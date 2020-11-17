In soliciting for year-end donations, the GNOME Foundation shares some of how they plan to use generated funds over the next years. The GNOME Foundation is calling for more donations ahead of the 2020 holiday season.

You watched Matthia’s talk at Linux App Summit last week and you wish you could try the demos yourself? Excellent! During the Q&A section, Cassidy James asked if there was any Flatpak available, an hour after that we published a Nightly version of GTK4 Demo along with the Widget factory and the Icon Browser in GNOME’s Nightly repository.

Today we are looking at how to install Raft, an itch.io, game on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

A fresh game bundle is here with the Humble Sweet Farm Fall Bundle going live and it's actually quite good. With some of the proceeds going to the Sweet Farm charity, which say they are "the first non-profit sanctuary in the world to address the global impacts of factory farming across animals, the plants and the planet". Seems like quite a worthy cause to help while also getting some fun gaming experiences too.

It’s really not that bad of a pad. I do like the extra padding on the grips/triggers, the extra Share button, and the D-pad is fairly comfortable. Unlike the DualSense on Linux, it has vibration and trigger sensitivity. In terms of technological advancements, the DualSense is definitely where it’s at, with the built-in mic, haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, etc. But half of those features haven’t even been supported in the kernel yet, so playability is pretty much the same as the Series X pad for now.

UP Xtreme i11 SBC runs pre-installed Ubuntu on Tiger Lake Aaeon unveiled a Linux-ready “UP Xtreme i11” SBC with 11th Gen Tiger Lake with up to 64GB DDR4, 3x M.2, 1GbE and 2.5GbE, 4x USB 3.2 Gen2, and a USB 4.0 Type-C port. There is also an embedded PC model. Last month, Aaeon posted a teaser announcement about some upcoming products based on Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake Core CPUs, including a COM-TGUC6 Compact Type 6 module, a 3.5-inch GENE-TGU6 SBC, a PICO-TGU4 Pico-ITX SBC, and an UP Xtreme i11 SBC. Aaeon Technology Europe has now fully detailed the UP Xtreme i11 along with an embedded UP Xtreme i11 Edge Compute Enabling Kit system based on it. Pre-orders will open in 1Q 2021 with pricing undisclosed.