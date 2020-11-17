Devices/Embedded: Pantera Pico PC, Pi, NAS and More
This tiny Linux PC has a unique feature that sets it apart from the rest of the market | TechRadar
The Pantera Pico PC, by XDO.AI, is the fourth thin client/mini PC we’ve seen with this tiny cubic form factor.
However, unlike the GMK NucBox and the Chuwi Larkbox that we reviewed (and Xiaomi’s almost identical computer), this one has three unique selling points that make it stand out from the competition (for better or for worse).
First, it is the only model to date that is certified to run on Ubuntu, the popular Linux distribution. Then there’s the fact it's available in a number of color schemes with matching LED lights. And, finally, it is the only PC we know of that includes an (optional) docking station.
Converting Your Raspberry Pi Into a Crypto Trading Bot | Hacker Noon
What's not to love about your Pi? It's a serious piece of kit, and it's cheap! But… can it make you money?
Best NAS & media server distros of 2020
While external hard drives are a great way to quickly and conveniently add extra storage, they have their drawbacks. For one, their data retrieval capabilities are restricted to the computer they are connected to. This might work for individual users with single PCs but isn’t a practical solution for an increasing number of households with a variety of data consuming devices.
To add more flexibility to your data storage and retrieval policy you need to use a network-attached storage (NAS) solution. Here we’ll test some of the best NAS solutions that offer you the features and flexibility of commercial NAS minus the cost of proprietary software.
And while we’re at it, we’ll also throw in a couple of media streaming servers that’ll happily blast your multimedia content to all devices on your network.
[...]
As its name suggests, the EasyNAS distro takes away the complexities by making several assumptions on the user’s behalf and in essence simplifies the entire process. The distro is based on OpenSUSE and like the other two options has a web-based administration interface.
EasyNAS also focuses on the Btrfs filesystem only, just like Rockstor. Note however that EasyNAS is designed for first-time NAS users, which is why it lacks many of the configuration options and flexibility in terms of deployment as compared to the other solutions.
For instance, while the distro supports multiple network protocols, it doesn’t give you the option to configure them as per your needs. While this wouldn’t be any issues for first time NAS users, experienced users will be better served with one of the other solutions.
Reading Vehicle OBD-II data through CAN within a containerized application in Embedded Linux
A connected world makes it possible to track your online orders being shipped to your home through your smartphone in real-time, and getting information about your vehicle such as tire pressure, outside temperature, and even details like if a lamp is broken – has begun to be possible via smartphones in modern vehicle models. But behind the magic of knowing where the truck carrying your package is at all times and other details of the vehicle, there is a very complex world made of embedded devices ‘talking’ to each other so the information makes its way from the device to you.
Graphics: AMD and NVIDIA Latest
First two i.MX8M Plus SMARC modules break cover
Seco’s “SM-218” and Adlink’s “LEC-IMX8MP” SMARC 2.1 modules run Linux or Android on NXP’s AI-enabled i.MX8M Plus with up to 8GB RAM, 64GB eMMC, dual GbE, PCIe Gen3, and optional -40 to 85°C. The first two SMARC 2.1 form-factor modules with NXP’s i.MX8M Plus SoC have appeared, joining a handful of other i.MX8M Plus modules including Variscite’s VAR-SOM-MX8M-PLUS and DART-MX8M-PLUS and TechNexion’s EDM-G-IMX8M-PLUS and AXON-E-IMX8M-PLUS. Seco announced its SM-218 earlier this month and Adlink’s unannounced LEC-IMX8MP is listed as “preliminary.”
