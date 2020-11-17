Programming Leftovers
Apply the Scientific Method to agile development
Experimentation is the foundation of the scientific method, which is a systematic means of exploring the world around us. But experimentation is not only reserved for the field of scientific research. It has a central place in the world of business too.
Most of us are by now familiar with the business methodology called Minimum Viable Product (MVP). This Minimum Viable Product is basically just an experiment. By building and launching MVPs, business operations are engaging in a systematic means of exploring the markets.
If we look at market leaders today, we learn that they’re not doing projects anymore; the only thing they’re doing is experiments. Customer discovery and lean strategies are only used to test assumptions about the markets. Such an approach is equivalent to Test-Driven Development (TDD), which is the process we are intimately familiar with. In TDD, we write the hypothesis (the test) first. We then use that test to guide our implementation. Ultimately, product or service development is no different than TDD—we first write a hypothesis, then that hypothesis guides our implementation, which serves as measurable validation of the hypothesis.
Qt Design Studio 2.0 Beta released
Qt Design Studio is a UI design and development tool that enables designers and developers to rapidly prototype and develop complex UIs. Both designers and developers use Qt Design Studio and this makes collaboration between the two a lot simpler and more streamlined. To get an impression, you should watch this video.
Qt Design Studio 2.0 Beta Released For Quickly + Easily Designing UIs
The Qt Company has released their public beta of the forthcoming Qt Design Studio 2.0, their software for quickly and easily designing user interfaces with an emphasis on UI design for non-programmers.
Qt Design Studio 2.0 is focused on improving the user experience for developing these Qt-based UIs. The 2.0 Beta release has improvements around thumbnail generation, rotating items, navigator improvements, and other enhancements.
Check the day of year, given a date
The ugliest function in my data-auditing toolkit is "chkday". I wrote it for data tables containing both a date in ISO 8601 format and the corresponding day number for the given year.
Linux and open source: The biggest issue in 2020
For the most part, 2020 was actually pretty good for open source. Enterprise-level companies embraced open source software even further, containers and the cloud became even more crucial to both businesses and consumers, the Linux community found a larger piece of the support pie from large manufacturers like Microsoft, and distributions continued to wow. That doesn't mean the year was full of celebrations, as there were some rather cringe-worthy moments. A good number of major open source projects suffered from poorly written or out of date documentation, DockerHub started throttling image downloads, etc. There was, however, one particular issue open source faced in 2020 that will not only go down as a thorn in the side of the community for the year, but will probably haunt us moving forward.
Banana Pi quad-GbE router SBC features M.2 and five mini-PCIe slots with SIM
SinoVoip’s $750 “Banana Pi GrassRouter” is a quad-GbE router board for mobile communications that runs Linux on a dual-core -A53 MediaTek MT7622E and offers 5x mini-PCIe for 4G, M.2 for 5G, and 7x SIM slots. In Aug. 2019, SinoVoip launched a $68 Banana Pi BPI-R64 router board with 4x GbE ports, a WAN port, and dual mini-PCIe slots. As part of the company’s “BPI 4.0 server” OEM/ODM customization service, the company developed a customized multi-link fusion version of the board for a customer with more mini-PCIe and SIM card slots. This Banana Pi GrassRouter SBC is now publicly available for $750.
Mozilla and Tor: Release and Greenwashing
