First two i.MX8M Plus SMARC modules break cover
Seco’s “SM-218” and Adlink’s “LEC-IMX8MP” SMARC 2.1 modules run Linux or Android on NXP’s AI-enabled i.MX8M Plus with up to 8GB RAM, 64GB eMMC, dual GbE, PCIe Gen3, and optional -40 to 85°C.
The first two SMARC 2.1 form-factor modules with NXP’s i.MX8M Plus SoC have appeared, joining a handful of other i.MX8M Plus modules including Variscite’s VAR-SOM-MX8M-PLUS and DART-MX8M-PLUS and TechNexion’s EDM-G-IMX8M-PLUS and AXON-E-IMX8M-PLUS. Seco announced its SM-218 earlier this month and Adlink’s unannounced LEC-IMX8MP is listed as “preliminary.”
