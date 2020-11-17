UP Xtreme i11 SBC runs pre-installed Ubuntu on Tiger Lake
Aaeon unveiled a Linux-ready “UP Xtreme i11” SBC with 11th Gen Tiger Lake with up to 64GB DDR4, 3x M.2, 1GbE and 2.5GbE, 4x USB 3.2 Gen2, and a USB 4.0 Type-C port. There is also an embedded PC model.
Last month, Aaeon posted a teaser announcement about some upcoming products based on Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake Core CPUs, including a COM-TGUC6 Compact Type 6 module, a 3.5-inch GENE-TGU6 SBC, a PICO-TGU4 Pico-ITX SBC, and an UP Xtreme i11 SBC. Aaeon Technology Europe has now fully detailed the UP Xtreme i11 along with an embedded UP Xtreme i11 Edge Compute Enabling Kit system based on it. Pre-orders will open in 1Q 2021 with pricing undisclosed.
Graphics: AMD and NVIDIA Latest
One day ahead of the Radeon RX 6800 / RX 6800 XT, AMD has merged support for AV1 decode support on these RDNA2 GPUs into Mesa.
We've known for a while that the Radeon RX 6000 series would offer accelerated AV1 video decoding but when the Linux support would materialize has been the open question. Well, it was merged today to Mesa 21.0-devel -- that is the Mesa feature release due out in March 2021, not the imminent Mesa 20.3 release coming out in a few weeks.
AMDVLK 2020.Q4.4 is out this morning as the newest source snapshot of this official open-source AMD Radeon Vulkan driver.
Given the Radeon RX 6800 series shipping this week, when seeing 2020.Q4.4 surface I immediately wondered whether it was for introducing this RDNA2 graphics processor support. That though doesn't appear to be the case with no official mention of the Radeon RX 6000 series when poking through the code nor any other large additions.
It seems NVIDIA are no longer reserving the two extra digits in their Linux driver versioning for their special Betas, as a new stable driver is out today as 455.45.01.
This is part of their "Short Lived" branch, and should be safe for everyone to upgrade to if you're sticking to that. They also have their "Long Lived" branch currently on version 450.80.02 that was released back in September.
First two i.MX8M Plus SMARC modules break cover
Seco’s “SM-218” and Adlink’s “LEC-IMX8MP” SMARC 2.1 modules run Linux or Android on NXP’s AI-enabled i.MX8M Plus with up to 8GB RAM, 64GB eMMC, dual GbE, PCIe Gen3, and optional -40 to 85°C.
The first two SMARC 2.1 form-factor modules with NXP’s i.MX8M Plus SoC have appeared, joining a handful of other i.MX8M Plus modules including Variscite’s VAR-SOM-MX8M-PLUS and DART-MX8M-PLUS and TechNexion’s EDM-G-IMX8M-PLUS and AXON-E-IMX8M-PLUS. Seco announced its SM-218 earlier this month and Adlink’s unannounced LEC-IMX8MP is listed as “preliminary.”
Devices/Embedded: Pantera Pico PC, Pi, NAS and More
The Pantera Pico PC, by XDO.AI, is the fourth thin client/mini PC we’ve seen with this tiny cubic form factor.
However, unlike the GMK NucBox and the Chuwi Larkbox that we reviewed (and Xiaomi’s almost identical computer), this one has three unique selling points that make it stand out from the competition (for better or for worse).
First, it is the only model to date that is certified to run on Ubuntu, the popular Linux distribution. Then there’s the fact it's available in a number of color schemes with matching LED lights. And, finally, it is the only PC we know of that includes an (optional) docking station.
What's not to love about your Pi? It's a serious piece of kit, and it's cheap! But… can it make you money?
While external hard drives are a great way to quickly and conveniently add extra storage, they have their drawbacks. For one, their data retrieval capabilities are restricted to the computer they are connected to. This might work for individual users with single PCs but isn’t a practical solution for an increasing number of households with a variety of data consuming devices.
To add more flexibility to your data storage and retrieval policy you need to use a network-attached storage (NAS) solution. Here we’ll test some of the best NAS solutions that offer you the features and flexibility of commercial NAS minus the cost of proprietary software.
And while we’re at it, we’ll also throw in a couple of media streaming servers that’ll happily blast your multimedia content to all devices on your network.
As its name suggests, the EasyNAS distro takes away the complexities by making several assumptions on the user’s behalf and in essence simplifies the entire process. The distro is based on OpenSUSE and like the other two options has a web-based administration interface.
EasyNAS also focuses on the Btrfs filesystem only, just like Rockstor. Note however that EasyNAS is designed for first-time NAS users, which is why it lacks many of the configuration options and flexibility in terms of deployment as compared to the other solutions.
For instance, while the distro supports multiple network protocols, it doesn’t give you the option to configure them as per your needs. While this wouldn’t be any issues for first time NAS users, experienced users will be better served with one of the other solutions.
A connected world makes it possible to track your online orders being shipped to your home through your smartphone in real-time, and getting information about your vehicle such as tire pressure, outside temperature, and even details like if a lamp is broken – has begun to be possible via smartphones in modern vehicle models. But behind the magic of knowing where the truck carrying your package is at all times and other details of the vehicle, there is a very complex world made of embedded devices ‘talking’ to each other so the information makes its way from the device to you.
