New Release Candidate of NuTyX 12

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 18th of November 2020 05:35:28 AM

  • NuTyX 12-rc1 Linux Distro Released, Finally Drops 32-Bit Version Support

    After the current stable NuTyX 11.6, its founder Tnut is now preparing for the next major version, NuTyX 12. Amid, Tnut has announced a first testing version, NuTyX 12-rc1.

    As Tnut quotes, version 12 is a completely new 64-bit project, and no 32-bit version will be available for NuTyX 12.

  • NuTyX 12-rc1 available

    I'm very please to announce the new NuTyX 12-rc1 testing release. The 64-bit version is a complete new project. They are no plan to release a version 12 of NuTyX in 32 bits.

More in Tux Machines

Games: Microsoft Controller on Linux, Humble Sweet Farm Fall Bundle and Raft

  • The Series X Controller on Linux: A Bit of a Hassle - Boiling Steam

    It’s really not that bad of a pad. I do like the extra padding on the grips/triggers, the extra Share button, and the D-pad is fairly comfortable. Unlike the DualSense on Linux, it has vibration and trigger sensitivity. In terms of technological advancements, the DualSense is definitely where it’s at, with the built-in mic, haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, etc. But half of those features haven’t even been supported in the kernel yet, so playability is pretty much the same as the Series X pad for now.

  • The Humble Sweet Farm Fall Bundle is live with some great picks | GamingOnLinux

    A fresh game bundle is here with the Humble Sweet Farm Fall Bundle going live and it's actually quite good. With some of the proceeds going to the Sweet Farm charity, which say they are "the first non-profit sanctuary in the world to address the global impacts of factory farming across animals, the plants and the planet". Seems like quite a worthy cause to help while also getting some fun gaming experiences too.

  • How to install Raft, by Redbeet Interactive, on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Raft, an itch.io, game on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

GTK, GNOME, and GNOME Foundation

  • Try GTK 4 Demos Now! – Rust in Peace

    You watched Matthia’s talk at Linux App Summit last week and you wish you could try the demos yourself? Excellent! During the Q&A section, Cassidy James asked if there was any Flatpak available, an hour after that we published a Nightly version of GTK4 Demo along with the Widget factory and the Icon Browser in GNOME’s Nightly repository.

  • GNOME Foundation Planning For More Initiatives In 2021

    In soliciting for year-end donations, the GNOME Foundation shares some of how they plan to use generated funds over the next years. The GNOME Foundation is calling for more donations ahead of the 2020 holiday season.

UP Xtreme i11 SBC runs pre-installed Ubuntu on Tiger Lake

Aaeon unveiled a Linux-ready “UP Xtreme i11” SBC with 11th Gen Tiger Lake with up to 64GB DDR4, 3x M.2, 1GbE and 2.5GbE, 4x USB 3.2 Gen2, and a USB 4.0 Type-C port. There is also an embedded PC model. Last month, Aaeon posted a teaser announcement about some upcoming products based on Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake Core CPUs, including a COM-TGUC6 Compact Type 6 module, a 3.5-inch GENE-TGU6 SBC, a PICO-TGU4 Pico-ITX SBC, and an UP Xtreme i11 SBC. Aaeon Technology Europe has now fully detailed the UP Xtreme i11 along with an embedded UP Xtreme i11 Edge Compute Enabling Kit system based on it. Pre-orders will open in 1Q 2021 with pricing undisclosed. Read more

Graphics: AMD and NVIDIA Latest

  • AMD Lands AV1 Decode For Radeon RX 6000 Series In Mesa - Phoronix

    One day ahead of the Radeon RX 6800 / RX 6800 XT, AMD has merged support for AV1 decode support on these RDNA2 GPUs into Mesa.  We've known for a while that the Radeon RX 6000 series would offer accelerated AV1 video decoding but when the Linux support would materialize has been the open question. Well, it was merged today to Mesa 21.0-devel -- that is the Mesa feature release due out in March 2021, not the imminent Mesa 20.3 release coming out in a few weeks. 

    •  
  • AMDVLK 2020.Q4.4 Released

    AMDVLK 2020.Q4.4 is out this morning as the newest source snapshot of this official open-source AMD Radeon Vulkan driver.  Given the Radeon RX 6800 series shipping this week, when seeing 2020.Q4.4 surface I immediately wondered whether it was for introducing this RDNA2 graphics processor support. That though doesn't appear to be the case with no official mention of the Radeon RX 6000 series when poking through the code nor any other large additions. 

  • NVIDIA slip out a small stable Linux driver update with 455.45.01 | GamingOnLinux

    It seems NVIDIA are no longer reserving the two extra digits in their Linux driver versioning for their special Betas, as a new stable driver is out today as 455.45.01. [...] This is part of their "Short Lived" branch, and should be safe for everyone to upgrade to if you're sticking to that. They also have their "Long Lived" branch currently on version 450.80.02 that was released back in September.

