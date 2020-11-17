today's howtos
How To Install Nvidia Drivers on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nvidia Drivers on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, The performance of graphics processing units (GPUs) mainly depends on drivers. Ubuntu by default use open source video driver Nouveau which has limited support and features when compared with proprietary Nvidia drivers. Installing NVIDIA drivers on Ubuntu is an easy task that can be done in less than a minute. Ubuntu includes a tool that can detect the graphics card model and install the appropriate NVIDIA drivers. Alternatively, you can download and install the drivers from the NVIDIA site.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of Nvidia Drivers on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian based distribution like Linux Mint.
How to Install Calibre Ebook Server on Ubuntu 20.04
Calibre is a free and open-source e-book manager. It ships as a cross-platform desktop application along with a server component and can be used to manage your e-book library.
Setting up calibre as a server allows you to access your books from anywhere in the world and allows you to share them with friends and family. You can also transfer them to your mobile devices for reading later. Calibre server also allows you to read e-books directly on the web.
In this tutorial, you will learn about how to install and use a calibre ebook server on an Ubuntu 20.04 based server.
How to install KVM and VirtManager on Kali Linux
KVM (Kernel-based Virtual Machine) is a virtualization solution built for Linux. When installed, it allows you to create a guest or virtual machines
Today we will learn how to install KVM on your system and how to configure virtual machines using ‘Virtual Machine Manager’ in just a few simple steps. Note that the following tutorial is tested on Kali Linux.
How To Launch Startup Applications With A Delay On Linux - Linux Uprising Blog
This article explains how to delay startup applications, with 2 ways of achieving this.
How to interpret captured Wireshark information | Enable Sysadmin
Learn to capture and interpret network information with Wireshark.
How to Install Fedora 33 Server
In this article, we will walk you through the process of installing the Fedora 33 Server with screenshots.
How to install the noip2 on Ubuntu and run via systemd systemctl (noIP Dynamic Update Client) – blackMORE Ops
Often I find instructions from different vendors that are too generic and doesn’t really work the way you want it to. For example, I use https://www.noip.com for my Dynamic DNS updates and I found that the instructions for installing noip2 Dynamic Update Client is lacking clarity and no fit for purpose in latest Ubuntu servers. Ideally noip2 Dynamic DNS Update Client should continually checks for IP address changes in the background and automatically updates the DNS at No-IP whenever it changes. But the instructions are lacking as if you reboot your server, it doesn’t work anymore because it doesn’t run on startup. This post attempts to fix that problem by installing required packages to run the make command, install noip2 binary, fix file permissions if missing, create an init.d script for service command, create a systemd file so that we can control it via systemd and finally enable it via systemctl. I know, I know I overdid it but it doesn’t hurt and now you will have multiple ways to control it. If you’re familiar with it then you can skip parts to get to the right sections to either use init.d or systemd, so feel free. Now let’s get to it...
How to solve Busybox Initramfs error on Ubuntu
You have started your Ubuntu system and suddenly a black screen like the snapshot below appeared ? Ubuntu initramfs It starts with BusyBox and (initramfs)
Use Snap to Install Bitwarden Password manager on Linux OS - Linux Shout
Bitwarden open-source password manager is available in the SNAP repository to install on various operating systems such as Ubuntu, CentOS, Linux Mint, RedHat, Kali Linux, and more…
This free and open-source password manager is although available to users without any cost, however, the developers also provide some extra features at a very low cost. The premium version will include Bitwarden Authenticator (TOTP), 1 GB encrypted file storage; a Two-step login with YubiKey, U2F, Duo; Vault health reports, Unlimited Collections and shared Items; Priority Customer Support, and more.
How to Recover Deleted Files on Linux with testdisk
Have you ever deleted a file and instantly regretted it? You need it back, and fast! But what if the file is so new, it hasn’t yet been backed up? Fortunately, there’s something you can do about it.
Interesting Linux Distributions To Enlighten Your 3rd Quarantine
The 3rd wave of Coronavirus is here, and hence many countries around the world are starting to impose new lockdowns in order to limit the spread of the virus. So what to do in this long time of quarantine? A Linux user answer to that question would be simply trying a bunch of interesting Linux distributions in order to enjoy the time passing by. Interesting Linux Distributions To Enlighten Your 3rd Quarantine
Games: OpenMW, Stadia and More
today's howtos
Kali Linux 2020.4 Ethical Hacking Distro Is Out Now with ZSH as Default Shell, Linux 5.9
After it’s been installed as a preview in Kali Linux 2020.3, ZSH (Z Shell) is now the new default shell in Kali Linux 2020.4. ZHS brings a number of improvements over Bash and it looks better. But, if you’re installing Kali Linux and you want to use Bash by default, you can simply run the chsh -s /bin/bash command. On the other hand, existing Kali Linux 2020.3 users who upgrade to Kali Linux 2020.4 will have to enable ZSH manually if they want to use it as the default shell. To do that, you must run the following commands in a terminal emulator.
