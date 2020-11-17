Just like all other servers, the SSH server is also prone to unauthorized access attempts. Therefore, whenever you wish to use an SSH server, you must have considered securing it first to save yourselves from any unwanted situation in the longer run. Generally, the term “securing a server” is also known as “hardening a server.” This can be done by taking multiple measures. These measures depend upon the level of security that you require. The measures of securing the SSH server range from basic to advanced, and as we said earlier, you can pick them up according to the level of security that you need. You can skip any of the prescribed measures if you have sufficient knowledge about the consequences and if you are in a good position to face them. Also, we can never say that a single step will ensure 100% security, or a certain step is better than the other. It all depends upon which type of security we actually need. Therefore, today we intend to give you a very deep insight into the basic and advanced steps for securing an SSH server in Ubuntu 20.04. Apart from these methods, we will also be sharing with you some additional tips for securing your SSH server as a bonus. So let us get started with today’s interesting discussion.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Brave Browser on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, The brave browser is a free and open-source browser. it’s Fast, speed, security, and privacy by blocking trackers and still based on chromium so you have all the extension and features you might be looking for. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of Brave Browser on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian based distribution like Linux Mint.

In what should be one of the first RISC-V education platforms, the BBC, Tynker, and SiFive have just announced the BBC Doctor Who “HiFive Inventor” Coding Kit that comes with an MCU board with WiFi & Bluetooth and guided lessons for kids that teach them to code for the IoT. The HiFive Inventor board is based on a SiFive FE310 RISC-V microcontroller ( the same chip as found in the HiFive1 board) and an ESP32 Solo module for WiFi 4 and Bluetooth 4.x/5.x connectivity. Just like the BBC Micro:bit, HiFive Inventor provides a kids-friendly edge connector with I/O, an LED matrix, sensors, and more.

In a surprise move, Raspberry Pi Foundation has announced a new addition to its family of single board computers – Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4. It is a simmered down variant of Raspberry Pi 4 Model B with a new form factor. The Compute Module 4 is aimed at users who want a compact form factor or onboard eMMC storage. It is based on the same 64-bit quad-core BCM2711 application processor as Raspberry Pi 4 but brings faster CPU cores, better multimedia, and interfacing capabilities. With Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4, the Pi foundation has, for the first time, introduced different RAM options for users to choose from along with wireless connectivity options.

Xfce 4.16pre2 released! We are pleased to announce the second pre-release of Xfce 4.16 (a.k.a. xfce4.16pre2), moving us closer to the final release. As you all may have noticed, we are again a bit behind the schedule, but nothing like the 4+ years it took from 4.12 to 4.14, so please hold your excitement a tad longer while we are polishing the rough edges. For now, help yourself with the latest batch of changes: