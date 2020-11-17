Jujubee S.A. and 1C Entertainment recently released Realpolitiks II into Early Access, and they've confirmed their plans to support Linux with it.

This modern-day real-time grand strategy game has you assume office of any contemporary country in the world and lead it towards the new century as the shining example of democracy and liberty, or create your own totalitarian dystopia and wage war against all your enemies.

[...]

The first game was also on Linux so it will be great to see the series continue to be officially supported by the developer.