New Release Candidate of NuTyX 12
NuTyX 12-rc1 Linux Distro Released, Finally Drops 32-Bit Version Support
After the current stable NuTyX 11.6, its founder Tnut is now preparing for the next major version, NuTyX 12. Amid, Tnut has announced a first testing version, NuTyX 12-rc1.
As Tnut quotes, version 12 is a completely new 64-bit project, and no 32-bit version will be available for NuTyX 12.
NuTyX 12-rc1 available
I'm very please to announce the new NuTyX 12-rc1 testing release. The 64-bit version is a complete new project. They are no plan to release a version 12 of NuTyX in 32 bits.
