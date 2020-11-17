Games: Microsoft Controller on Linux, Humble Sweet Farm Fall Bundle and Raft
-
The Series X Controller on Linux: A Bit of a Hassle - Boiling Steam
It’s really not that bad of a pad. I do like the extra padding on the grips/triggers, the extra Share button, and the D-pad is fairly comfortable. Unlike the DualSense on Linux, it has vibration and trigger sensitivity.
In terms of technological advancements, the DualSense is definitely where it’s at, with the built-in mic, haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, etc. But half of those features haven’t even been supported in the kernel yet, so playability is pretty much the same as the Series X pad for now.
-
The Humble Sweet Farm Fall Bundle is live with some great picks | GamingOnLinux
A fresh game bundle is here with the Humble Sweet Farm Fall Bundle going live and it's actually quite good.
With some of the proceeds going to the Sweet Farm charity, which say they are "the first non-profit sanctuary in the world to address the global impacts of factory farming across animals, the plants and the planet". Seems like quite a worthy cause to help while also getting some fun gaming experiences too.
-
How to install Raft, by Redbeet Interactive, on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Raft, an itch.io, game on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 520 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
UP Xtreme i11 SBC runs pre-installed Ubuntu on Tiger Lake
Aaeon unveiled a Linux-ready “UP Xtreme i11” SBC with 11th Gen Tiger Lake with up to 64GB DDR4, 3x M.2, 1GbE and 2.5GbE, 4x USB 3.2 Gen2, and a USB 4.0 Type-C port. There is also an embedded PC model. Last month, Aaeon posted a teaser announcement about some upcoming products based on Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake Core CPUs, including a COM-TGUC6 Compact Type 6 module, a 3.5-inch GENE-TGU6 SBC, a PICO-TGU4 Pico-ITX SBC, and an UP Xtreme i11 SBC. Aaeon Technology Europe has now fully detailed the UP Xtreme i11 along with an embedded UP Xtreme i11 Edge Compute Enabling Kit system based on it. Pre-orders will open in 1Q 2021 with pricing undisclosed.
Graphics: AMD and NVIDIA Latest
First two i.MX8M Plus SMARC modules break cover
Seco’s “SM-218” and Adlink’s “LEC-IMX8MP” SMARC 2.1 modules run Linux or Android on NXP’s AI-enabled i.MX8M Plus with up to 8GB RAM, 64GB eMMC, dual GbE, PCIe Gen3, and optional -40 to 85°C. The first two SMARC 2.1 form-factor modules with NXP’s i.MX8M Plus SoC have appeared, joining a handful of other i.MX8M Plus modules including Variscite’s VAR-SOM-MX8M-PLUS and DART-MX8M-PLUS and TechNexion’s EDM-G-IMX8M-PLUS and AXON-E-IMX8M-PLUS. Seco announced its SM-218 earlier this month and Adlink’s unannounced LEC-IMX8MP is listed as “preliminary.”
Devices/Embedded: Pantera Pico PC, Pi, NAS and More
Recent comments
1 hour 12 min ago
1 hour 23 min ago
1 hour 39 min ago
2 hours 14 min ago
3 hours 4 min ago
7 hours 51 min ago
7 hours 55 min ago
7 hours 56 min ago
9 hours 19 min ago
9 hours 36 min ago