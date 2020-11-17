Games: Godot, Steam and Unity3D (Microsoft Mono Vector)
-
Godot Engine - Dev snapshot: Godot 3.2.4 beta 2
While development keeps going at full speed towards Godot 4.0 (see recent devblogs on GDScript typed instructions and Complex Text Layout), a lot of work is also being done on the 3.2 branch for the upcoming Godot 3.2.4.
-
Bridge Constructor: Walking Dead. Come Again? - Boiling Steam
This has to be one of the most unlikely partnerships in the history of video games: mixing zombies (sorry, walkers was it?) with bridge construction mechanics. The idea sounds so crazy on its own that I had to try it out.
At first, I was not sure what the game was trying to be. It recounts the story of survivors trying to make it through the zombie/walker apocalypse. By the way, you do not need to be familiar with the series to enjoy the game, while you will recognize some famous characters (modeled after the TV show characters) throughout the story. Walking Dead the show is all about following the destinies of small groups of people as they try to restart their lives in a land infested with walkers (aka zombies). It takes place in good old contemporary America.
The first few missions are about building bridges or structures to make folks or vehicles reach a specific point on the map. To build structures, you start working with wooden planks, and as you move on, wires and steel pillars become available. While materials are not restricted in any way, they cost resources and each stage encourages you to build with less by awarding you a badge if you complete a stage with few resources. But who cares? I’m a pragmatist. As long as it works, I’m good.
-
How to install Unity3D on Ubuntu 20.04
Today we are looking at how to install Unity3D on Ubuntu 20.04. Firstly, we download the UnityHUB and make it executable as a program. Then we open a terminal in the folder where the package is located. Then we run two commands, firstly we move the package to the /opt directory as many 3rd party applications store their data there. Then we install a menu editor. Next, we add unity to our menu by creating a menu launcher with the editor we installed. Lastly, we launch Unity, activate it, install an editor, and create and launch projects. Enjoy!
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 598 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, Loving GNU/Linux and More
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Radeon RX 6800 Series Has Excellent ROCm-Based OpenCL Performance On Linux
While Radeon Open eCosystem (ROCm) support wasn't a focus for the initial Radeon RX 5000 "Navi" graphics cards by AMD engineers, that is fortunately changing for both the RX 5000/6000 series moving forward. With the Radeon RX 6800 series there is at-launch support available with working OpenCL provided by the "ROCr" (runtime) path in their packaged driver. Now that we have looked at the Radeon RX 6800 Linux gaming performance here are some initial OpenCL compute benchmarks between NVIDIA and AMD Radeon on Linux. The Radeon RX 6800 / RX 6800 XT OpenCL support is in good shape with the launch-day Radeon Software for Linux 20.45 packaged driver, Benchmarks on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS were carried out and going up against the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20/30 graphics cards with their latest proprietary driver. After Navi compute support on Linux being ignored up to now, it's good to see it coming together nicely for Big Navi.
Recent comments
1 hour 3 min ago
1 hour 35 min ago
1 hour 57 min ago
2 hours 3 min ago
2 hours 7 min ago
2 hours 49 min ago
2 hours 50 min ago
2 hours 53 min ago
3 hours 31 min ago
3 hours 50 min ago