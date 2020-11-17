Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, Loving GNU/Linux and More
Anti-Virus On Linux: Should You Use One? | Destination Linux 200 - Destination Linux
On this week’s episode of Destination Linux, we have a great episode in store for you. We’re going to talk about the marketshare potential of Linux. Growth numbers in the 300% range and wondering how this is going to translate to the Linux desktop. In addition we will be covering community feedback, Antivirus Software on Linux? Is this something you should worry about? Google Play Store reportedly containing the highest risks for malware and then of course we have our popular tips/tricks and software picks. All of this and so much more this week on Destination Linux.
I Love Linux And You Should Too
About a week ago JayzTwoCents posted on Twitter asking dedicated Linux users why those use Linux even though it has a bunch of seemingly insurmountable problems that make it annoying to use, so today I'm going to give my response and hopefully you'll see why Linux is great.
How to install Feren OS 2020.11 - YouTube
In this video, I am going to show how to install Feren OS 2020.11.
The Radeon RX 6800 XT Can Do THIS? - YouTube
I don't have a PS5 or Xbox Series X, but I was still treated to a jaw-dropping "next-generation gaming" moment this week thanks to the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT and rally racer DIRT 5.
Radeon RX 6800 Series Has Excellent ROCm-Based OpenCL Performance On Linux
While Radeon Open eCosystem (ROCm) support wasn't a focus for the initial Radeon RX 5000 "Navi" graphics cards by AMD engineers, that is fortunately changing for both the RX 5000/6000 series moving forward. With the Radeon RX 6800 series there is at-launch support available with working OpenCL provided by the "ROCr" (runtime) path in their packaged driver. Now that we have looked at the Radeon RX 6800 Linux gaming performance here are some initial OpenCL compute benchmarks between NVIDIA and AMD Radeon on Linux. The Radeon RX 6800 / RX 6800 XT OpenCL support is in good shape with the launch-day Radeon Software for Linux 20.45 packaged driver, Benchmarks on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS were carried out and going up against the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20/30 graphics cards with their latest proprietary driver. After Navi compute support on Linux being ignored up to now, it's good to see it coming together nicely for Big Navi.
