Stars and Stripes: NASA and Linux This is the first in a series spotlighting large institutions in the USA and how they are embracing Linux and open source. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an independent agency of the U.S. federal government responsible for the civilian space program, as well as aeronautics and space research. NASA’s budget in 2020 is over $22 billion. To put that figure into context, that’s equivalent to the annual GDP of Zambia, Papua New Guinea, or Laos. How is NASA embracing Linux and open source? NASA runs a set of supercomputers with the names Pleiades, Electra, Aitken, Merope, and Endeavour at the Ames Research Center. Pleides is one of the world’s most powerful supercomputers, currently ranked the 39th most powerful in the world, sporting an eye-watering 241,108 cores and 211,968 GB of memory. Pleiades and the other supercomputers run on a custom version of SUSE Linux Enterprise Server.

today's leftovers How to share files with Linux apps on Chrome OS - TechRepublic With Linux apps installed on your Chromebook, you might have discovered that software cannot access files within the ChromeOS directories. Let's fix that.

ELBE is a simpler alternative to Yocto/OpenEmbedded and Buildroot To support embedded design, there are several options when it comes to choosing an operating system (OS). Some of the traditional approaches to building custom Linux systems is to use built systems such as Yocto/OpenEmbedded or Buildroot. The options available for system integration include building everything manually, binary distributions (Debian, Ubuntu, Fedora, etc.), and build systems (Buildroot, Yocto, PTXdist, etc.). The major drawback of build systems is that they are not as easy as a binary distribution and also the build time is more.

Oracle Linux 8: Networking made easy with free videos This week’s blog presents a set of free, short videos on performing network configuration functions on Oracle Linux 8. Being able to configure networks is an essential skill to access programs, storage and data on remote systems. This video series also covers firewall configuration required to keep your networks safe and secure from intruders. Oracle Linux 8 handles network communications through software configuration files and the network interface cards (NICs) in your system. NetworkManager is the default networking service in Oracle Linux 8 and includes a command-line tool, nmcli to create, display, edit, delete, activate, and deactivate network connections. You can use the ip command to display the status of a network interface, configure network properties, or for debugging or tuning the network.

While getting a job offer as a young professional is a momentous occasion (Chapter 1), it often represents the start of a long and challenging journey. For our trio of young developers, Diana, Luc and Da-In, it was time to uproot themselves from their homes in New Jersey, Florida and Georgia to settle down in a new and vibrant city, Austin! Along with a new job, starting a new career often means a new life and a lot of adjustment. Let's drop in on our intrepid developers to see what's going on as they move to the ATX.

RackWare: A solution for moving workloads to Oracle Linux KVM

RackWare has certified its RackWare Management Module (RMM) hybrid cloud management solution for Oracle Linux KVM on both Oracle Linux 7 and 8. RMM is also available on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. RMM's high level of automation uniquely differentiates it and helps customers reduce labor costs related to the deployment and management of IT applications. Customers are looking for an enterprise KVM solution as an alternative to an expensive proprietary virtualization deployment. They are also looking for an easier migration path to the cloud. One solution is RackWare's RMM.

Kinvolk expands Flatcar Container Linux offerings to meet enterprise Kubernetes requirements

Kinvolk, the Kubernetes Linux experts, today announced the availability of expanded deployment options for users adopting Flatcar Container Linux as the foundation for Kubernetes and other Linux container environments. The commercially available Flatcar Container Linux Pro and Long-Term Support (LTS) editions address enterprise demand for security, support, and tight cloud integration, while the company also announced that free edition of Flatcar is now in all three major cloud marketplaces.