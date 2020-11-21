Audiocasts/Shows: GNU/Linux Software, Pitivi and Going Linux The 12 Linux Apps Everyone Should Know About - YouTube This is a top 12 list of Linux apps that I think everyone should know about, and probably should be using. Most of the programs I list are cross-platform, so you could use them on Windows/Mac as well. All of the programs I list will be free and open source software

Is this the Linux equivalent to iMovie? Not quite... - Pitivi - Project of the month - YouTube Linux doesn't lack in the video editor department. You have Kdenlive, Lightworks, Shotcut, Openshot, Davinci Resolve, Olive, and you also have one, just one, using GTK. It's called Pitivi, and it's pretty great.

Going Linux · Shownotes Our distro hopper looks like the hopping has stopped for the moment. We talk about upgrading, what's new in Ubuntu MATE 20.10, speeding up searches, software alternatives, mounting drives, and warnings about LibreOffice

today's howtos How to install GNU Cash on Linux Are you looking for a free, open-source alternative to Quicken or other proprietary finance apps to use on your Linux PC? Try out GNU Cash. It’s a free, easy to use money management tool that will allow you to track your finances, loan payments, and more. Here’s how to install it on Linux.

How to Install Flask on Ubuntu 20.04 | Linuxize Flask is a free and open-source micro web framework for Python designed to help developers build secure, scalable, and maintainable web applications. Flask is based on Werkzeug and uses Jinja2 as a template engine. Unlike Django , by default Flask doesn’t include ORM, form validation, or any other functionalities provided by third-party libraries. Flask is built with extensions in mind, which are Python packages that add functionality to a Flask application. There are different methods to install Flask on Ubuntu. Flask packages are included in the official Ubuntu repositories and can be installed using the apt package manager. This is the simplest way to install Flask on Ubuntu 20.04, but not as flexible as installing in a virtual environment. Also, the version included in the repositories may lag behind the latest version of Flask.

Acer Aspire Switch 10 E SW3-016's and SW5-012's and S1002's horrible EFI firmware Recently I acquired an Acer Aspire Switch 10 E SW3-016, this device was the main reason for writing my blog post about the shim boot loop. The EFI firmware of this is bad in a number of ways...

Install Akaunting Self-Hosted Accounting Software on Ubuntu 20.04 This tutorial will be showing you how to install Akaunting on Ubuntu 20.04 with Apache or Nginx web server. Akaunting is a free, open-source self-hostable accounting software. You can use it for tracking personal finance or small business accounting.

Jenkins Server on Linux: A Free and Open-source Automation Server Jenkins is not a regular server like Apache or Nginx; it’s a free and open-source server for the developers, programmers, coders, and checkers. Those who are familiar with the concept of GitHub might know the Jenkins server. Jenkins server is a continuous integration server that can help developers build, compile, test, and store codes on the repository. Linux users can decentralize their own codes, among others, through the Jenkins server. The Jenkins server can notify the developer when it finds any error inside the code. In the past, developers had to store the code at the code repository, where remotely located developers had to store, marge, and evaluate the codes. This lengthy process might cause a delay in progress. It could also make new bugs. Earlier, developers had to wait for a long time to start a new project until the previous test result came out. Now they can immediately begin another project after one task is done. Installing Jenkins server On Linux can save much time effort of the developers.