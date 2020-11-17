today's leftovers
Sebastian Kügler: Bringing light to life
Some of you may be wondering what I have been up to lately since I took a break from my work in the KDE community. Well, it was time for a change, a change towards family, friends and a more local life. The result is a more balanced, a more grown up me. These changes in my life lead to me having a small family and a group of new friends, both of which I spend a lot of time with. They brought more light into my life, one could say.
If you want to go far, together is faster (II).
If you work in an environment where Continuous Delivery is the norm, those behind the execution will understand which actions have a positive correlation between throughput and stability. Your job will only be associated to link those actions with the ones you are familiar with in the community health and collaboration space. If not, you work will be harder, but still worth it.
For our particular case, you might find for instance, that a simple measure to digest the increasing number of commits (bug fixes) can be to scale up the build capacity if you have remaining budget. You might find though that you have problems doing so when reviewing acceptance criteria because you lack automation, or that your current testing-on-hardware capacity is almost fixed due to limitations in the system that manage your test benches and additional effort to improve the situation is required.
Establishing experiments that consider not just the collaboration side but also the software delivery one as well as translating into production those experiments that demonstrate a positive correlation of the target metrics, increasing all of them, might bring you to surprising results, sometimes far from common knowledge among those focused on collaboration aspects only, but closer to those focused in execution.
OSI Seeks to Hire Executive Director [Ed: More evidence that the Open Source Initiative is collapsing after Microsoft took over much of it.]
It is with great pride and excitement that I announce that OSI, as of today, is embarking on a search for an Executive Director.
This is the culmination of many years of work and dedication on the part of countless individuals, and should be taken as a sign that OSI is maturing as an organization. We are following in the footsteps of many organizations that have come before us: nonprofits often start as a scrappy band of volunteers, which then hire staff for day-to-day operations, and eventually the staff are empowered to lead the organization.
Transparency
Technology must be transparent in order to be knowable. Technology must be knowable in order for us to be able to consent to it in good faith. Good faith informed consent is necessary to preserving our (digital) autonomy.
Let’s now look at this in reverse, considering first why informed consent is necessary to our digital autonomy.
Let’s take the concept of our digital autonomy as being one of the highest goods. It is necessary to preserve and respect the value of each individual, and the collectives we choose to form. It is a right to which we are entitled by our very nature, and a prerequisite for building the lives we want, that fulfill us. This is something that we have generally agreed on as important or even sacred. Our autonomy, in whatever form it takes, in whatever part of our life it governs, is necessary and must be protected.
[...]
As long as the source code that powers computing technology is proprietary and opaque, we cannot truly know whether backdoors exist and how secure we are in our digital spaces and even our own computers, phones, and other mobile devices.
automake-1.16.3 released [stable]
This is to announce automake-1.16.3, a stable release. There have been 62 commits by 15 people in the 35 weeks since 1.16.2. Special thanks to Karl Berry and Zack Weinberg for doing so much of the work. See the NEWS below for a brief summary. Thanks to everyone who has contributed! The following people contributed changes to this release: Akim Demaille (1) Colomban Wendling (1) Felix Yan (1) Issam E. Maghni (1) Jim Meyering (12) Karl Berry (23) Miro Hron\v{c}ok (1) Paul Eggert (4) Reuben Thomas (3) Robert Menteer (1) Robert Wanamaker (1) Samuel Tardieu (1) Samy Mahmoudi (1) Vincent Lefevre (1) Zack Weinberg (10) Jim [on behalf of the automake maintainers] ================================================================== Here is the GNU automake home page: http://gnu.org/s/automake/ For a summary of changes and contributors, see: http://git.sv.gnu.org/gitweb/?p=automake.git;a=shortlog;h=v1.16.3 or run this command from a git-cloned automake directory: git shortlog v1.16.2..v1.16.3 Here are the compressed sources: https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/automake/automake-1.16.3.tar.xz (1.6MB) https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/automake/automake-1.16.3.tar.gz (2.3MB) Here are the GPG detached signatures[*]: https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/automake/automake-1.16.3.tar.xz.sig https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/automake/automake-1.16.3.tar.gz.sig Use a mirror for higher download bandwidth: https://www.gnu.org/order/ftp.html [*] Use a .sig file to verify that the corresponding file (without the .sig suffix) is intact. First, be sure to download both the .sig file and the corresponding tarball. Then, run a command like this: gpg --verify automake-1.16.3.tar.xz.sig If that command fails because you don't have the required public key, then run this command to import it: gpg --keyserver keys.gnupg.net --recv-keys 7FD9FCCB000BEEEE and rerun the 'gpg --verify' command. Please report bugs and problems to <bug-automake@gnu.org>, and send general comments and feedback to <automake@gnu.org>. ================================================================== NEWS * New features added - In the testsuite summary, the "for $(PACKAGE_STRING)" suffix can be overridden with the AM_TESTSUITE_SUMMARY_HEADER variable. * Bugs fixed - Python 3.10 version number no longer considered to be 3.1. - Broken links in manual fixed or removed, and new script contrib/checklinkx (a small modification of W3C checklink) added, with accompany target checklinkx to recheck urls. - install-exec target depends on $(BUILT_SOURCES). - valac argument matching more precise, to avoid garbage in DIST_COMMON. - Support for Vala in VPATH builds fixed so that both freshly-generated and distributed C files work, and operation is more reliable with or without an installed valac. - Dejagnu doesn't break on directories containing spaces. * Distribution - new variable AM_DISTCHECK_DVI_TARGET, to allow overriding the "make dvi" that is done as part of distcheck. * Miscellaneous changes - install-sh tweaks: . new option -p to preserve mtime, i.e., invoke cp -p. . new option -S SUFFIX to attempt backup files using SUFFIX. . no longer unconditionally uses -f when rm is overridden by RMPROG. . does not chown existing directories. - Removed function up_to_date_p in lib/Automake/FileUtils.pm. We believe this function is completely unused. - Support for in-tree Vala libraries improved.
TOP500 Expands Exaflops Capacity Amidst Low Turnover
The 56th edition of the TOP500 saw the Japanese Fugaku supercomputer solidify its number one status in a list that reflects a flattening performance growth curve. Although two new systems managed to make it into the top 10, the full list recorded the smallest number of new entries since the project began in 1993.
The entry level to the list moved up to 1.32 petaflops on the High Performance Linpack (HPL) benchmark, a small increase from 1.23 petaflops recorded in the June 2020 rankings. In a similar vein, the aggregate performance of all 500 systems grew from 2.22 exaflops in June to just 2.43 exaflops on the latest list. Likewise, average concurrency per system barely increased at all, growing from 145,363 cores six months ago to 145,465 cores in the current list.
