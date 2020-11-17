10 Best Free and Open Source Python Data Analysis
Python is a very popular general purpose programming language — with good reason. It’s object oriented, semantically structured, extremely versatile, and well supported. Programmers and data scientists favour Python because it’s easy to use and learn, offers a good set of built-in features, and is highly extensible. Python’s readability makes it an excellent first programming language.
Data analysis is a process of inspecting, cleansing, transforming and modelling data with the goal of discovering useful information, informing conclusions and supporting decision-making.
Here’s our recommendations for performing data analysis using Python. All of the software is free and open source goodness.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 608 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
24 min 16 sec ago
47 min 40 sec ago
8 hours 26 min ago
9 hours 2 min ago
10 hours 1 min ago
10 hours 22 min ago
15 hours 3 min ago
15 hours 35 min ago
15 hours 57 min ago
16 hours 3 min ago