GNU/Linux Devices: Raspberry Pi, Tinker Board 2, Librem 5 and More
The iMX8M Plus CoM supports Linux (Debian 10 and Yocto 3.1 “Dunfell”) or Android 10 on dual- or quad-core models of the i.MX8M Plus. The module ships with up to 8GB LPDDR4-4000, with optional ECC, and has an eMMC socket. A module with 802.11 ac and Bluetooth 5.0 is optional.
Boardcon’s 4K-ready “EMH6” SBC runs Android on a quad -A53 Allwinner H6 with 1GB RAM, 8GB eMMC, Fast and GbE LAN ports, HDMI 2.0, eDP, RGB, CVBS, analog and digital audio, 2x USB, and an M.2 slot.
Boardcon is targeting the 4K OTT, DVB, and IPTV set-top markets with an EMH6 SBC that runs Android 7.1.2 on Allwinner’s media-friendly Allwinner H6. The H6 SoC, which supports 4KP60 HDR video, is found on Linux/Android hacker boards including Pine64’s Pine H64 Model B and Shenzhen Xunlong’s Orange Pi 3.
In a surprise move, Raspberry Pi Foundation has announced a new addition to its family of single board computers – Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4. It is a simmered down variant of Raspberry Pi 4 Model B with a new form factor. The Compute Module 4 is aimed at users who want a compact form factor or onboard eMMC storage.
It is based on the same 64-bit quad-core BCM2711 application processor as Raspberry Pi 4 but brings faster CPU cores, better multimedia, and interfacing capabilities. With Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4, the Pi foundation has, for the first time, introduced different RAM options for users to choose from along with wireless connectivity options.
The latest Asus Tinker Board single-board-computers are the Tinker Board 2 with a Rockchip RK3399 hexa-core processor and up to 4GB of RAM, and the Tinker Board 2S, which also has 16GB of onboard eMMC storage. Both also support microSD cards.
Lilbits: Single board PCs, under-display cameras, and YouTube angers… everyone
In what should be one of the first RISC-V education platforms, the BBC, Tynker, and SiFive have just announced the BBC Doctor Who “HiFive Inventor” Coding Kit that comes with an MCU board with WiFi & Bluetooth and guided lessons for kids that teach them to code for the IoT.
The HiFive Inventor board is based on a SiFive FE310 RISC-V microcontroller ( the same chip as found in the HiFive1 board) and an ESP32 Solo module for WiFi 4 and Bluetooth 4.x/5.x connectivity. Just like the BBC Micro:bit, HiFive Inventor provides a kids-friendly edge connector with I/O, an LED matrix, sensors, and more.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Brave Browser on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, The brave browser is a free and open-source browser. it’s Fast, speed, security, and privacy by blocking trackers and still based on chromium so you have all the extension and features you might be looking for.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of Brave Browser on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian based distribution like Linux Mint.
Tired of the mainstream web browser choices on Linux and looking for something modern yet elegant and fast? Check out Eolie! It’s a sleek, fancy, and minimalist web browser for the Linux platform that runs great on even PCs with meager system resources.
In this video, we are looking at how to install Steam on Ubuntu 20.10.
Just like all other servers, the SSH server is also prone to unauthorized access attempts. Therefore, whenever you wish to use an SSH server, you must have considered securing it first to save yourselves from any unwanted situation in the longer run. Generally, the term “securing a server” is also known as “hardening a server.” This can be done by taking multiple measures. These measures depend upon the level of security that you require.
The measures of securing the SSH server range from basic to advanced, and as we said earlier, you can pick them up according to the level of security that you need. You can skip any of the prescribed measures if you have sufficient knowledge about the consequences and if you are in a good position to face them. Also, we can never say that a single step will ensure 100% security, or a certain step is better than the other.
It all depends upon which type of security we actually need. Therefore, today we intend to give you a very deep insight into the basic and advanced steps for securing an SSH server in Ubuntu 20.04. Apart from these methods, we will also be sharing with you some additional tips for securing your SSH server as a bonus. So let us get started with today’s interesting discussion.
Today we are looking at how to install MetaTrader 4 on a Chromebook with Crossover 20. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
I’ve been configuring Apache web server recently, it’s been a VPS installed from scratch that needed SSL certificate added.
My primary webserver of choice is nginx, and so Apache skills are getting rusty.
Xfce 4.16pre2 released!
We are pleased to announce the second pre-release of Xfce 4.16 (a.k.a. xfce4.16pre2), moving us closer to the final release. As you all may have noticed, we are again a bit behind the schedule, but nothing like the 4+ years it took from 4.12 to 4.14, so please hold your excitement a tad longer while we are polishing the rough edges. For now, help yourself with the latest batch of changes:
Some of you may be wondering what I have been up to lately since I took a break from my work in the KDE community. Well, it was time for a change, a change towards family, friends and a more local life. The result is a more balanced, a more grown up me. These changes in my life lead to me having a small family and a group of new friends, both of which I spend a lot of time with. They brought more light into my life, one could say.
If you work in an environment where Continuous Delivery is the norm, those behind the execution will understand which actions have a positive correlation between throughput and stability. Your job will only be associated to link those actions with the ones you are familiar with in the community health and collaboration space. If not, you work will be harder, but still worth it.
For our particular case, you might find for instance, that a simple measure to digest the increasing number of commits (bug fixes) can be to scale up the build capacity if you have remaining budget. You might find though that you have problems doing so when reviewing acceptance criteria because you lack automation, or that your current testing-on-hardware capacity is almost fixed due to limitations in the system that manage your test benches and additional effort to improve the situation is required.
Establishing experiments that consider not just the collaboration side but also the software delivery one as well as translating into production those experiments that demonstrate a positive correlation of the target metrics, increasing all of them, might bring you to surprising results, sometimes far from common knowledge among those focused on collaboration aspects only, but closer to those focused in execution.
OSI Seeks to Hire Executive Director [Ed: More evidence that the Open Source Initiative is collapsing after Microsoft took over much of it.]
It is with great pride and excitement that I announce that OSI, as of today, is embarking on a search for an Executive Director.
This is the culmination of many years of work and dedication on the part of countless individuals, and should be taken as a sign that OSI is maturing as an organization. We are following in the footsteps of many organizations that have come before us: nonprofits often start as a scrappy band of volunteers, which then hire staff for day-to-day operations, and eventually the staff are empowered to lead the organization.
Technology must be transparent in order to be knowable. Technology must be knowable in order for us to be able to consent to it in good faith. Good faith informed consent is necessary to preserving our (digital) autonomy.
Let’s now look at this in reverse, considering first why informed consent is necessary to our digital autonomy.
Let’s take the concept of our digital autonomy as being one of the highest goods. It is necessary to preserve and respect the value of each individual, and the collectives we choose to form. It is a right to which we are entitled by our very nature, and a prerequisite for building the lives we want, that fulfill us. This is something that we have generally agreed on as important or even sacred. Our autonomy, in whatever form it takes, in whatever part of our life it governs, is necessary and must be protected.
As long as the source code that powers computing technology is proprietary and opaque, we cannot truly know whether backdoors exist and how secure we are in our digital spaces and even our own computers, phones, and other mobile devices.
This is to announce automake-1.16.3, a stable release.
There have been 62 commits by 15 people in the 35 weeks since 1.16.2.
Special thanks to Karl Berry and Zack Weinberg for doing so much of the work.
See the NEWS below for a brief summary.
Thanks to everyone who has contributed!
The following people contributed changes to this release:
NEWS
* New features added
- In the testsuite summary, the "for $(PACKAGE_STRING)" suffix
can be overridden with the AM_TESTSUITE_SUMMARY_HEADER variable.
* Bugs fixed
- Python 3.10 version number no longer considered to be 3.1.
- Broken links in manual fixed or removed, and new script
contrib/checklinkx (a small modification of W3C checklink) added,
with accompany target checklinkx to recheck urls.
- install-exec target depends on $(BUILT_SOURCES).
- valac argument matching more precise, to avoid garbage in DIST_COMMON.
- Support for Vala in VPATH builds fixed so that both freshly-generated and
distributed C files work, and operation is more reliable with or without
an installed valac.
- Dejagnu doesn't break on directories containing spaces.
* Distribution
- new variable AM_DISTCHECK_DVI_TARGET, to allow overriding the
"make dvi" that is done as part of distcheck.
* Miscellaneous changes
- install-sh tweaks:
. new option -p to preserve mtime, i.e., invoke cp -p.
. new option -S SUFFIX to attempt backup files using SUFFIX.
. no longer unconditionally uses -f when rm is overridden by RMPROG.
. does not chown existing directories.
- Removed function up_to_date_p in lib/Automake/FileUtils.pm.
We believe this function is completely unused.
- Support for in-tree Vala libraries improved.
The 56th edition of the TOP500 saw the Japanese Fugaku supercomputer solidify its number one status in a list that reflects a flattening performance growth curve. Although two new systems managed to make it into the top 10, the full list recorded the smallest number of new entries since the project began in 1993.
The entry level to the list moved up to 1.32 petaflops on the High Performance Linpack (HPL) benchmark, a small increase from 1.23 petaflops recorded in the June 2020 rankings. In a similar vein, the aggregate performance of all 500 systems grew from 2.22 exaflops in June to just 2.43 exaflops on the latest list. Likewise, average concurrency per system barely increased at all, growing from 145,363 cores six months ago to 145,465 cores in the current list.
