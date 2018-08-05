today's howtos
-
How to install FileZilla Server on Ubuntu 20.04/18.04 Linux - Linux Shout
FileZilla Server is the open-source application available to create an FTP server on a local or server machine for downloading and uploading files remotely over a network but in a secure way. Although the client version is available for Windows, macOS, and Linux, the server one is just limited to Windows. However, we still can install it on Linux just like we do on Windows, however, slightly more work needs to be done for the Linux systems as compared to Windows.
-
Awk Tutorial: Variables, Conditionals and Syntax - YouTube
Today we'll be covering chapter 1 of our awk programming tutorial series, the main topics for today will be how to use the awk interpreter in the first place, the syntax structure, conditionals and variables. All of which are fundamental to working with the awk language.
-
How to Parse the Tab-Delimited File Using `awk` – Linux Hint
`tab` is used as a separator In the tab-delimited file. This type of text file is created to store various types of text data in a structured format. Different types of command exist in Linux to parse this type of file. `awk` command is one of the ways to parse the tab-delimited file in different ways. The uses of the `awk` command to read the tab-delimited file has shown in this tutorial.
-
The 10 Important Linux Jargon Busters | FOSS Linux
What better way to filter through the Linux World than through a Linux jargon buster? The Linux system has, for some time, been the UFO of the Operating Systems universe. Not long ago, the public pronunciation of the word Linux would have mirrored concerning glares from OS users who were yet to understand it. However, as with all the UFO protocols, the most daring step is making the first contact.
The first contact between the curious OS users and the Linux system turned out to be a blessing in disguise or, as the cool kids say, a match made in heaven. It was a perfect friendship. However, for a friendship to last, there must be a means of communication. The SI unit of communication is language. The language of communication between Linux and most of its curious supporters was not blissful initially and turned out to be jargon. However, it never implied that Linux is unteachable.
To navigate the Linux world comfortably, you only need to master and understand a few key terms. Afterward, you will be ready to certify yourself out of the Linux beginner’s class. This article has the Linux jargon busters as the main guests. Let us give this Linux jargon the stage to introduce themselves before the jargon busters take center stage. We should understand this sort-after Linux jargon in a way that relates to their contribution to the Linux OS.
-
installing fun stuff for the terminal on ArcoLinux
-
How To Install Bitcoin Core Wallet on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install the Bitcoin Core Wallet on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Bitcoin Core is programmed to decide which block chain contains valid transactions. The users of Bitcoin Core only accept transactions for that blockchain, making it the Bitcoin block chain that everyone else wants to use. It is these users who keep Bitcoin decentralized. They individually run their own Bitcoin Core full nodes, and each of those full nodes separately follows the exact same rules to decide which blockchain is valid.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of Bitcoin Core Wallet on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
How to compare video files on Linux with Identity
Identity is an exciting program for Linux that allows Linux users to take two video clips and compare and contrast them. If you’re a video editor that uses Linux, this could be a useful program. Here’s how to use it.
[...]
Identity is a handy tool, but it does not come pre-installed on any Linux operating systems (that we know of). For this reason, we must demonstrate how to set up the Identity app on Linux before continuing with this guide.
There are three ways to get the Identity app set up on your computer. The first (and arguably best) way is Flatpak. However, if you do not like the Flatpak app store, you can install it through the Arch Linux AUR or even the source code.
To start the installation of Identity on your Linux PC, launch a terminal window on the desktop. Once the terminal window is open and ready to use, follow along with the installation instructions outlined below that corresponds with the instructions, you prefer.
-
Install Kubernetes Cluster with Ansible | Lisenet.com :: Linux | Security | Networking
We are going to install a Kubernetes control plane with two worker nodes using Ansible.
Note that installation of Ansible control node is not covered in this article.
-
How to Install Fedora 33 on Raspberry Pi 4 – Linux Hint
Fedora has official support for ARM devices like the Raspberry Pi 4. So, you can easily install Fedora 33 – the latest release of Fedora Linux distribution on your Raspberry Pi 4. In this article, how to install Fedora Workstation 33 on the Raspberry Pi 4 is explained.
-
How to Enable KVM Virtualization on Raspberry Pi 4 – Linux Hint
The full form of KVM is Kernel Virtual Machine. It is the virtualization solution for Linux. KVM is a Linux kernel module that allows the Linux kernel to act as a hypervisor program like VMware ESXi or VSphere.
Up until now, you could not run KVM virtualization on Raspberry Pi devices. One of the main reasons for this was that the Raspberry Pi 3 and older versions have only 1 GB of memory. 1 GB of memory is insufficient for KVM virtualization. Docker is a better solution for these devices.
The recently released Raspberry Pi 4 8 GB model made KVM virtualization possible on the Raspberry Pi. Linux distributions like Fedora, Manjaro, etc., made KVM virtualization easy for the Raspberry Pi 4 by precompiling the KVM Linux kernel module. Our all favorite Raspberry Pi OS may follow this path someday as well.
In this article, I am going to show you how to install KVM on Raspberry Pi 4 and create a KVM virtual machine on the Raspberry Pi 4. So, let’s get started.
-
How to Replace Everything after Pattern using `sed` Command – Linux Hint
Replacement tasks can be done in Linux in different ways. `sed` command is one of the ways to do replacement task. This command can be used to replace text in a string or a file by using a different pattern. How you can replace everything after the matching pattern using the `sed` command is shown in this tutorial.
-
How to Insert a Line after the Match using `sed`? – Linux Hint
Sed is a command in Linux that can perform various tasks such as insert, update, and delete a particular text or line based on the match. Inserting a text in a string or a file in different ways is done using the “sed” command. This article will show you how.
-
How to Install Graylog with Elasticsearch on CentOS 8
This guide takes you through the installation of Graylog with Elasticsearch 7.x on CentOS 8. Graylog is an opensource log management solution that was founded in 2009 for capturing and centralizing real-time logs from various devices in a network. It’s a perfect tool for analyzing crucial logs such as SSH logins, breaches or any fishy or unusual incidents which may point to a system breach. With real-time logging capability, it comes across as perfect cybersecurity tool that operation teams can use to mitigate small issues before they snowball into huge threats.
-
LibreOffice Shortcut Keys Made Easy
Here's a colorful poster to learn LibreOffice quicker and easier for everyone. This is a table of selected shortcut keys of four office suite programs namely Writer, Calc, Impress, and Draw. Actually I made this for my computer course in Indonesia but I believe it's also good to share here. You can share this table, print it, place it on your favorite places, and practice a lot. Happy learning!
-
How to Save the Command Output to a File in Linux Terminal
When you run a command or script in the Linux terminal, it prints the output on the screen for your immediate viewing.
There will be times when you need to save the output to a file for future references. Now, you can surely copy and paste in Linux terminal but there are better ways to save the output of a shell script or command in Linux command line. Let me show them to you.
-
