How to install GNU Cash on Linux
Are you looking for a free, open-source alternative to Quicken or other proprietary finance apps to use on your Linux PC? Try out GNU Cash. It’s a free, easy to use money management tool that will allow you to track your finances, loan payments, and more. Here’s how to install it on Linux.
How to Install Flask on Ubuntu 20.04 | Linuxize
Flask is a free and open-source micro web framework for Python designed to help developers build secure, scalable, and maintainable web applications. Flask is based on Werkzeug and uses Jinja2 as a template engine.
Unlike Django , by default Flask doesn’t include ORM, form validation, or any other functionalities provided by third-party libraries. Flask is built with extensions in mind, which are Python packages that add functionality to a Flask application.
There are different methods to install Flask on Ubuntu.
Flask packages are included in the official Ubuntu repositories and can be installed using the apt package manager. This is the simplest way to install Flask on Ubuntu 20.04, but not as flexible as installing in a virtual environment. Also, the version included in the repositories may lag behind the latest version of Flask.
Acer Aspire Switch 10 E SW3-016's and SW5-012's and S1002's horrible EFI firmware
Recently I acquired an Acer Aspire Switch 10 E SW3-016, this device was the main reason for writing my blog post about the shim boot loop. The EFI firmware of this is bad in a number of ways...
Install Akaunting Self-Hosted Accounting Software on Ubuntu 20.04
This tutorial will be showing you how to install Akaunting on Ubuntu 20.04 with Apache or Nginx web server. Akaunting is a free, open-source self-hostable accounting software. You can use it for tracking personal finance or small business accounting.
Jenkins Server on Linux: A Free and Open-source Automation Server
Jenkins is not a regular server like Apache or Nginx; it’s a free and open-source server for the developers, programmers, coders, and checkers. Those who are familiar with the concept of GitHub might know the Jenkins server. Jenkins server is a continuous integration server that can help developers build, compile, test, and store codes on the repository. Linux users can decentralize their own codes, among others, through the Jenkins server. The Jenkins server can notify the developer when it finds any error inside the code.
In the past, developers had to store the code at the code repository, where remotely located developers had to store, marge, and evaluate the codes. This lengthy process might cause a delay in progress. It could also make new bugs. Earlier, developers had to wait for a long time to start a new project until the previous test result came out. Now they can immediately begin another project after one task is done. Installing Jenkins server On Linux can save much time effort of the developers.
AMDGPU Linux Driver Seeing A Lot Of Power Saving Optimization Work
In addition to squaring away the Radeon RX 6000 series RDNA 2 support and promoting the Arcturus support for the new GPU found within the AMD MI100 accelerator, this month AMD open-source Linux driver developers have been devoting a fair amount of work towards power optimizations. With the many different DC display core patch series this month and other patches floating around, there has been seemingly a lot of work on optimizing the graphics power usage. And in particular a lot of work on the optimizations from the DCN3 (Display Core Next 3) perspective with Van Gogh in particular being a focus.
16 Best Free and Open Source Image Viewers
One of our favorite adages is “A picture is worth a thousand words”. It refers to the notion that a still image can convey a complex idea. Images can portray a lot of information quickly and more efficiently than text. They capture memories, and never let you forget something you want to remember, and refresh it in your memory. Images are part of every day internet usage, and are particularly important for social media engagement. A good image viewer is an essential part of any operating system. Linux offers a vast collection of open source small utilities that perform functions ranging from the obvious to the bizarre. It is the quality and selection of these tools that help Linux stand out as a productive environment. This is particularly true when it comes to image viewers. There are so many image viewers that are available for Linux that it can make selection difficult. From our detailed investigations, we strongly recommend feh if you’re looking for a command-line based viewer. If you insist on a graphical user interface, plump for gThumb, Regards, and/or QuickViewer. There’s other good free and open source image viewers which we’ve also compared.
KaOS 2020.11
It is with great pleasure to present to you the November release of a new stable ISO. Big change for this release is a new GCC 10.2.0, Glibc 2.32 & Binutils 2.35.1 Toolchain. A big part of the distribution was rebuild on this new Toolchain, including an updated to 2.66 Glib2 stack. Mesa moved to the 20.2 series and for the kernel, it was possible again to update (moved to 5.8.18), due to the creation of some custom AUFS patches. The upstream AUFS maintainer has not resumed development yet….
