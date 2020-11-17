Tinker Board 2 SBC advances to RK3399
Asus is prepping a “Tinker Board 2” SBC that runs Linux on a Rockchip RK3399 with up to 4GB LPDDR4, GbE, WiFi/BT, optional 16GB eMMC, 3x USB, Type-C with DP, HDMI, MIPI-DSI/CSI, and 40-pin GPIO.
In 2017, Asus launched its first maker-friendly SBC with an open-spec, community backed Tinker Board SBC. Now, French site Clubic (translated) has posted images and specs from an Asus press release about a Tinker Board 2 follow-up that advances from a quad-core, Cortex-A17 Rockchip RK3288 to a hexa-core -A72 and -A53 Rockchip RK3399. Liliputing picked up the news here.
Garuda Linux “Black Eagle” Released With A New Dr460nized edition
After the release of v201007 “Golden Eagle” last month, the Garuda team has now announced a new major version 201119 codenamed “Black Eagle” of its Arch-based Garuda Linux. Unsurprisingly, this Garuda v201119 also introduces a new edition called dr460nized. It is a clean, lightweight, and modified KDE version with a lot of blurs, macOS like app menu at the top, Latte as dock and fish shell. Direct: Garuda Linux "Black Eagle" (201119)
Announcing coreboot 4.13
coreboot 4.13 was released on November 20th, 2020. Since 4.12 there were 4200 new commits by over 234 developers. Of these, about 72 contributed to coreboot for the first time. Thank you to all developers who again helped made coreboot better than ever, and a big welcome to our new contributors!
today's leftovers
Servers: Kubernetes, Sysadmin and More
