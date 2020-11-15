Language Selection

Proprietary Issues and Linux Foundation Leftovers

Misc
The 10 Best Linux Anti-Spam Tools and Software in 2020

Linux anti-spam tools are great ways to protect your inbox from flooding with unexpected messages. I know it quite well how frustrating it is to deal with these kinds of spams. They are not only time consuming, but also they are great security threats to your computer. Although, individual users like me don’t have to do that much struggle to fight spams. However, large companies, for example, the service providers, are very prone to spams. You will be surprised to know that almost 45 percent of the emails sent are spams, and it costs a huge sum of money to fight spams. If you use email services from giant providers like Gmail or Outlook, they will automatically give you spam protection. But if your organization or school uses a custom email service, you must need a spam protection tool. Surprisingly, Linux has a wide range of anti-spam tools that are absolutely free. Read more

Screencasts/Audiocasts/Shows: Amarok Linux 2.1.1, mintCast and LINUX Unplugged

  • Amarok Linux 2.1.1 Run Through

    In this video, we are looking at Amarok Linux 2.1.1.

  • Amarok 2.1.1

    Today we are looking at Amarok Linux 2.1. It is an XFCE distro based on Debian 10, Linux Kernel 5.4, and uses about 600-700 MB of ram when idling. It is beautiful, stable, and just a great Linux distro. Enjoy!

  • mintCast 348 – 400 Raspberry Pies – mintCast

    First up, in our Wanderings, Leo colorizes his terminal, Josh eyeballs an eggroll, Tony gives the Gorilla another go, and Joe fiddles with firmware Then, in our news, the Raspberry Pi launches a whole new dessert, GIMP is almost ready for GTK3, In security, Ubuntu’s GDM3 has a root bug

  • No Sur, No Thank You | LINUX Unplugged 380 | Jupiter Broadcasting

    We review the Dell Precision 5750, a born and bred MacBook killer that runs Linux. Plus a nasty reminder of how closely Apple monitors its users, and their fatal flaw that we think is outrageous.

New Release Candidate of NuTyX 12

  • NuTyX 12-rc1 Linux Distro Released, Finally Drops 32-Bit Version Support

    After the current stable NuTyX 11.6, its founder Tnut is now preparing for the next major version, NuTyX 12. Amid, Tnut has announced a first testing version, NuTyX 12-rc1. As Tnut quotes, version 12 is a completely new 64-bit project, and no 32-bit version will be available for NuTyX 12.

  • NuTyX 12-rc1 available

    I'm very please to announce the new NuTyX 12-rc1 testing release. The 64-bit version is a complete new project. They are no plan to release a version 12 of NuTyX in 32 bits.

Security: Patching and New Kinds of Threats

  • Security updates for Tuesday

    Security updates have been issued by Debian (libdatetime-timezone-perl, openldap, pacemaker, and restic), Fedora (libmediainfo, mediainfo, mingw-python3, and seamonkey), Gentoo (libexif), openSUSE (raptor), Oracle (kernel and microcode_ctl), Scientific Linux (firefox), SUSE (kernel-firmware, postgresql, postgresql96, postgresql10 and postgresql12, and raptor), and Ubuntu (openldap and postgresql-10, postgresql-12, postgresql-9.5).

  • Be Very Sparing in Allowing Site Notifications

    An increasing number of websites are asking visitors to approve “notifications,” browser modifications that periodically display messages on the user’s mobile or desktop device. In many cases these notifications are benign, but several dodgy firms are paying site owners to install their notification scripts and then selling that communications pathway to scammers and online hucksters. [...] This is evident by the apparent scale of the infrastructure behind a relatively new company based in Montenegro called PushWelcome, which advertises the ability for site owners to monetize traffic from their visitors. The company’s site currently is ranked by Alexa.com as among the top 2,000 sites in terms of Internet traffic globally. Website publishers who sign up with PushWelcome are asked to include a small script on their page which prompts visitors to approve notifications. In many cases, the notification approval requests themselves are deceptive — disguised as prompts to click “OK” to view video material, or as “CAPTCHA” requests designed to distinguish automated bot traffic from real visitors.

  • Measuring Middlebox Interference with DNS Records

    The Domain Name System (DNS) is often referred to as the “phonebook of the Internet.” It is responsible for translating human readable domain names–such as mozilla.org–into IP addresses, which are necessary for nearly all communication on the Internet. At a high level, clients typically resolve a name by sending a query to a recursive resolver, which is responsible for answering queries on behalf of a client. The recursive resolver answers the query by traversing the DNS hierarchy, starting from a root server, a top-level domain server (e.g. for .com), and finally the authoritative server for the domain name. Once the recursive resolver receives the answer for the query, it caches the answer and sends it back to the client. Unfortunately, DNS was not originally designed with security in mind, leaving users vulnerable to attacks. For example, previous work has shown that recursive resolvers are susceptible to cache poisoning attacks, in which on-path attackers impersonate authoritative nameservers and send incorrect answers for queries to recursive resolvers. These incorrect answers then get cached at the recursive resolver, which may cause clients that later query the same domain names to visit malicious websites. This attack is successful because the DNS protocol typically does not provide any notion of correctness for DNS responses. When a recursive resolver receives an answer for a query, it assumes that the answer is correct. DNSSEC is able to prevent such attacks by enabling domain name owners to provide cryptographic signatures for their DNS records. It also establishes a chain of trust between servers in the DNS hierarchy, enabling clients to validate that they received the correct answer.

