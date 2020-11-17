Games: Microsoft Controller on Linux, Humble Sweet Farm Fall Bundle and Raft The Series X Controller on Linux: A Bit of a Hassle - Boiling Steam It’s really not that bad of a pad. I do like the extra padding on the grips/triggers, the extra Share button, and the D-pad is fairly comfortable. Unlike the DualSense on Linux, it has vibration and trigger sensitivity. In terms of technological advancements, the DualSense is definitely where it’s at, with the built-in mic, haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, etc. But half of those features haven’t even been supported in the kernel yet, so playability is pretty much the same as the Series X pad for now.

The Humble Sweet Farm Fall Bundle is live with some great picks | GamingOnLinux A fresh game bundle is here with the Humble Sweet Farm Fall Bundle going live and it's actually quite good. With some of the proceeds going to the Sweet Farm charity, which say they are "the first non-profit sanctuary in the world to address the global impacts of factory farming across animals, the plants and the planet". Seems like quite a worthy cause to help while also getting some fun gaming experiences too.

How to install Raft, by Redbeet Interactive, on a Chromebook Today we are looking at how to install Raft, an itch.io, game on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

GTK, GNOME, and GNOME Foundation Try GTK 4 Demos Now! – Rust in Peace You watched Matthia’s talk at Linux App Summit last week and you wish you could try the demos yourself? Excellent! During the Q&A section, Cassidy James asked if there was any Flatpak available, an hour after that we published a Nightly version of GTK4 Demo along with the Widget factory and the Icon Browser in GNOME’s Nightly repository.

GNOME Foundation Planning For More Initiatives In 2021 In soliciting for year-end donations, the GNOME Foundation shares some of how they plan to use generated funds over the next years. The GNOME Foundation is calling for more donations ahead of the 2020 holiday season.