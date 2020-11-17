Android Leftovers
Google Fit redesign for Android and iOS brings you more in-depth information and sharing
Google announces new deadline for Android apps to request background location access
Google Says It Discloses App Tracking in Android User Privacy Suit
Google completes global rollout of RCS for Android
Google details when developers have to use Android App Bundles for publishing on the Play Store
Android 11 update surprisingly arrives for the Redmi Note 9 Pro
Speed Test G: iPhone 12 vs OnePlus 8T (no contest)
GO SMS Pro Android App Exposes Private Photos, Videos and Messages
Best action games for Android and iOS
How to block and unblock accounts on Twitter app [iPhone/Android]
Here’s the cheapest Android 10 rugged smartphone around right now
lol, Razer Phone 2 Gets an Update. No, It's Not Android 10
Vivo introduces all-new 'OriginOS' Android skin to replace FuntouchOS
PUBG Mobile India Releasing Today For Android Phones? Unofficial Teaser Says Countdown Has Begun
Binance’s Widget is Now Available for Brave Android Users
What do open source product teams do?
If you go to any hip product management conference, you'll hear about product teams. At a minimum, a product team has a product manager, but it often includes roles in marketing, technical architecture, and even user experience (UX). Previous articles in this series have covered open source as a supply chain model and defining products in the open source software supply chain, and this article specifically focuses on the role of product management within the product team. Product managers and product marketing managers are the two most common product management roles, but product management can be further split into any number of roles, including competitive analysis, business strategy, sales enablement, revenue growth, content creation, sales tools, and more. With a very large product, even the product management role may be broken up into separate roles. You may even hear titles like technical marketing manager, product evangelist, and business owner, not to mention people-management roles for groups of individual contributor roles. For the purpose of this article, I refer to all of these roles collectively as "product management."
Graphics: Intel, X11 and Wayland
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
A Review of NixOS
Most reviews go over desktop tools and default tools, but such reviews are not very useful for describing NixOS, as the power of NixOS lies elsewhere. People who choose NixOS must be willing to do their own partitioning, and you will not be doing them any favours by telling them the default desktop manager can suit their needs. With that said, if you can follow the NixOS manual, you will be fine. You can choose a default desktop environment if you want, but make sure you are comfortable with the command line and can edit a text file for configuration tasks.
