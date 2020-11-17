XFCE 4.16 pre2 Release Brings Major Updates
Xfce team announced the availability of the lightweight desktop environment Xfce 4.16 pre2. This is the second pre-releases and probably the last before the final release.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 607 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
The Pro1 X Smartphone looks like an awesome Linux phone for tech fans
Here is your daily dose of not-linux-gaming news but still awesome. F(x)tec are currently crowdfunding (and very successfully so) for a new high spec Linux phone with a physical keyboard. The thing is, it's not just another Android phone. Well, it could be, if you wanted that. The Pro1 X will be available with either Android, Lineage OS or Ubuntu Touch OS out of the box which is why we're so interested in it. Not only that, if you do get the Ubuntu version it will offer full convergence by turning into a proper computer if you hook it up to a monitor. With a sleek 64-key physical keyboard which slides out from behind, you get full access to do whatever you need. It's a proper little mini-computer.
How we develop success metrics for open source events
As many open source communities grow larger and older, they may face problems managing members' engagement. People turn towards metrics to understand large systems and prioritize resources, but there has not been a consensus set of metrics for understanding open source communities. The Community Health Analytics Open Source Software (CHAOSS) project, a Linux Foundation-sponsored community of industry professionals and academics, is working to solve this problem by defining metrics for open source projects. The CHAOSS project focused first on developing metrics for open source event organizers because open source communities often depend on events like hackathons, meetups, conferences, and user group meetings to grow their communities and work on important project updates.
What do open source product teams do?
If you go to any hip product management conference, you'll hear about product teams. At a minimum, a product team has a product manager, but it often includes roles in marketing, technical architecture, and even user experience (UX). Previous articles in this series have covered open source as a supply chain model and defining products in the open source software supply chain, and this article specifically focuses on the role of product management within the product team. Product managers and product marketing managers are the two most common product management roles, but product management can be further split into any number of roles, including competitive analysis, business strategy, sales enablement, revenue growth, content creation, sales tools, and more. With a very large product, even the product management role may be broken up into separate roles. You may even hear titles like technical marketing manager, product evangelist, and business owner, not to mention people-management roles for groups of individual contributor roles. For the purpose of this article, I refer to all of these roles collectively as "product management."
Recent comments
9 hours 20 min ago
9 hours 51 min ago
9 hours 58 min ago
10 hours 14 min ago
17 hours 44 min ago
18 hours 2 min ago
18 hours 35 min ago
22 hours 29 min ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago