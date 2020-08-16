today's howtos
Setting Up Amavis and ClamAV on CentOS 8/RHEL 8 Mail Server
This tutorial shows you how to use Amavis and ClamAV to scan viruses in email messages. Amavis (A Mail Virus Scanner) is a high-performance interface between a message transfer agent (MTA) such as Postfix and content filters.
How To Install VNC Server on Ubuntu 20.04 – TecAdmin
VNC stands for “Virtual Network Computing” is a sharing system or set of protocols for sharing desktop. There are many software available to access Linux based desktop remotely including, TigerVNC, TightVNC, Vino, vnc4server and more.
TigerVNC is a free, open-source and high-performance VNC server used to control or access Linux based desktop remotely. It is a client/server application that allows you to interact with graphical applications on remote machines.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install and configure VNC server on Ubuntu 20.04.
Centos 8 install and get started with MariaDB – Linux Hint
MariaDB is a backward-compatible open and free-source database management framework that widely works as a binary drop-in MySQL substitution. It is an Oracle MySQL service community based and built branch. It has several threads and is a multi-user SQL database server. It was designed by the several initial creators of MySQL and by other members of the community. MariaDB is the recommended distribution if you are curious about MySQL vs. MariaDB. It should also function smoothly in the replacement of MySQL.
CentOS 8 add user and group – Linux Hint
Linux is a multiple user operating system. Multiple users and groups can share resources simultaneously while working on Linux Operating systems. In multiple command-line and GUI apps, each user may have different authorization levels and unique settings. Fortunately, if you are administering a Linux server, you will need to add users and groups. It could be troublesome for you to add users and groups without familiarity.
This article would clarify how to add users and groups on CentOS 8 Linux distribution by using the command line.
How to use mtr traceroute Command on CentOS 8
MTR is known as Matt’s traceroute. It is a simple and cross-platform utility for network diagnostic that is used for most of the command-line systems.
Installing and Using LastPass on Linux – Linux Hint
Because security is such a huge concern, it is important to implement procedures that can keep your data secure. In this article, we will discuss password managers, which can be employed to keep your data secure, and we will show you how to install and use the LastPass password manager.
Automate your tasks with this Ansible cheat sheet | Opensource.com
Ansible is one of the primary tools in the world of automation and orchestration because of its broad usefulness and flexibility. However, those same traits are the very reason it can be difficult to get started with Ansible. It isn't a graphical application, and yet it also isn't a scripting or programming language. But like a programming language, the answer to the common question of "what can I do with it?" is "everything," which makes it difficult to know where to begin doing anything.
Here's how I view Ansible: It's an "engine" that uses other people's modules to accomplish complex tasks you describe in a special "pseudo-code" text format called YAML.
Transitioning from Docker to Podman
Podman is an excellent alternative to Docker containers when you need increased security, unique identifier (UID) separation using namespaces, and integration with systemd. In this article, I use real-world examples to show you how to install Podman, use its basic commands, and transition from the Docker command-line interface (CLI) to Podman. You’ll also see how to run an existing image with Podman and how to set up port forwarding.
Making an AppImage in Nitrux
AppImages are the focus of our Linux distribution. We already include several AppImage-related tools that improve their user experience in our distribution, from desktop integration to sandboxing and management. Also, we include one conversely important AppImage by default, Wine (see Using Wine in Nitrux).
In today’s tutorial, we will make an AppImage file using a tool called appimage-builder. appimage-builder makes it very easy to create AppImages of your favorite applications. appimage-builder works by using files called recipes; these are simple text files in the YML format that contain the information from which appimage-builder will make our AppImage.
One of the main features of appimage-builder is building an AppImage from existing, pre-compiled traditional packages like Debian packages, RPM packages, etc. Currently, only Debian packages are supported; however, more package managers will be supported in the future, such as Pacman.
