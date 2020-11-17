Language Selection

Top 25 Linux Interview Questions

Linux

The IT industry depends heavily on Linux. So, if you are trying to get into one of the IT industry positions, you need to be good at Linux. As someone trying to get a position, it is essential to impress the interviewer with your knowledge, and that’s where interview preparations come in.

To help you in your search for top Linux interview questions, you have come to the right place. In this article, we will list the top 25 Linux interview questions and answer them. However, our answers are mostly for reference purposes, and you are encouraged to research and create your own understanding of the subject matter. By doing so, you can cope with other questions and even answer stuff that requires deep knowledge.

Linux is more secure than other operating systems due to its open-source licensing. This means that hundreds of developers work on the code and make it secure compared to other operating systems which are developed in a closed ecosystem. Apart from it being open source, other reasons make Linux more secure. The reasons include...

Garuda Linux “Black Eagle” Released With A New Dr460nized edition

After the release of v201007 “Golden Eagle” last month, the Garuda team has now announced a new major version 201119 codenamed “Black Eagle” of its Arch-based Garuda Linux. Unsurprisingly, this Garuda v201119 also introduces a new edition called dr460nized. It is a clean, lightweight, and modified KDE version with a lot of blurs, macOS like app menu at the top, Latte as dock and fish shell. Read more Direct: Garuda Linux "Black Eagle" (201119)

Announcing coreboot 4.13

coreboot 4.13 was released on November 20th, 2020. Since 4.12 there were 4200 new commits by over 234 developers. Of these, about 72 contributed to coreboot for the first time. Thank you to all developers who again helped made coreboot better than ever, and a big welcome to our new contributors! Read more

  • TUXEDO InfinityBook S 14 Linux Laptop Gets Tiger Lake CPU Upgrade, Thunderbolt 4 Support

    TUXEDO Computers unveiled today the sixth refresh to their TUXEDO InfinityBook S 14 Linux laptop with 11th Gen Intel Core processors, Intel Xe graphics, and USB-C 4.0 / Thunderbolt 4 support. The TUXEDO InfinityBook S 14 laptop is the perfect computer for people who are always on the go and also love Linux. It features a 16.8 mm thin, magnesium alloy case and weights less than 1.1 kg, while also offering huge battery life to keep you working all day long `and a lid tiltable at 180 degrees.

  • macOS Big Sur launch appears to cause temporary slowdown in even non-Big Sur Macs

    Mac users today began experiencing unexpected issues that included apps taking minutes to launch, stuttering and non-responsiveness throughout macOS, and other problems. The issues seemed to begin close to the time when Apple began rolling out the new version of macOS, Big Sur—but it affected users of other versions of macOS, like Catalina and Mojave. Other Apple services faced slowdowns, outages, and odd behavior, too, including Apple Pay, Messages, and even Apple TV devices. It didn't take long for some Mac users to note that trustd—a macOS process responsible for checking with Apple's servers to confirm that an app is notarized—was attempting to contact a host named ocsp.apple.com but failing repeatedly. This resulted in systemwide slowdowns as apps attempted to launch, among other things.

  • Opera Adds Built-in Player for Spotify, Apple Music & YouTube Music | UbuntuHandbook

    A new update for Opera web browser 72 was released a day ago, which introduced a built-in music player for Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music. In the browser’s sidebar beneath the messengers section, a “Player” icon is there allows you to login and enable music playback with Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube Music. The playback can be controlled via the standard playback buttons on your keyboard or by hovering over the Player icon in the sidebar, where a mini playback control menu will appear.

Servers: Kubernetes, Sysadmin and More

  • Kubectl: Developer tips for the Kubernetes command line - Red Hat Developer

    Get started with in-cluster configuration, sudo-like user impersonation, and the new kubectl debug command in the kubectl Kubernetes CLI.

  • New developer onboarding features in Red Hat OpenShift 4.6 - Red Hat Developer

    Developers asked for a more intuitive path to the developer perspective, so we’ve created one. Starting with OpenShift 4.6, non-privileged users logging into the OpenShift console for the first time will land on the developer perspective by default. Once in the developer perspective, first-time users are offered a guided tour of the user interface (UI). Developers who opt-in to the tour are guided through UI areas, starting with the topology view. The demonstration in Figure 1 shows how to launch the guided tour.

  • Time management: must-have tools and strategies for sysadmins | Enable Sysadmin

    Learn to be intentional about planning out your daily tasks and remember to leave time for yourself, your family, and your friends.

  • Advantages of Using Linux Virtual Machine or Linux Server Hosting

    With Linux, you do not need to worry about security, and you can download software from the Internet. Many online sites offer you Linux hosting and Linux server hosting. However, you have to check for the reliability and quality of the website. It should be an established website with many years of experience. You can check the Linux hosting and Linux server hosting providers and determine which one will suit your requirements. They should have enough information on their website so that you can get all the relevant details. The website should also explain the technicalities well. The website should provide details about the services offered and the cost that you will have to pay.

