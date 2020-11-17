Language Selection

Why Companies Can Benefit From Open Source

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 18th of November 2020 02:52:02 AM
GNU
OSS

All (pure) open source licenses allow the commercial use of that software. Hence, anybody can take the open source software, rebrand it and then sell it online or offline.

Companies can use this approach for their own benefit; They can take a software like LibreOffice, modify it and change its name to make it better, and then sell it along with their support in their own local communities. Collabora Office – for example – is a fork of LibreOffice, and Collabora just add their modifications to LibreOffice and then sell it under a different name.

Localization efforts can go even further in this; Some companies in Brazil, for example, offer to perform the digital transfer of traditional companies from proprietary software to open source software, and hence they can earn money by providing logistics and support services to the users of these open source software.

All of this without having to get the consent of the original developers or any written permission from them, since open source licenses already allow such use cases in their definitions.

This type of usage is extremely popular in ERP software; One open source ERP software becomes so popular, then another takes its source code, rebrand it & modify it and then publish it under a different name in their own local community (E.g India).

Still, one point to take in mind is that it is very highly unethical to take without giving back. If you find an open source software very useful to you or your business, then you should give something back to the original developers of that software who gave it for you for free.

'Open' 'Invention' 'Network' Turns 15

  • Open Invention Network Celebrates Its 15th Year Protecting Core Linux and Open Source from Patent Aggression [Ed: This is nonsense. OIN is not protecting us, it is protecting software patents from our scrutiny]

    Open Invention Network (OIN) is celebrating its 15th year protecting the Open Source Software (OSS) community from patent risk. OIN’s efforts have enabled businesses and organizations to confidently invest their resources to develop, integrate and use OSS, safeguarding them from patent risk in core Linux and adjacent OSS technologies.

  • Open Invention Network Linux patent protection group turns 15

    Now, 15 years later, the Open Invention Network (OIN), the largest patent non-aggression consortium ever, is still protecting Linux and open-source software from patent attacks and patent trolls. Indeed, its scope has grown ever larger. Recently, it expanded its intellectual property protection from core Linux programs and adjacent open-source code by expanding its Linux System Definition. In particular, that means patents relating to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) 10 and the Extended File Allocation Table exFAT file system are now protected.

Firefox 84 Promises to Finally Enable WebRender By Default on Linux/X11

While some of you are still discovering the new features and improvements in Firefox 83, Mozilla is already working on the next major version of the popular and open-source web browser, Firefox 84, which promises to finally enable the WebRender feature by default on Linux. Written in Rust, the WebRender feature in Firefox makes the entire web browser faster when surfing the Internet. While WebRender is known for being extremely fast, it also makes Firefox more stable and smoother. Read more

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers

  • Using an Ansible playbook to manage workstation and server updates | Enable Sysadmin

    In part two of this series on writing playbooks, we examine updates for servers and workstations. This playbook manages updates differently depending on the role the systems play on the network.

  • Introducing Quarkus on Red Hat OpenShift

    Red Hat is committed to the future of Java. It remains the most popular programming language runtime for enterprise application development, with nearly two-thirds of developers globally self-identifying as "moderate to heavy" users of Java. Java has consistently been in the top three programming languages on the TIOBE ratings for the past eighteen years. Safe to say - despite developers having more choice and easier access to new programming languages than ever before, Java remains the de facto standard for building business-critical applications. At Red Hat, our goal is to continue to support Java developers by offering new ways for Java developers to continue innovating.

  • Introducing using OpenShift Serverless for event-driven applications

    The steady uptick in serverless adoption brings benefits to developers as well as businesses at-large. With serverless, developers can focus more on delivering value, driving greater innovation, and a faster iteration of services and applications to the larger organization. This is why Red Hat is consistently updating OpenShift Serverless with new features, such as Eventing and Functions. By leveraging serverless, we lower the barrier of Kubernetes adoption since most of its APIs target IT operations teams, not developers. OpenShift Serverless, based on the upstream Knative project, extends Kubernetes providing developer-friendly constructs, helping to solve application development problems by using modern patterns, like request-driven autoscaling and event-driven computing. The resulting applications will automatically scale up or down based on need and use, saving time and resources.

  • Red Hat broadens the scope for cloud-native, Kubernetes management with greater observability and automation

    Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes is designed to help organizations further extend and scale Red Hat OpenShift with enterprise-grade management capabilities across hybrid and multicloud environments. It enables IT teams to manage multiple Kubernetes clusters and automate multi-cluster application deployments across hybrid clouds while driving policy compliance and expanded governance. Today marks the general availability of Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes 2.1, which extends management capabilities into established environments and helps to more proactively cultivate cluster performance for optimized cloud-native management.

  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.3 is ready for the edge

    Like it or not, organizations are moving more and more workloads to the edge. The benefits of moving workloads closer to the users that depend on them are undeniable. So are the downsides. However, with Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.3 we've added several features to help admins and organizations cope with the challenges of edge computing by simplifying image creation, reducing update sizes and fending off unnecessary downtime.

  • Use cases for the IBM Social Campaign Manager

    Most people have been presented with a 20+ question with 5 optional answers per question survey at one time or another. The applications used to create these surveys typically provide the same functions, and they produce what amounts to a digital representation of a paper-based survey shared in an email. Presenting 100+ radial buttons to incentivize participants to share valuable feedback is not ideal, is it? Assuming that enough people do respond to these surveys, they are typically sufficient to collect quantitative statistics. However, they don’t probe for context, intent, or the emotion behind the participants responses. They don’t solicit feedback in the way we naturally would if we were able to chat with the participant directly.

Android Leftovers

