Seco’s “SM-218” and Adlink’s “LEC-IMX8MP” SMARC 2.1 modules run Linux or Android on NXP’s AI-enabled i.MX8M Plus with up to 8GB RAM, 64GB eMMC, dual GbE, PCIe Gen3, and optional -40 to 85°C. The first two SMARC 2.1 form-factor modules with NXP’s i.MX8M Plus SoC have appeared, joining a handful of other i.MX8M Plus modules including Variscite’s VAR-SOM-MX8M-PLUS and DART-MX8M-PLUS and TechNexion’s EDM-G-IMX8M-PLUS and AXON-E-IMX8M-PLUS. Seco announced its SM-218 earlier this month and Adlink’s unannounced LEC-IMX8MP is listed as “preliminary.”

It seems NVIDIA are no longer reserving the two extra digits in their Linux driver versioning for their special Betas, as a new stable driver is out today as 455.45.01. [...] This is part of their "Short Lived" branch, and should be safe for everyone to upgrade to if you're sticking to that. They also have their "Long Lived" branch currently on version 450.80.02 that was released back in September.

AMDVLK 2020.Q4.4 is out this morning as the newest source snapshot of this official open-source AMD Radeon Vulkan driver. Given the Radeon RX 6800 series shipping this week, when seeing 2020.Q4.4 surface I immediately wondered whether it was for introducing this RDNA2 graphics processor support. That though doesn't appear to be the case with no official mention of the Radeon RX 6000 series when poking through the code nor any other large additions.

One day ahead of the Radeon RX 6800 / RX 6800 XT, AMD has merged support for AV1 decode support on these RDNA2 GPUs into Mesa. We've known for a while that the Radeon RX 6000 series would offer accelerated AV1 video decoding but when the Linux support would materialize has been the open question. Well, it was merged today to Mesa 21.0-devel -- that is the Mesa feature release due out in March 2021, not the imminent Mesa 20.3 release coming out in a few weeks.