We review the Dell Precision 5750, a born and bred MacBook killer that runs Linux. Plus a nasty reminder of how closely Apple monitors its users, and their fatal flaw that we think is outrageous.

First up, in our Wanderings, Leo colorizes his terminal, Josh eyeballs an eggroll, Tony gives the Gorilla another go, and Joe fiddles with firmware Then, in our news, the Raspberry Pi launches a whole new dessert, GIMP is almost ready for GTK3, In security, Ubuntu’s GDM3 has a root bug

Today we are looking at Amarok Linux 2.1. It is an XFCE distro based on Debian 10, Linux Kernel 5.4, and uses about 600-700 MB of ram when idling. It is beautiful, stable, and just a great Linux distro. Enjoy!

Linux anti-spam tools are great ways to protect your inbox from flooding with unexpected messages. I know it quite well how frustrating it is to deal with these kinds of spams. They are not only time consuming, but also they are great security threats to your computer. Although, individual users like me don’t have to do that much struggle to fight spams. However, large companies, for example, the service providers, are very prone to spams. You will be surprised to know that almost 45 percent of the emails sent are spams, and it costs a huge sum of money to fight spams. If you use email services from giant providers like Gmail or Outlook, they will automatically give you spam protection. But if your organization or school uses a custom email service, you must need a spam protection tool. Surprisingly, Linux has a wide range of anti-spam tools that are absolutely free.

New Release Candidate of NuTyX 12 NuTyX 12-rc1 Linux Distro Released, Finally Drops 32-Bit Version Support After the current stable NuTyX 11.6, its founder Tnut is now preparing for the next major version, NuTyX 12. Amid, Tnut has announced a first testing version, NuTyX 12-rc1. As Tnut quotes, version 12 is a completely new 64-bit project, and no 32-bit version will be available for NuTyX 12.

