Interesting Linux Distributions To Enlighten Your 3rd Quarantine The 3rd wave of Coronavirus is here, and hence many countries around the world are starting to impose new lockdowns in order to limit the spread of the virus. So what to do in this long time of quarantine? A Linux user answer to that question would be simply trying a bunch of interesting Linux distributions in order to enjoy the time passing by. Interesting Linux Distributions To Enlighten Your 3rd Quarantine

Games: OpenMW, Stadia and More OpenMW, the open source game engine for Morrowind sees great progress | GamingOnLinux The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind is a true classic for many reasons, and it continues living on with the OpenMW free and open source game engine. It's been a while since the 0.46 release of OpenMW back in June 2020 but plenty of work has been going on since. In a new blog post they did a round-up of work done during September-October and it all sounds pretty awesome.

Destiny 2 will be properly free on Stadia soon, get Crayta FREE now and much more | GamingOnLinux After recently announcing new features for Stadia like messaging and profiles (and possibly new country support coming), Google seem to be firming it up elsewhere with it being even easier to try out without buying anything. Stadia has been freely available to everyone for a while now as store to buy games from for streaming, along with the optional Stadia Pro subscription to get access to regular free games. However, what if you just wanted to test it? Well now you're getting that chance. On November 19 at 9 AM PT / 5 PM UTC, Destiny 2 will become properly free to play on Stadia so anyone with a Stadia account will be able to play it (without Stadia Pro). Along with this, Destiny 2: The Collection will be removed as a Stadia Pro title since it's going free to play on Stadia. This is pretty big, since having a game as big as this free for everyone could be quite a draw for Stadia for people unable to play directly on their system.

Fold Stories is an upcoming combat-free adventure in dreamlike origami world | GamingOnLinux Fold Stories from OtterWays recently caught my attention, as a brand new adventure puzzle-platformer with a really quite wonderful style and setting. Set in what they're saying is a dreamlike origami world where you start as a simple sheet of paper. From there, you learn how to fold into different shapes to progress through the levels. During your journey you come across various other creatures, and collect pieces of the story scattered throughout.

War Thunder gets a huge upgrade along with Vulkan by default on Linux with big issues | GamingOnLinux War Thunder, the huge free to play online battle game across land, sea and air just had a huge game engine upgrade with the latest release. Something that has been in progress for a long time, is that the Linux version got Vulkan support as the default now too. This is a feature our contributor BTRE interviewed the CEO of Gaijin Entertainment, Anton Yudintsev, for back in 2018 so we've been waiting some time on it. With their Dagor Engine 6.0, it brings with it tons of visual upgrades and enhancements to existing graphics.

Valve contractor working to add Direct3D 12 support to APITrace for VKD3D-Proton | GamingOnLinux Valve contractor Joshua Ashton, who originally created the Direct3D9 to Vulkan layer D9VK which was eventually merged with DXVK, is now working to help VKD3D-Proton for Direct3D 12 to Vulkan. If you didn't understand much of that: DXVK and VKD3D-Proton translate Windows games Direct3D calls into Vulkan so that they can work on Linux with the Wine compatibility layer which is all part of Steam Play Proton. Ashton wrote up a blog post detailing all the work they've been doing, which has recently involved getting the APITrace tool hooked up and working with Direct3D 12. Ashton mentions that the work "may be useful for people who are developing games or working on implementing a D3D12 driver or translation layer for debugging purposes" and that the primary use here is to aid the VKD3D-Proton translation layer.