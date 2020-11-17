Here is your daily dose of not-linux-gaming news but still awesome. F(x)tec are currently crowdfunding (and very successfully so) for a new high spec Linux phone with a physical keyboard. The thing is, it's not just another Android phone. Well, it could be, if you wanted that. The Pro1 X will be available with either Android, Lineage OS or Ubuntu Touch OS out of the box which is why we're so interested in it. Not only that, if you do get the Ubuntu version it will offer full convergence by turning into a proper computer if you hook it up to a monitor. With a sleek 64-key physical keyboard which slides out from behind, you get full access to do whatever you need. It's a proper little mini-computer.

How we develop success metrics for open source events As many open source communities grow larger and older, they may face problems managing members' engagement. People turn towards metrics to understand large systems and prioritize resources, but there has not been a consensus set of metrics for understanding open source communities. The Community Health Analytics Open Source Software (CHAOSS) project, a Linux Foundation-sponsored community of industry professionals and academics, is working to solve this problem by defining metrics for open source projects. The CHAOSS project focused first on developing metrics for open source event organizers because open source communities often depend on events like hackathons, meetups, conferences, and user group meetings to grow their communities and work on important project updates.