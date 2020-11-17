Games: Collabora, Civilization VI, Total War: WARHAMMER II and More
Linux Syscall User Dispatch Close To Mainline For Better Handling Windows Games - Phoronix
Earlier this year we reported on Linux kernel work for better handling Windows games/apps that make system call instructions that bypass the Windows API. Directly making the system calls without going through the WinAPI has become an increasingly common occurrence for modern Windows games, likely as part of their Digital Rights Management schemes. Syscall User Dispatch is now the latest take on that effort.
The syscall user redirection support has been led by Collabora engineers working in cooperation with Valve. That work evolved into the "Syscall User Dispatch" feature that is now up to its seventh code revision and likely soon to be mainlined in the Linux kernel.
Collabora put up their patches for Linux Kernel work to help Windows games on Linux | GamingOnLinux
Collabora, one of the companies working under contract for Valve to help improve Windows game emulation on Linux with the likes of Wine have now sent in some patches to the Linux Kernel mailing list for discussion.
This is going to be another big step forward for compatibility, hopefully, to help with the likes of anti-tamper and DRM which often skip over the Windows API which causes issues for Linux and the Wine compatibility layer (and so Steam Play Proton too). You can get an overview of it in this previous article and also this article if you want some background on it all. To be clear: a Valve developer did mention it's not for anti-cheat.
Civilization VI - Babylon Pack is out now with the 'Heroes and Legends' mode | GamingOnLinux
Civilization VI has a new DLC out with the Babylon Pack, part of the ongoing New Frontier Pass or you can buy it as a single DLC if you prefer. This brand new DLC follows on from the surprisingly fun free Pirates game mode update, that Firaxis Games released for everyone back in late October.
This new content pack introduces Hammurabi as the leader of Babylon. The Babylon civilization excels at Science, as well as Government and Infrastructure. Additionally, it also brings with it a "Heroes and Legends" game mode which adds in legendary figures from various cultures as playable characters on the world.
Total War: WARHAMMER II – The Twisted & The Twilight announced for December | GamingOnLinux
Total War: WARHAMMER II – The Twisted & The Twilight is the next expansion for the huge strategy game from Creative Assembly, SEGA and porting studio Feral Interactive. Arriving for Windows on December 3, Feral Interactive have confirmed that it will arrive on Linux (and macOS) "shortly" after Windows. This could be anything from a day to a few weeks, hopefully not long though.
This Lords Pack for Total War: WARHAMMER II introduces two new Legendary lords for the Skaven and the Wood Elves. Each leads their own faction and features new characters, units, unique gameplay mechanics and narrative objectives.
Tenderfoot Tactics sold well enough to fund another game, more updates coming | GamingOnLinux
Tenderfoot Tactics is probably one of the best games released this year. An open-world tactics RPG that mixed real-time exploration and turn-based tactical battles, with a really gorgeous simple visual style with bright colours.
Badru, one of the team responsible for creating it mentioned in a recent update that they're working on another tactics RPG. This is because sales of Tenderfoot Tactics "are good enough that I'm likely going to be able to self-fund another game". Work hasn't stopped on Tenderfoot though, far from it.
Pharaoh-like isometric city builder Nebuchadnezzar to release February 17, 2021 | GamingOnLinux
While there is an upcoming Pharaoh remaster (which has no Linux support plans), we also have the far more interesting looking Nebuchadnezzar.
Nebuchadnezzar has been announced for release on February 17, 2021 and it will be coming with full Linux support from Nepos Games. If you love city-builders, you're going to want to take a look at this. In it you will experience "the mysterious history and culture of ancient Mesopotamia" with a campaign that has you rule over influential historical cities filled with complex monuments.
