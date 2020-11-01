Games: A Monster's Expedition, Foundry VTT and More A Monster's Expedition, one of 2020's best puzzle games is now on Linux | GamingOnLinux After an initial release in early September, Draknek & Friends have now put up a Linux build of their absolutely gorgeous puzzle game A Monster's Expedition. Created by some of the same talent behind other great games like A Good Snowman Is Hard To Build, which our contributor flesk called a "must-have" in a previous review. It's an open-world styled puzzle game where you walk around little islands, pushing around trees to create paths between them and learn about the history of "humanity". Seems this is set in the far future, as the idea is you're learning about "the mythical humans from the perspective of curious monsters".

Want a great virtual tabletop for RPGs? Check out Foundry VTT | GamingOnLinux After we pointed out Fantasy Grounds Unity adding Linux support a while ago, some readers pointed out another virtual tabletop experience for fans of making and playing tabletop RPGs with Foundry VTT. Foundry VTT (Foundry Virtual Tabletop), is a self-hosted solution making it quite brilliant actually. Only the "game master" needs to buy it, and they then host it for players to be able to join. There's no special tiers or editions, just one single purchase to gain access to the entire setup. Buy it, set it up and get users to join in the browser - it couldn't get easier. It has wide support for various features like character sheets, rolling dice, exploring battlemaps, moving heroic tokens and the list just goes on to include rich dynamic lighting, fog of war, audio playlists, video chat using webcams and so on. It really is huge.

Valve expand Steam Input to support more of the PS5 DualSense Controller | GamingOnLinux As for how it works on Linux, you're going to need some updated udev rules to work fully. Valve contractor Timothee Besset mentioned on Twitter they've put out an update to the Steam Installer, and you can also find the full udev rules on Valve's steam-devices GitHub.

This week in KDE: Apps and Wayland fixes First of all, those of you who were upset by the change to move Dolphin’s Breadcrumbs bar/URL navigator into the toolbar should be happy to hear that we’ve made it optional–you can remove it from the toolbar and it will return to its former location. Furthermore, the change will only take effect for new installs and user accounts, not for existing users who have already customized Dolphin. Hopefully this should resolve all the complaints people had with it! Also: KDE Has Another Week Worth Of Wayland Fixes