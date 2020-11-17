Interesting Linux Distributions To Enlighten Your 3rd Quarantine
The 3rd wave of Coronavirus is here, and hence many countries around the world are starting to impose new lockdowns in order to limit the spread of the virus.
So what to do in this long time of quarantine? A Linux user answer to that question would be simply trying a bunch of interesting Linux distributions in order to enjoy the time passing by.
Games: OpenMW, Stadia and More
The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind is a true classic for many reasons, and it continues living on with the OpenMW free and open source game engine. It's been a while since the 0.46 release of OpenMW back in June 2020 but plenty of work has been going on since.
In a new blog post they did a round-up of work done during September-October and it all sounds pretty awesome.
After recently announcing new features for Stadia like messaging and profiles (and possibly new country support coming), Google seem to be firming it up elsewhere with it being even easier to try out without buying anything.
Stadia has been freely available to everyone for a while now as store to buy games from for streaming, along with the optional Stadia Pro subscription to get access to regular free games. However, what if you just wanted to test it? Well now you're getting that chance.
On November 19 at 9 AM PT / 5 PM UTC, Destiny 2 will become properly free to play on Stadia so anyone with a Stadia account will be able to play it (without Stadia Pro). Along with this, Destiny 2: The Collection will be removed as a Stadia Pro title since it's going free to play on Stadia. This is pretty big, since having a game as big as this free for everyone could be quite a draw for Stadia for people unable to play directly on their system.
Fold Stories from OtterWays recently caught my attention, as a brand new adventure puzzle-platformer with a really quite wonderful style and setting.
Set in what they're saying is a dreamlike origami world where you start as a simple sheet of paper. From there, you learn how to fold into different shapes to progress through the levels. During your journey you come across various other creatures, and collect pieces of the story scattered throughout.
War Thunder, the huge free to play online battle game across land, sea and air just had a huge game engine upgrade with the latest release.
Something that has been in progress for a long time, is that the Linux version got Vulkan support as the default now too. This is a feature our contributor BTRE interviewed the CEO of Gaijin Entertainment, Anton Yudintsev, for back in 2018 so we've been waiting some time on it. With their Dagor Engine 6.0, it brings with it tons of visual upgrades and enhancements to existing graphics.
Valve contractor Joshua Ashton, who originally created the Direct3D9 to Vulkan layer D9VK which was eventually merged with DXVK, is now working to help VKD3D-Proton for Direct3D 12 to Vulkan.
If you didn't understand much of that: DXVK and VKD3D-Proton translate Windows games Direct3D calls into Vulkan so that they can work on Linux with the Wine compatibility layer which is all part of Steam Play Proton.
Ashton wrote up a blog post detailing all the work they've been doing, which has recently involved getting the APITrace tool hooked up and working with Direct3D 12. Ashton mentions that the work "may be useful for people who are developing games or working on implementing a D3D12 driver or translation layer for debugging purposes" and that the primary use here is to aid the VKD3D-Proton translation layer.
today's howtos
-
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nvidia Drivers on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, The performance of graphics processing units (GPUs) mainly depends on drivers. Ubuntu by default use open source video driver Nouveau which has limited support and features when compared with proprietary Nvidia drivers. Installing NVIDIA drivers on Ubuntu is an easy task that can be done in less than a minute. Ubuntu includes a tool that can detect the graphics card model and install the appropriate NVIDIA drivers. Alternatively, you can download and install the drivers from the NVIDIA site.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of Nvidia Drivers on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
Calibre is a free and open-source e-book manager. It ships as a cross-platform desktop application along with a server component and can be used to manage your e-book library.
Setting up calibre as a server allows you to access your books from anywhere in the world and allows you to share them with friends and family. You can also transfer them to your mobile devices for reading later. Calibre server also allows you to read e-books directly on the web.
In this tutorial, you will learn about how to install and use a calibre ebook server on an Ubuntu 20.04 based server.
-
KVM (Kernel-based Virtual Machine) is a virtualization solution built for Linux. When installed, it allows you to create a guest or virtual machines
Today we will learn how to install KVM on your system and how to configure virtual machines using ‘Virtual Machine Manager’ in just a few simple steps. Note that the following tutorial is tested on Kali Linux.
-
This article explains how to delay startup applications, with 2 ways of achieving this.
-
Learn to capture and interpret network information with Wireshark.
-
In this article, we will walk you through the process of installing the Fedora 33 Server with screenshots.
-
Often I find instructions from different vendors that are too generic and doesn’t really work the way you want it to. For example, I use https://www.noip.com for my Dynamic DNS updates and I found that the instructions for installing noip2 Dynamic Update Client is lacking clarity and no fit for purpose in latest Ubuntu servers. Ideally noip2 Dynamic DNS Update Client should continually checks for IP address changes in the background and automatically updates the DNS at No-IP whenever it changes. But the instructions are lacking as if you reboot your server, it doesn’t work anymore because it doesn’t run on startup. This post attempts to fix that problem by installing required packages to run the make command, install noip2 binary, fix file permissions if missing, create an init.d script for service command, create a systemd file so that we can control it via systemd and finally enable it via systemctl. I know, I know I overdid it but it doesn’t hurt and now you will have multiple ways to control it. If you’re familiar with it then you can skip parts to get to the right sections to either use init.d or systemd, so feel free. Now let’s get to it...
-
You have started your Ubuntu system and suddenly a black screen like the snapshot below appeared ? Ubuntu initramfs It starts with BusyBox and (initramfs)
-
Bitwarden open-source password manager is available in the SNAP repository to install on various operating systems such as Ubuntu, CentOS, Linux Mint, RedHat, Kali Linux, and more…
This free and open-source password manager is although available to users without any cost, however, the developers also provide some extra features at a very low cost. The premium version will include Bitwarden Authenticator (TOTP), 1 GB encrypted file storage; a Two-step login with YubiKey, U2F, Duo; Vault health reports, Unlimited Collections and shared Items; Priority Customer Support, and more.
-
Have you ever deleted a file and instantly regretted it? You need it back, and fast! But what if the file is so new, it hasn’t yet been backed up? Fortunately, there’s something you can do about it.
Kali Linux 2020.4 Ethical Hacking Distro Is Out Now with ZSH as Default Shell, Linux 5.9
After it’s been installed as a preview in Kali Linux 2020.3, ZSH (Z Shell) is now the new default shell in Kali Linux 2020.4. ZHS brings a number of improvements over Bash and it looks better. But, if you’re installing Kali Linux and you want to use Bash by default, you can simply run the chsh -s /bin/bash command.
On the other hand, existing Kali Linux 2020.3 users who upgrade to Kali Linux 2020.4 will have to enable ZSH manually if they want to use it as the default shell. To do that, you must run the following commands in a terminal emulator.
