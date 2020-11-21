KaOS Linux's November 2020 ISO Adds KDE Plasma 5.20 with Plasma System Monitor
The November 2020 ISO image is here two months after the September 2020 update to offer those who want to install KaOS Linux on their personal computer a fresh installation image containing all the latest software and security updates.
As you know, KaOS Linux is a KDE-oriented distribution, so with this new ISO image you're getting the most recent version of the Plasma desktop environment. Included in this update, you'll find KDE Plasma 5.20.3, KDE Applications 20.08.3, and KDE Frameworks 5.76.0, all built against Qt 5.15.1.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 65 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Audiocasts/Shows: GNU/Linux Software, Pitivi and Going Linux
today's howtos
AMDGPU Linux Driver Seeing A Lot Of Power Saving Optimization Work
In addition to squaring away the Radeon RX 6000 series RDNA 2 support and promoting the Arcturus support for the new GPU found within the AMD MI100 accelerator, this month AMD open-source Linux driver developers have been devoting a fair amount of work towards power optimizations. With the many different DC display core patch series this month and other patches floating around, there has been seemingly a lot of work on optimizing the graphics power usage. And in particular a lot of work on the optimizations from the DCN3 (Display Core Next 3) perspective with Van Gogh in particular being a focus.
16 Best Free and Open Source Image Viewers
One of our favorite adages is “A picture is worth a thousand words”. It refers to the notion that a still image can convey a complex idea. Images can portray a lot of information quickly and more efficiently than text. They capture memories, and never let you forget something you want to remember, and refresh it in your memory. Images are part of every day internet usage, and are particularly important for social media engagement. A good image viewer is an essential part of any operating system. Linux offers a vast collection of open source small utilities that perform functions ranging from the obvious to the bizarre. It is the quality and selection of these tools that help Linux stand out as a productive environment. This is particularly true when it comes to image viewers. There are so many image viewers that are available for Linux that it can make selection difficult. From our detailed investigations, we strongly recommend feh if you’re looking for a command-line based viewer. If you insist on a graphical user interface, plump for gThumb, Regards, and/or QuickViewer. There’s other good free and open source image viewers which we’ve also compared.
Recent comments
12 hours 27 min ago
12 hours 32 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 17 hours ago
2 days 3 hours ago
2 days 4 hours ago