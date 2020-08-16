today's howtos
How to install Gimp 2.10.23 with Plugins on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Gimp 2.10.23 with Plugins on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
How to send files over the network on Linux with Warpinator
Need to send a file to another Linux PC on your network but don’t want to fuss? Check out Warpinator! It can automatically detect computers on the network and allow you to send and receive files with ease.
CoreOS install via Live ISO --copy-network - A Random Walk Down Tech Street
A couple of us recently gave an update to our Customer Experience team at Red Hat on the improvements that were made in Red Hat CoreOS for OpenShift 4.6. My part of the presentation focused on the new Live ISO that is now used for Fedora/Red Hat CoreOS installations and also the improvements that we made for being able to copy the install environment networking configuration into the installed system via coreos-installer --copy-network.
Fedora 33 elections voting now open
Red Hat: Ceph Storage 3, OpenShift and Eradicating Words
Audiocasts/Shows: HIE Of One, ArcoLinux, youtube-dl
Google Publishes Latest Linux Core Scheduling Patches So Only Trusted Tasks Share A Core
Google engineer Joel Fernandes sent out the ninth version of their "core scheduling" patches for the Linux kernel that allows for allowing only trusted tasks to run concurrently on the same CPU core -- in cases where Hyper Threading is involved to safeguard the system against the possible security exploits. Core Scheduling has been a popular topic since vulnerabilities like MDS and L1TF have come to light. Core Scheduling aims to make Hyper Threading safer and by only letting trusted tasks share a CPU core is a reasonable safeguard for still leaving Hyper Threading active on servers rather than disabling it in the name of security. DigitalOcean, Oracle, Google, and other major x86_64 players have all been interested in core scheduling and working on different solutions in order to keep HT/SMT active. Particularly for the major cloud server providers having to disable HT/SMT would be a big blow to their models.
