A Basic Guide to Linux Boot Process
Every time you power on your Linux PC, it goes through a series of stages before finally displaying a login screen that prompts for your username or password. There are 4 distinct stages that every Linux distribution goes through in a typical boot-up process.
In this guide, we will highlight the various steps taken by the Linux OS from the time it is powered on to the time you log in. Kindly note that this guide only takes into consideration the GRUB2 bootloader and systemd init as they are currently in use by a vast majority of modern Linux distributions.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 651 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
24 min 16 sec ago
47 min 40 sec ago
8 hours 26 min ago
9 hours 2 min ago
10 hours 1 min ago
10 hours 22 min ago
15 hours 3 min ago
15 hours 35 min ago
15 hours 57 min ago
16 hours 3 min ago