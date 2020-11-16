DevNation Tech Talks are hosted by the Red Hat technologists who create our products. These sessions include real solutions plus code and sample projects to help you get started. In this talk, you’ll learn about event-driven serverless applications and Apache Camel K from Nicola Ferraro, Luca Burgazzoli, and Burr Sutter. Event-driven serverless applications really rock these days. Knative and Kubernetes offer nice primitives for creating them, but if you’ve ever tried going beyond the “Hello World” example, you know that writing real-life applications is much harder than expected.

The current state of application development is interesting and also troublesome. Modern and cloud scale app dev has adopted DevOps, where the tools are maturing rapidly. DevOps has given organizations a methodology for meeting business needs more quickly, but at what cost? The cost can be seen, and often measured, in increased complexity and reduced security. This price tag is too high and many are not, and should not, be willing to pay it.

Smokeping is a latency measurement tool. It sends test packets out to the net and measures the amount of time they need to travel from one place to the other and back. SmokePing consists of a daemon process which organized the latency measurements and a CGI which presents the graphs.

The Gnome Tweak Tool is a utility used to customize the overall look and behavior of elements on the Gnome Desktop Environment. In simple terms, you can use Gnome Tweaks to modify the look and feel of your entire Ubuntu system. In this post, we will show you how to install Gnome Tweaks on Ubuntu and show you how to get started with it. Our distribution of choice, in this case, is Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.

The first release candidate for WordPress 5.6 is now available! This is an important milestone in the community’s progress toward the final release of WordPress 5.6. “Release Candidate” means that the new version is ready for release, but with millions of users and thousands of plugins and themes, it’s possible something was missed. WordPress 5.6 is slated for release on December 8, 2020, but we need your help to get there—if you haven’t tried 5.6 yet, now is the time!

Apart from modernization, Exafluences's native integration with MongoDB not only offers the latest ready-to-deploy Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, and Artificial Intelligence abilities on MongoDB's mobile Realm as well as Atlas cloud platforms, Exafluence's agile DataOps abilities enhance the data supply chain pipeline with a focus on improved governance and data quality.

In addition to the release of Firefox 83 today (along with word Servo is moving to the Linux Foundation), over in Google land they have shipped Chrome 87. While Mozilla developers are happy about their "Warp" JavaScript improvements, Chrome 87 comes with performance work of its own. Chrome 87 has improvements around tab throttling, occlusion tracking for seeing what tabs are actually visible, and an improved back/forward cache for improving the responsiveness when going forward/backward from pages visited.

Even if you have a lot of tabs open, you likely only focus on a small set of them to get a task done. Starting in this release, Chrome is actively managing your computer’s resources to make the tabs you care about fast—while allowing you to keep hundreds of tabs open—so you can pick up where you left off. In this release, we’re improving how Chrome understands and manages resources with Tab throttling, occlusion tracking and back/forward caching, so you can quickly get to what you need when you need it.

Botfather is a universal automation framework built to help users create, manage and automated their bots for web, desktop and android devices. It's created to create bots for casual games. Later, it was extended to work on Android, Browser and desktop applications. Botfather works with a simple scripts which is beneficial for students who want to learn how to code, web developers to test their websites and regulated automated tasks for desktop systems and Android devices. The scripts work seamlessly on Windows and Linux (I ran a couple of tests on Linux Manjaro Linux and Linux Mint).

Debian and Ubuntu Leftovers Raphaël Hertzog: Freexian’s report about Debian Long Term Support, October 2020 Like each month, here comes a report about the work of paid contributors to Debian LTS.

Ubuntu Fridge | Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 657 Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 657 for the week of November 8 – 14, 2020. The full version of this issue is available here.

Cybersecurity defenses for IIoT | Ubuntu Cybersecurity attacks on industrial IoT solutions can have detrimental consequences. This is the case because IoT devices record privacy-sensitive data and control production assets. Therefore, demonstrable trustworthiness is prerequisite to IoT adoption in industrial settings. Fortunately, IT security is a mature field. Experts have identified classes of threats devices may be subject to. Let’s discuss these threat patterns and mitigation strategies in the IIoT context.