If not, you may have questions about it, especially if you use Fedora Workstation (Btrfs is now its default filesystem). This article aims to help you get familiar with it and its advanced features, such as copy-on-write and checksums. Btrfs, short for B-Tree Filesystem, is actually a filesystem and volume manager rolled into one. It's often seen as a response to ZFS, introduced in Sun Microsystem's Solaris OS back in 2005, now largely replaced by an open source implementation called OpenZFS. Ubuntu Linux and FreeBSD often feature OpenZFS. Other examples with similar features are Red Hat's Stratis and the Linux Logical Volume Manager (LVM). [...] Btrfs offers a lot of promise for delivering an advanced filesystem feature set to Linux. It wasn't the first; I credit ZFS for my introduction to this type of filesystem some 15 years ago, but Btrfs is fully open source and unencumbered by patents. I advise starting with a virtual machine or spare system if you want to explore this filesystem. I would like to see some graphical management utilities produced for system administrators who like to operate in the GUI world. Fortunately, Btrfs has strong development activity, as evidenced by the Fedora project's decision to make it default on Workstation 33.
Recent comments
2 hours 30 min ago
2 hours 34 min ago
2 hours 34 min ago
3 hours 58 min ago
4 hours 14 min ago
4 hours 22 min ago
4 hours 38 min ago
8 hours 28 min ago
14 hours 38 min ago
1 day 22 min ago