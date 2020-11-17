Screencasts/Audiocasts/Shows: Amarok Linux 2.1.1, mintCast and LINUX Unplugged
-
Amarok Linux 2.1.1 Run Through
In this video, we are looking at Amarok Linux 2.1.1.
-
Amarok 2.1.1
Today we are looking at Amarok Linux 2.1. It is an XFCE distro based on Debian 10, Linux Kernel 5.4, and uses about 600-700 MB of ram when idling. It is beautiful, stable, and just a great Linux distro. Enjoy!
-
mintCast 348 – 400 Raspberry Pies – mintCast
First up, in our Wanderings, Leo colorizes his terminal, Josh eyeballs an eggroll, Tony gives the Gorilla another go, and Joe fiddles with firmware
Then, in our news, the Raspberry Pi launches a whole new dessert, GIMP is almost ready for GTK3,
In security, Ubuntu’s GDM3 has a root bug
-
No Sur, No Thank You | LINUX Unplugged 380 | Jupiter Broadcasting
We review the Dell Precision 5750, a born and bred MacBook killer that runs Linux.
Plus a nasty reminder of how closely Apple monitors its users, and their fatal flaw that we think is outrageous.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1047 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: Microsoft Controller on Linux, Humble Sweet Farm Fall Bundle and Raft
GTK, GNOME, and GNOME Foundation
UP Xtreme i11 SBC runs pre-installed Ubuntu on Tiger Lake
Aaeon unveiled a Linux-ready “UP Xtreme i11” SBC with 11th Gen Tiger Lake with up to 64GB DDR4, 3x M.2, 1GbE and 2.5GbE, 4x USB 3.2 Gen2, and a USB 4.0 Type-C port. There is also an embedded PC model. Last month, Aaeon posted a teaser announcement about some upcoming products based on Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake Core CPUs, including a COM-TGUC6 Compact Type 6 module, a 3.5-inch GENE-TGU6 SBC, a PICO-TGU4 Pico-ITX SBC, and an UP Xtreme i11 SBC. Aaeon Technology Europe has now fully detailed the UP Xtreme i11 along with an embedded UP Xtreme i11 Edge Compute Enabling Kit system based on it. Pre-orders will open in 1Q 2021 with pricing undisclosed.
Graphics: AMD and NVIDIA Latest
Recent comments
1 hour 1 min ago
1 hour 6 min ago
1 hour 20 min ago
2 hours 50 min ago
3 hours 1 min ago
3 hours 17 min ago
3 hours 52 min ago
4 hours 43 min ago
9 hours 30 min ago
9 hours 34 min ago