Proprietary Issues and Linux Foundation Leftovers
Calls for 'right to repair' growing louder for electronics in EU
"Our Reparability Index is intended to underscore the need for repairable products in a sustainable circular economy, and is meant to give customers advice for their purchasing decisions," Kessler told DW.
NinjaRMM 5.0: MSPs Gain Linux Support And...
NinjaRMM has released version 5.0 of the company’s remote monitoring and management (RMM) software platform. Yes, there’s Linux support and key feature enhancements focused on MSP automation. But version 5.0 is only one piece of a larger platform story that NinjaRMM is gradually hatching.
Update on LibreOffice support for ARM-Based Macs [Ed: Wasting development time trying to accommodate Apple's attack on computer users]
With the launch of the new Apple devices nearing, it is important that suitable software arrives around the same time as new hardware. Apple ensures this by a translation layer, so that software for Intel Macs can be used, using Rosetta translation.
Nevertheless, given the code size of LibreOffice, for the best performance it makes most sense to have a pre-optimized native binary. As such Collabora joined the Universal App Quickstart Programme back in July and has been doing work on enabling LibreOffice for M1 since then.
Windows 10 is now nagging users with full screen Microsoft Edge ads
In production builds, Microsoft is A/B testing a new ‘feature’ that is designed to nag users with fullscreen window-less Microsoft Edge recommendations in the OOBE screen.
The Linux Foundation Launches LF Live: Mentorship Series
Kubernetes Security Specialist Certification Now Available
The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, and Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced the Certified Kubernetes Security Specialist (CKS), previously announced to be in development in July, is now generally available.
Instructor Led Training Courses on Sale Thru Nov 24
The 10 Best Linux Anti-Spam Tools and Software in 2020
Linux anti-spam tools are great ways to protect your inbox from flooding with unexpected messages. I know it quite well how frustrating it is to deal with these kinds of spams. They are not only time consuming, but also they are great security threats to your computer. Although, individual users like me don’t have to do that much struggle to fight spams. However, large companies, for example, the service providers, are very prone to spams. You will be surprised to know that almost 45 percent of the emails sent are spams, and it costs a huge sum of money to fight spams. If you use email services from giant providers like Gmail or Outlook, they will automatically give you spam protection. But if your organization or school uses a custom email service, you must need a spam protection tool. Surprisingly, Linux has a wide range of anti-spam tools that are absolutely free.
Screencasts/Audiocasts/Shows: Amarok Linux 2.1.1, mintCast and LINUX Unplugged
New Release Candidate of NuTyX 12
Security: Patching and New Kinds of Threats
