Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, Loving GNU/Linux and More Anti-Virus On Linux: Should You Use One? | Destination Linux 200 - Destination Linux On this week’s episode of Destination Linux, we have a great episode in store for you. We’re going to talk about the marketshare potential of Linux. Growth numbers in the 300% range and wondering how this is going to translate to the Linux desktop. In addition we will be covering community feedback, Antivirus Software on Linux? Is this something you should worry about? Google Play Store reportedly containing the highest risks for malware and then of course we have our popular tips/tricks and software picks. All of this and so much more this week on Destination Linux.

I Love Linux And You Should Too About a week ago JayzTwoCents posted on Twitter asking dedicated Linux users why those use Linux even though it has a bunch of seemingly insurmountable problems that make it annoying to use, so today I'm going to give my response and hopefully you'll see why Linux is great.

How to install Feren OS 2020.11 - YouTube In this video, I am going to show how to install Feren OS 2020.11.

The Radeon RX 6800 XT Can Do THIS? - YouTube I don't have a PS5 or Xbox Series X, but I was still treated to a jaw-dropping "next-generation gaming" moment this week thanks to the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT and rally racer DIRT 5.

today's howtos Docker Exec - How to Connect to a Docker Container - LinuxBuz If you are a system administrator and responsible for managing Docker containers then you may often need to connect to a running Docker container. It is very helpful if you want to see what is happening inside the container. You can use docker exec or docker attach command to connect to a running Docker container or get a shell to the container.

Manage AppImages, AUR, Flatpaks And Snaps With Bauh - OSTechNix Bauh is an opensource, graphical application to manage AppImages, AUR, Flatpaks, Snaps and native web applications in Linux.

Amazon ECR: Creating repository and pushing first container image - Kernel Talks A quick rundown on how to create Amazon ECR repository and push container image to it.

Testing Raspberry PI Storage Speed (SD, USB) with dd

Installing Fedora on the NVIDIA Jetson nano – nullr0ute's blog Nvidia launched the Jetson Nano Developer Kit in March 2019, since there there’s been a few minor refreshes including a just announced cheaper 2Gb model. I received the original 4Gb rev A device shortly after they were launched. Over the last year or so as part of my role at Red Hat I started working with some of the NVidia Tegra team to improve support for the Jetson devices. This work has been wide ranging and while it’s taken a little while, with Fedora 33 we’re starting to see the fruits of that collaboration. The first is improved support for the Jetson Nano. The official L4T (Linux 4 Tegra) Jetson Nano images look is a lot like an Android phone with numerous partitions across the mSD card. This makes it harder to support a generic Linux distribution like Fedora as there’s assumptions by distributions of what level of control they can have over a storage disk, so while it was certainly possible to get Fedora to run on these devices it generally wasn’t for the faint of heart