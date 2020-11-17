Games: Realpolitiks, Godot Engine and More
Real-time grand strategy game Realpolitiks II will be coming to Linux
Jujubee S.A. and 1C Entertainment recently released Realpolitiks II into Early Access, and they've confirmed their plans to support Linux with it.
This modern-day real-time grand strategy game has you assume office of any contemporary country in the world and lead it towards the new century as the shining example of democracy and liberty, or create your own totalitarian dystopia and wage war against all your enemies.
The first game was also on Linux so it will be great to see the series continue to be officially supported by the developer.
Godot Engine 3.2.4 gets a second Beta with lots of improvements | GamingOnLinux
Godot Engine continues seeing upgrades to the current 3.x series while the work is ongoing to bring Vulkan support the upcoming Godot 4.0. The second Beta of Godot Engine 3.2.4 is out now.
This has quickly become the most advanced and fully featured free and open source game engine around, and their work on it continues to be seriously impressive.
Fraymakers aims to be the ultimate customizable Smash-like platform fighting game | GamingOnLinux
Fraymakers is a brand new platform fighter coming from McLeodGaming, the creators of Super Smash Flash 2 which is the most popular Smash Bros. fan-game on PC.
What sounds like it really could end up being the ultimate platform fighter, Fraymakers will feature over 80 high-resolution custom animations per character as they've "spared no detail or expense". They're also releasing it alongside FrayTools, their custom tool they're using to build all parts of the game as they want it to be highly customizable. It's also going to have an all-star cast, as they've teamed up with several other developers to include some well known characters.
Revolution simulator Mesmer is out now from the developer of Teslagrad | GamingOnLinux
Rain Games, creator of Teslagrad and World to the West recently released a new title called Mesmer, which is a unique social survival game where 'every encounter matters' they say.
X4: Foundations gets a 4.0 Beta with the 'biggest free update so far' | GamingOnLinux
Egosoft are continuing to expand their absolutely massive space simulator X4: Foundations, with a Beta now available for the free 4.0 update that will release properly early in 2021.
It's an absolutely massive update both in terms of features and technical overhauls, so they're quite right to say that it's the "biggest free update so far" and shows just how committed they are as a studio to make X4 the best in the series.
This update will bring in at least one major graphical upgrade with volumetric fog, although they said there will be several other wide-ranging visual improvements. The way they've implemented it sounds great too, and it sure does look good with soft layers of fog throughout space that will interact with light directly too. When you think about fog, it's not exactly sounding exciting but for a space game it really can liven things up.
Cyberpunk 2.5D adventure Encodya releases on January 26, 2021 - plus new trailer is up | GamingOnLinux
After a successful crowdfunding campaign back in September 2019, Chaosmonger Studio have announced that their cyberpunk point and click adventure Encodya will release on January 26, 2021. In an announcement done by their publisher Assemble Entertainment, they confirmed the release date will include Linux, macOS and Windows at the same time across the GOG and Steam stores.
Encodya follows a nine-year-old orphan and her clumsy robot guardian. Set in the year 2062, with parts of it inspired by Blade Runner, Studio Ghibli and Monkey Island it's looking pretty great.
"One day, the little girl discovers that her father left her an important mission: to finish his plan to save the world from grayness! Tina and SAM embark on an incredible adventure across different realities full of bizarre robotic creatures and grotesque human beings. Through puzzles and exciting dialogues, they’ll find out the true meaning of being alive."
CentOS Linux 7 Receives Patches for Latest Intel CPU Vulnerabilities, Update Now
CentOS Linux developer and maintainer Johnny Hughes announced today the availability of a new version of the microcode_ctl package that provides Intel CPU microcode updates in the CentOS Linux 7 release to address recent security vulnerabilities. Being derived from the sources of Red Hat Enterprise Linux, CentOS Linux gets its updates from the upstream repositories. Now, you’re probably already aware of the recently discovered security vulnerabilities affecting some Intel processors, so you’re wondering when the patches will land in CentOS Linux 7. Well, the time is now!
Android Leftovers
Stable Kernels: 5.9.9, 5.4.78, 4.19.158, 4.14.207, 4.9.244 and 4.4.244
I'm announcing the release of the 5.9.9 kernel. All users of the 5.9 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.9.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.9.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.4.78 Linux 4.19.158 Linux 4.14.207 Linux 4.9.244 Linux 4.4.244
Best Arch-based Linux distros of 2020
Arch Linux is one of the most popular Linux distributions that’s made a name for itself for its customizability and software repositories that are replete with bleeding edge software. Arch adheres to a rolling release model, which means you can install it once and keep updating it till eternity. For all its advantages, Arch remains one of the most cumbersome distros to configure and install. In fact, even though the installation process is one of the best documented ones, it’s elaborate and involved enough to scare away everyone except hardcore geeks.
