Saturday 21st of November 2020

Calindori 1.3, the calendar application for mobile and convergent desktop, is now available. In this release, user interface refinements, fixes and under-the-hood changes can be found.

First, Calindori now makes use of the Solid wake-up features, when running on Plasma 5.20 or later. In specific, since version 5.20, Plasma has been offering a way that enables applications to inform Power Devil to wake them up at a time specified in the future. When this feature is used, applications facilitate the system to save power, by letting the system to be kept in deep sleep.