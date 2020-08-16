IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
How to use Ansible to configure Vim | Enable Sysadmin
Using this playbook, you can quickly deploy and update your Vim configuration using Infrastructure as Code principles.
Finding common ground through open source and conversation
As Mark Twain once said, "let us make a special effort to stop communicating with each other, so we can have some conversation." We are bombarded with communications all day, from social media and video chats to advertisements and the news. But how much of that communication do you walk away from feeling rejuvenated or inspired?
For the last five years, Red Hat has produced documentary films as part of our Open Source Stories series, covering education, healthcare, agriculture, the arts, citizen science, sustainability, and more. We’ve delved into stories about how open source can create meaningful change. Open Source Stories began as a conversation so it’s only fitting that in its latest evolution we’re focused on just that, conversation.
Launching today, "Common Connections," is a series of conversations between makers featured in our films that have never met before. Scholars, CEOs, educators, and engineers will come together to find the common threads in their work, explore the potential for future open source innovation and build unexpected connections.
What’s new in the world of ChRIS?
In the spring of 2018, Red Hat, together with the Massachusetts Open Cloud (MOC) and the Fetal-Neonatal Neuroimaging and Developmental Science Center (FNNDSC) at Boston Children’s Hospital, announced a collaboration to further develop and deploy the ChRIS Research Integration System. ChRIS was originally developed by the FNNDSC’s Advanced Computing Group to bring sophisticated (but often complex and hard-to-use) medical imaging, such as MRI and CT scans, analysis into the front lines to better inform clinical care. It is built on Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat OpenStack. ChRIS has since evolved into a powerful general purpose, open source distributed data and computation platform.
A guide to security technologies in Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Red Hat has a long history of adopting and creating security technologies to harden our core platforms, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). When other platforms or layered products are used with RHEL, they inherit many of these protections due to that foundation.
Smart Talks podcast: how can you address racial injustice with technology? [Ed: The company that helped purge races wants “Inclusive Naming Initiative”]
A person who grew up in the tree-lined suburbs of Los Angeles may not know what it’s like to grow up in the Projects of Compton. An impassioned politician speaking on the topic of armed forces may not know what it’s like to board a military transport aircraft and be deployed to an area of deadly violence. In order to better understand experiences you have not lived through, you first need to start listening to those who have.
IBM, Red Hat, VMware & Others Form The Inclusive Naming Initiative
The Inclusive Naming Initiative has been formed by various industry players to make "consistent, responsible choices to remove harmful language" from software.
Common Connections: Creating the Classroom
REST API and OpenAPI: It’s Not an Either/Or Question
Audiocasts/Shows: Polaris, BSD Now, TLLTS, Ubuntu Podcast
today's howtos
Games: Realpolitiks, Godot Engine and More
Ubuntu Touch Installer Makes It Easier to Turn Your OnePlus 2 into a Linux Phone
Besides working on the Ubuntu Touch mobile OS, which was discontinued by Canonical a few years ago, UBports Foundation also works on other cool things to make it easier for users to migrate to a Linux phone from Android or iOS. One of these is the UBports Installer or the official Ubuntu Touch Installer, which lets you install Ubuntu Touch on any of the supported devices without minimal effort. The best part is that you don’t even need Linux to use the Ubuntu Touch Installer since it works on macOS and Windows computers too.
