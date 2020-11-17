today's howtos
How to check for free disk space on Linux
Struggling to find out how much free space you have left on your Linux PC? Don’t know how to check it? We can help! Follow along with this guide as we show you how to check for free disk space on Linux!
Moving large number of files Using find, mv, xargs
How to Use Ansible Vault to Encrypt Sensitive Data
Fedora 33 : Install PyGame 2.0 on Fedora.
Today I will show you how to install the python PyGame version 2.0 package with python version 3.9 in Fedora 33 distro.
Fedora 33 : Upgrade from Fedora 32.
How to Trace Program Execution Using Linux Strace Command
Strace is used analyze how a program interacts with the system to debug any program. Here learn linux strace command with examples.
The strace is a powerful command-line tool for process monitoring, diagnostic and troubleshooting programs in Linux. Generally, it is used to intercept and record the system calls and the signals received by a process. You can use strace to analyze how a program interacts with the system to debug any program.
who Command in Linux
In this article, we explain the who command that is bundled in GNU coreutils package.
who is a command-line utility that prints a list of currently logged in users. It can also show the current run level, time of the last system boot, and more.
How To Install Komodo Edit on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Komodo Edit on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Komodo Edit is a programming text editor and available free for Ubuntu and other Linux operating systems.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of Komodo Edit on an Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian based distribution like Linux Mint.
'Open' 'Invention' 'Network' Turns 15
Firefox 84 Promises to Finally Enable WebRender By Default on Linux/X11
While some of you are still discovering the new features and improvements in Firefox 83, Mozilla is already working on the next major version of the popular and open-source web browser, Firefox 84, which promises to finally enable the WebRender feature by default on Linux. Written in Rust, the WebRender feature in Firefox makes the entire web browser faster when surfing the Internet. While WebRender is known for being extremely fast, it also makes Firefox more stable and smoother.
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Android Leftovers
