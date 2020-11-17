Today in Techrights
- Two Years Without Progress on Impartiality of Internal Tribunals at the European Patent Office (EPO)
- Inside the EPO During Corona: EPO Staff Representatives Grew Increasingly Frustrated in June as EPO Had Acted Like a Law-Infringing Monarchy, Not a Public Institution
- Inside the EPO During Corona: The Office Management Never Cared About the Well-being of Staff (and Still Doesn't)
- Links 18/11/2020: SUSE IPO Rumours, Servo (GitHub-Trapped) Thrown at Linux Foundation
- IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, November 17, 2020
- Open Source Program Office at Google Versus Daniel Pocock
- OIN is Lying Because It's Not Helping GNU/Linux and Not Defending the Community, It's Only Defending Software Patents From Activists and Actual Developers
- The Stench Follows and Spreads: Another UPC Lie Now Followed by Lies From the Government of Germany
- Links 17/11/2020: PrimTux6 and Firefox 83
- Regaining Control Over Infrastructure With Decentralisation and Trusted Encryption
- Inside the EPO During Corona: The Hoax 'Study' From Campinos and Donald Trump Associate (Mercer) Debunked, EPO Management Uninterested Because Facts Are Inconvenient
- SUEPO's EPO Staff Survey: Confidence in Staff Representatives at All-Time High and Confidence in EPO President at Only 3%
- Inside the EPO During Corona: Half a Year Ago EPO Management Was a 'Superspreader' of COVID-19 and It Broke the Law Regarding Masks
- The Real Richard Stallman is Not Coming Back
- IRC Proceedings: Monday, November 16, 2020
Fedora 34 to Introduce KDE Plasma Spin for 64-bit ARM
The Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) approved the recent proposal to provide a Fedora 34 KDE Plasma Spin for 64-bit ARM (AArch64) architecture.
Android Leftovers
Stars and Stripes: NASA and Linux
This is the first in a series spotlighting large institutions in the USA and how they are embracing Linux and open source. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an independent agency of the U.S. federal government responsible for the civilian space program, as well as aeronautics and space research. NASA’s budget in 2020 is over $22 billion. To put that figure into context, that’s equivalent to the annual GDP of Zambia, Papua New Guinea, or Laos. How is NASA embracing Linux and open source? NASA runs a set of supercomputers with the names Pleiades, Electra, Aitken, Merope, and Endeavour at the Ames Research Center. Pleides is one of the world’s most powerful supercomputers, currently ranked the 39th most powerful in the world, sporting an eye-watering 241,108 cores and 211,968 GB of memory. Pleiades and the other supercomputers run on a custom version of SUSE Linux Enterprise Server.
today's leftovers
