  • [ANNOUNCE] libX11 1.7.0
    Here's a summary of changes from README.md:

libX11 version 1.7.0 includes a new API, hence the change from the 1.6
series to 1.7:

 * XSetIOErrorExitHandler which provides a mechanism for applications
   to recover from I/O error conditions instead of being forced to
   exit. Thanks to Carlos Garnacho for this.

This release includes a bunch of bug fixes, some which have been pending for over three years:

 * A bunch of nls cleanups to remove obsolete entries and clean up
   formatting of the ist. Thanks to Benno Schulenberg for these.

 * Warning fixes and other cleanups across a huge swath of the
   library. Thanks to Alan Coopersmith for these.

 * Memory allocation bugs, including leaks and use after free in the
   locale code. Thanks to Krzesimir Nowak, Jacek Caban and Vittorio
   Zecca for these.

 * Thread safety fixes in the locale code. Thanks to Jacek Caban for
   these.

 * poll_for_response race condition fix. Thanks to Frediano Ziglio for
   the bulk of this effort, and to Peter Hutterer for careful review
   and improvements.

Version 1.7.0 includes a couple of new locales:

 * ia and ie locales. Thanks to Carmina16 for these.

There are also numerous compose entries added, including:

 * |^ or ^| for ↑, |v or v| for ↓, ~~ for ≈. Thanks to Antti
    Savolainen for this.

 * Allowing use of 'v' for caron, in addition to 'c', so things like
   vC for Č, vc for č. Thanks to Benno Schulenberg for this.

 * Compose sequences LT, lt for '<', and GT, gt for '>' for keyboards
   where those are difficult to access. Thanks to Jonathan Belsewir
   for this.
  • X11 Library Sees Lots Of Fixes With libX11 1.7 Release

    It's been seven years since the release of libX11 1.6.0 for this central X11 library while on Friday was replaced by the libX11 1.7 series. The release is primarily made up of fixes but leading to the version bump is a new API that allows for applications to recover from I/O error conditions rather than being forced to exit.

    That API addition for libX11 1.7.0 is interesting with XSetIOErrorExitHandler. But besides that are many fixes that accumulated for quite a while. The fixes range from warning fixes to memory allocation bugs being addressed to thread safety issues being resolved. There are also new locales and other changes with libX11 1.7.0.

  • CY's Take on PWC#087 | Moments on Perl or other Programming Issues

    After the long-haul Sudoku Task, this week we come to meet two tiny tasks.

  • Extensions in Firefox 84 | Mozilla Add-ons Blog

    Here are our highlights of what’s coming up in the Firefox 84 release...

Humble Store and Blender Fund

  • Humble Store is doing a big Fall Sale, save on loads until December 1 | GamingOnLinux

    Another chance to stock up for the weekend and the coming Winter, as Humble Store are running a big Fall Sale and as usual there's plenty discounted you might like.

  • Facebook are now funding the open source 3D creation suite Blender | GamingOnLinux

    In a move that's sure to raise a few eyebrows, the Blender Foundation has announced that Facebook has joined the Blender Development Fund. Facebook are joining as a Corporate Patron, meaning they will be supplying Blender with at least €120K/year or more. It's not a small sum but for the likes of Facebook, it's likely still money they found down the back of a sofa. Ton Roosendaal, Chairman of the Blender Foundation mentions, "We at Blender see this as another important signal of the industry’s willingness to migrate to open source, and contribute to open source’s continual improvement.".

  • Facebook joins the Blender Development Fund — blender.org

    To support these artists and the countless other animators, researchers, engineers, designers and content creators who depend on open source tools, Facebook wishes to contribute to the development of Blender. Which is why we’re proud to announce that Facebook will join the Blender Foundation’s Development Fund as a Corporate Patron as of Q4, 2020.

Linux Foundation's Windows-Powered Newsletter and Drive to Eliminate Words to Distract From Corporate Crimes Against Humanity

Jean Hollis Weber on LibreOffice

  • LibreOffice 6.4 and 7.0 User Guides

    I am way behind updating this blog, including mentioning the LibreOffice 6.4 user guides that have been published in 2020. These include Getting Started Guide, Writer Guide, Base Guide, Calc Guide, Draw Guide, and Math Guide.

  • LibreOffice 7.0

    LibreOffice is a suite of programs for word processing, spreadsheets, presentations, databases, and vector drawings. It is free to download, use, and distribute. It is available in many languages and runs on Linux, Mac, and Windows.

  • What to do with a document "created by a newer version of OpenOffice" - The Document Foundation Blog

    In this case, the document probably wasn’t created in OpenOffice, but in LibreOffice, a successor project. LibreOffice 7.0 introduced support for OpenDocument Format (ODF) 1.3, which includes many new features and benefits. LibreOffice and Apache OpenOffice share the same roots, and while Apache OpenOffice’s last major release (4.1) was back in 2014, LibreOffice has since been developed much further with extra features and updates.

Sugar Learning Tools – Part III

During my GUADEC presentation I mentioned the things I wanted to achieve moving forward with this project. Primarily, improving the documentation and porting guide to ensure that this project can scale and, of course, port more art-oriented applications. For improving the documentation, I ported Sugar’s official “hello world” and re-wrote the porting guide based on this application. By using this minimal application as an example, it becomes much easier to highlight the key porting steps and concepts. I also took the opportunity to update the application itself to the latest version of the Sugar toolkit. As for porting new applications, I didn’t get to port as many art-oriented applications as I wished. Mostly due to the fact that most of those are still using GTK2 and Python2, so it would require more time I can afford at the moment. Nevertheless, I ported some pretty awesome ones. Read more

