Ubuntu Web Remix Wants to Be a Chrome OS Alternative, Beta Available Now
Meet Ubuntu Web Remix, an unofficial Ubuntu flavor created by Rudra Saraswat, the maker of Ubuntu Unity, based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) and designed as a free and open-source alternative to Google's Chrome OS operating system for Chromebook devices, as well as the open source Chromium OS project.
Being an alternative to Chrome OS/Chromium OS, Ubuntu Web Remix uses Mozilla's Firefox web browser rather than Google Chrome or Chromium. It offers support for Web apps, but you can also install regular Linux applications from Ubuntu's software repositories.
