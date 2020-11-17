Language Selection

Development
  • Daniel Silverstone: Withdrawing Gitano from support

    Unfortunately, in Debian in particular, libgit2 is undergoing a transition which is blocked by gall. Despite having had over a month to deal with this, I've not managed to summon the tuits to update Gall to the new libgit2 which means, nominally, I ought to withdraw it from testing and possibly even from unstable given that I'm not really prepared to look after Gitano and friends in Debian any longer.

  • The 20 Best Scala Books For Beginner and Expert Developers

    Scala is an elevated level language that joins object-oriented and practical programming in one succinct. Certain static kinds of Scala help us dodge bugs in complex applications; moreover, its JVM, and JavaScript runtimes let us manufacture elite frameworks with simple admittance to colossal biological systems libraries. In the field of software, Scala is a very unique and multidimensional language. To learn Scala programming is not an easy job for someone new to this field, and therefore, a perfect set of Scala books is inevitably important for accurate guidance.

  • Comparing a new language for tiny machines

    Upstream seemed surprised that I was writing real programs in Cowgol, so I'm led to believe I might be the only one using the language. But that's fine. Let's write a simple program in C and in Cowgol so that we can compare them. Even if you're not going to use Cowgol, comparing programming languages I find to be a fun exercise and it might help you think about your own language choices, no matter what languages you choose to use.

  • Perl Weekly Challenge 87: Longest Consecutive Sequences and Largest Rectangle

    These are some answers to the Week 87 of the Perl Weekly Challenge organized by Mohammad S. Anwar.

Software: Glade, Ventoy, Istio and More

  • Christopher Davis: Glade Not Recommended

    If you are starting out with GTK development, you may have heard of a tool called Glade. Glade is a UI designer application for GTK projects, that allows you to create, modify, and preview UI files before writing code. In that sense, Glade is a very useful tool for GTK apps. With that said, I must implore that you do not use Glade. Why? Glade was built for it’s own format, before the advent of GtkBuilder. It does not know certain properties, does not know of certain features, and does not know modern GTK practices.

  • Ventoy 1.0.29 - Neowin

    Ventoy is an open source tool to create bootable USB drive for ISO/WIM/IMG/VHD(x)/EFI files. With Ventoy, you don't need to format the disk over and over, you just need to copy the ISO/WIM/IMG/VHD(x)EFI files to the USB drive and boot them directly. You can copy many files at a time and ventoy will give you a boot menu to select them. Both Legacy BIOS and UEFI are supported in the same way. Most type of OS supported (Windows/WinPE/Linux/Unix/Vmware/Xen...)

  • Istio 1.8 focuses on usability and upgrades

    On May 24, 2017, IBM and Google announced the launch of Istio, an open technology that enables developers to seamlessly connect, manage, and secure, and control networks of different microservices — regardless of platform, source, or vendor. The Istio 1.8 release adds new features that make Istio easier to upgrade, clearer information about maturity of each feature, better documentation, and tons of exciting experimental features.

  • Announcing Istio 1.7.5

    This release contains bug fixes to improve robustness. This release note describes what’s different between Istio 1.7.4 and Istio 1.7.5

  • Announcing Istio 1.6.13

    This release contains bug fixes to improve robustness. This release note describes what’s different between Istio 1.6.12 and Istio 1.6.13

  • Chat On Telegram From libpurple-Based IM Programs (Pidgin, Etc.) Using The New tdlib-purple

    tdlib-purple is a new libpurple plugin for Telegram, considered the successor of telegram-purple. With this you can chat on Telegram from chat clients that support libpurple, like Pidgin, Finch, Bitlbee, etc. There are binaries for Linux and Microsoft Windows. This libpurple plugin supports most Telegram features, from basic things like sending and receiving images and documents, and receiving stickers, to 2FA login, kick users, secret chats (support for this was added recently), and more. As for things that are missing, tdlib-purple doesn't support video calls, renaming groups / channels, self-destruct timers, you can't delete messages, send or receive polls, you can't send stickers, and you can't interact with bots beyond plain text messages. The application also opens muted chats and doesn't allow muting chats from the interface.

Raspberry Pi News and Bits

  • 8-MOSFET solid-state power driver works with Raspberry Pi, Arduino, ESP32 and other maker boards (Crowdfunding)

    Using inexpensive relays to switch AC or DC loads work well in most cases, but those relays will be quickly damaged when faced with high DC voltages, fast switching times, or other endurance requirements for which MOSFET’s are better suited, and that’s why MOSFET power supplies are found in 3D printers. Sequent Microsystems has made a habit to provide specialized Raspberry Pi HAT with relays or terminals for resistance temperature detectors that are stackable to supports a larger number for I/O or sensors. The company is now back at it with the 8-MOSFET stackable, DIN-rail mountable board that works not only with Raspberry Pi SBC, but also popular Arduino, ESP32, and other maker boards.

  • Box86 is an x86 Emulator for Raspberry Pi and other 32-bit Arm platforms

    Last week, we wrote about Raspberry Pi 4 Vulkan project status and future plans, and one person commented they are currently trying to get dxdk to work Box86, and that CNX Software should write about the latter. Cool, but what does that mean? dxdk is an open-source Vulkan-based implementation of D3D9, D3D10, and D3D11 for Linux, and Box86 is a Linux userspace x86 emulator that works on 32-bit Arm targets like the Raspberry Pi SBC.

  • Building A Dashcam With The Raspberry Pi Zero W | Linux Journal

    I've been playing around with the Raspberry Pi Zero W lately and having so much fun on the command line. For those uninitiated it's a tiny Arm computer running Raspbian, a derivative of Debian. It has a 1 GHz processor that had the ability to be overclocked and 512 MB of RAM, in addition to wireless g and bluetooth. [...] I wanted the camera and Pi Zero W mounted on the dashboard and to be removed with ease. On boot it should autostart the RamDashCam (RDC) and there should also be 4 desktop scripts dashcam.sh, startdashcam.sh, stopdashcam.sh, shutdownshutdown.sh. Also create and a folder named video on the Desktop for the older video files. I also needed a way to power the RDC when there is no power to the vehicle's usb ports. Lastly I wanted it's data accessible on the local LAN when the vehicle is at home.

  • Raspberry Pi vs Jetson Nano: The Differences in 2020
  • Defeat evil with a Raspberry Pi foam-firing spy camera
  • Best Raspberry Pi Cluster Case [Ed: The link there is spammy]

Kernel: AMD, Intel and Mesa

     
  • AMDVLK 2020.Q4.5 Vulkan Driver Brings Radeon RX 6000 Series Support

    While it was just two days ago that AMDVLK 2020.Q4.4 was released, AMD has made good on their word to provide punctual AMDVLK open-source Vulkan driver support for their new RDNA 2 "Big Navi" graphics cards and that has resulted in a new AMDVLK release. 

    •   
  • Xilinx Publishes An Open-Source AI Engine Kernel Driver For Linux - Phoronix

    In addition to AMD and Xilinx bringing ROCm to FPGAs, another interesting open-source/Linux milestone for the company being acquired by AMD is their publishing of the AI Engine open-source kernel driver with ambitions for upstreaming it.  This is a Linux kernel driver for supporting the Xilinx AI Engine, the acceleration engine providing high compute density for vector-based algorithms. The AI engine allows for custom compute and data movement and can interface with the FPGA fabric. 

    •      
  • Linux Support Published For Intel's "Maple Ridge" Thunderbolt Controller - Phoronix

    Announced during the summer was Intel's Maple Ridge controller in the form of the Intel JHL8540 / JHL8340 chips as their first discrete Thunderbolt / USB4 controllers. Linux support for the Intel Maple Ridge controller is now on the way. 

  • Radeon RX 6800 "Sienna Cichlid" Firmware Added To Linux-Firmware.Git

    The last piece of the puzzle to the open-source AMD Radeon RX 6800 / RX 6800 XT driver support is now upstream in its respective location. The Sienna Cichlid firmware binaries were just merged into linux-firmware.git, the repository where all of the firmware files for hardware devices on Linux are collected and in turn packaged up by the various Linux distribution vendors for shipping as part of their platforms. As with prior generations, the Sienna Cichlid firmware is necessary for any level of open-source driver support. Up until now these blobs were not public and for those yesterday wanting launch-day support or in our pre-release testing meant first extracting the firmware files from the Radeon Software for Linux 20.45 package. Or I have also heard of AMD distributing the firmware updates privately and directly to some software distribution partners for updating their packages in a timely manner as well.

  • Mesa 20.3-RC2 Released With ACO Fixes, More Intel Updates - Phoronix

    The second release candidate of Mesa 20.3 is now available for testing ahead of its likely stable debut in early December. Mesa 20.3 has many new features and improvements as this Q4'2020 feature update while Mesa 21.0-devel is already the version in development on Mesa Git.

  • mesa 20.3.0-rc2
    Hi List,

It's that time again. Mesa 20.3.0-rc2 is now available for your
testing enjoyment. Everything is looking pretty normal commit-wise in
this release.

Dylan

Mozilla and Firefox Leftovers

  • This Week in Rust 365
  • This Week in Glean: Fantastic Facts and where to find them

    We have been working on Glean for a few years now, starting with an SDK with Android support and increasing our SDK platform coverage by implementing our core in Rust and providing language bindings for other platforms, well beyond the mobile space. Before our next major leaps (FOG, Glean.js), we wanted to understand what our internal consumers thought of Glean: what challenges are they facing? Are we serving them well?

  • Mozilla DNS over HTTPS (DoH) and Trusted Recursive Resolver (TRR) Comment Period: Help us enhance security and privacy online

    For a number of years now, we have been working hard to update and secure one of the oldest parts of the Internet, the Domain Name System (DNS). We passed a key milestone in that endeavor earlier this year, when we rolled out the technical solution for privacy and security in the DNS – DNS-over-HTTPS (DoH) – to Firefox users in the United States. Given the transformative nature of this technology and our mission commitment to transparency and collaboration, we have consistently sought to implement DoH thoughtfully and inclusively. Therefore, as we explore how to bring the benefits of DoH to Firefox users in different regions of the world, we’re today launching a comment period to help inform our plans.

  • New Release: Tor Browser 10.5a4

    Tor Browser 10.5a4 is now available from the Tor Browser Alpha download page and also from our distribution directory.

    Note: This is an alpha release, an experimental version for users who want to help us test new features. For everyone else, we recommend downloading the latest stable release for desktop or Android instead.

  • Firefox Nightly: These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 83

    Started investigation into making BrowserNotification look more part of chrome to eventually use as a UI for remote messages (in addition to CFR and what’s new, etc)

