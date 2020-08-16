Language Selection

  • How to install Gimp 2.10.23 with Plugins on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Gimp 2.10.23 with Plugins on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • How to send files over the network on Linux with Warpinator

    Need to send a file to another Linux PC on your network but don’t want to fuss? Check out Warpinator! It can automatically detect computers on the network and allow you to send and receive files with ease.

  • CoreOS install via Live ISO --copy-network - A Random Walk Down Tech Street

    A couple of us recently gave an update to our Customer Experience team at Red Hat on the improvements that were made in Red Hat CoreOS for OpenShift 4.6. My part of the presentation focused on the new Live ISO that is now used for Fedora/Red Hat CoreOS installations and also the improvements that we made for being able to copy the install environment networking configuration into the installed system via coreos-installer --copy-network.

Fedora 33 elections voting now open

Red Hat: Ceph Storage 3, OpenShift and Eradicating Words

  • Red Hat Ceph Storage 3 end of life extended to February 28, 2021

    Customers running Red Hat Ceph Storage 3 are going to have a little more time to plan and prepare for their upgrade. Earlier this year we announced several product life cycle changes to help take the pressure off organizations focused on near-term operations. Our priority was to provide extensions to our products that would have had an end of maintenance (EOM) phase in the near future so our customers are not forced to perform upgrades or migrations while reeling from the impact of COVID-19. The end of life date we published for Ceph Storage 3 in April has been extended from December 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021 as a customer courtesy. This will allow an additional period for you to prepare and carry out your upgrade to Red Hat Ceph Storage 4, which is to be supported through the end of January 2023.

  • Red Hat tunes up RHEL and OpenShift for life on computing's edge | ZDNet

    At the virtual KubeCon, leading Linux and cloud company Red Hat showed up new edge computing capabilities for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) and Red Hat OpenShift, its Kubernetes platform. With these, RHEL will be more stable than ever in even smaller hardware footprints. Meanwhile, OpenShift will support a remote worker node architecture to help deliver Kubernetes to space-constrained and remote deployments.

  • An update on Red Hat's conscious language efforts [Ed: It's outsourced to Microsoft again... for censorship (never mind their own history)]

    In June, I committed to holding the space to listen, learn and have important conversations about the systemic injustices and racism that exist in our society. As part of that work, Red Hat announced our intention to remove harmful language from our code and documentation. While that marked the beginning of a focused effort, Red Hatters have been laying the groundwork for several years. A grassroots team had been working on developing guidelines about using language consciously and inclusively for some time. In June, we started working with that group to catalyze the conscious language guidelines into an action plan for change. We expected this would be a significant amount of work, and a long term effort to effect real change, so we thought it would be useful to share a progress update.

Audiocasts/Shows: HIE Of One, ArcoLinux, youtube-dl

  • FLOSS Weekly 605: Trust in Health Care

    HIE Of One is a non-profit patient privacy rights foundation designed to advance healthcare information solutions and standards. Doc Searls and Shawn Powers talk with Adrian Gropper MD, who is the volunteer CTO of HIE. They discuss how in today's healthcare environment, medical records and personal wellness information are often spread across a complicated maze of systems, leaving patients and providers without an easy way to access and share important health data. To help with this, HIE is building, Trustee. Trustee is a private, patient-directed health information record being built on the HIE of One open source platform. The Trustee, universal health record, is designed to give the patient complete control over who has access to their medical files. They also talk about the importance of blockchain and how it can be the solution for standards in identity management.

  • A First Look At ArcoLinux With Dwm - YouTube

    ArcoLinux recently released a new version (20.11.9). This release is the first one to offer a dwm edition of ArcoLinuxB.

  • MacOS Lincoler | Coder Radio 388

    The guys deploy their sage wisdom to answer your age-old questions and solve why the latest macOS is less appealing than ever to developers. Plus our thoughts on youtube-dl’s return to GitHub.

Google Publishes Latest Linux Core Scheduling Patches So Only Trusted Tasks Share A Core

Google engineer Joel Fernandes sent out the ninth version of their "core scheduling" patches for the Linux kernel that allows for allowing only trusted tasks to run concurrently on the same CPU core -- in cases where Hyper Threading is involved to safeguard the system against the possible security exploits. Core Scheduling has been a popular topic since vulnerabilities like MDS and L1TF have come to light. Core Scheduling aims to make Hyper Threading safer and by only letting trusted tasks share a CPU core is a reasonable safeguard for still leaving Hyper Threading active on servers rather than disabling it in the name of security. DigitalOcean, Oracle, Google, and other major x86_64 players have all been interested in core scheduling and working on different solutions in order to keep HT/SMT active. Particularly for the major cloud server providers having to disable HT/SMT would be a big blow to their models. Read more

