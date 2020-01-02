today's leftovers
[ANNOUNCE] libX11 1.7.0
Here's a summary of changes from README.md: libX11 version 1.7.0 includes a new API, hence the change from the 1.6 series to 1.7: * XSetIOErrorExitHandler which provides a mechanism for applications to recover from I/O error conditions instead of being forced to exit. Thanks to Carlos Garnacho for this. This release includes a bunch of bug fixes, some which have been pending for over three years: * A bunch of nls cleanups to remove obsolete entries and clean up formatting of the ist. Thanks to Benno Schulenberg for these. * Warning fixes and other cleanups across a huge swath of the library. Thanks to Alan Coopersmith for these. * Memory allocation bugs, including leaks and use after free in the locale code. Thanks to Krzesimir Nowak, Jacek Caban and Vittorio Zecca for these. * Thread safety fixes in the locale code. Thanks to Jacek Caban for these. * poll_for_response race condition fix. Thanks to Frediano Ziglio for the bulk of this effort, and to Peter Hutterer for careful review and improvements. Version 1.7.0 includes a couple of new locales: * ia and ie locales. Thanks to Carmina16 for these. There are also numerous compose entries added, including: * |^ or ^| for ↑, |v or v| for ↓, ~~ for ≈. Thanks to Antti Savolainen for this. * Allowing use of 'v' for caron, in addition to 'c', so things like vC for Č, vc for č. Thanks to Benno Schulenberg for this. * Compose sequences LT, lt for '<', and GT, gt for '>' for keyboards where those are difficult to access. Thanks to Jonathan Belsewir for this.
X11 Library Sees Lots Of Fixes With libX11 1.7 Release
It's been seven years since the release of libX11 1.6.0 for this central X11 library while on Friday was replaced by the libX11 1.7 series. The release is primarily made up of fixes but leading to the version bump is a new API that allows for applications to recover from I/O error conditions rather than being forced to exit.
That API addition for libX11 1.7.0 is interesting with XSetIOErrorExitHandler. But besides that are many fixes that accumulated for quite a while. The fixes range from warning fixes to memory allocation bugs being addressed to thread safety issues being resolved. There are also new locales and other changes with libX11 1.7.0.
CY's Take on PWC#087 | Moments on Perl or other Programming Issues
After the long-haul Sudoku Task, this week we come to meet two tiny tasks.
Extensions in Firefox 84 | Mozilla Add-ons Blog
Here are our highlights of what’s coming up in the Firefox 84 release...
More in Tux Machines
Humble Store and Blender Fund
Linux Foundation's Windows-Powered Newsletter and Drive to Eliminate Words to Distract From Corporate Crimes Against Humanity
Jean Hollis Weber on LibreOffice
Sugar Learning Tools – Part III
During my GUADEC presentation I mentioned the things I wanted to achieve moving forward with this project. Primarily, improving the documentation and porting guide to ensure that this project can scale and, of course, port more art-oriented applications. For improving the documentation, I ported Sugar’s official “hello world” and re-wrote the porting guide based on this application. By using this minimal application as an example, it becomes much easier to highlight the key porting steps and concepts. I also took the opportunity to update the application itself to the latest version of the Sugar toolkit. As for porting new applications, I didn’t get to port as many art-oriented applications as I wished. Mostly due to the fact that most of those are still using GTK2 and Python2, so it would require more time I can afford at the moment. Nevertheless, I ported some pretty awesome ones.
