Rust is a language that engages everybody to construct dependable and productive software. Rust is an open-source framework programming language. What Rust centers around is mobility and speed, memory security, and parallelism. A wide scope of new programming applications is being created by designers using Rust, such as game motors, program parts document frameworks, and reproduction motors for augmented reality. Therefore, to learn Rust programming with proper guidance, an exemplary set of Rust programming books is very important.
[...]
‘Beginning Rust’ is a Rust programming book for the very beginners. Rust is a language for developers who are working with new applications, software, and virtual reality. This book would be a great option for those at their very early stage with learning rust programming. This book has been designed in such a way that any beginner will find the proper guidance accordingly.
This book has a total of 23 chapters covering the topics from beginning to intermediary level. Some of the topics are, Doing the arithmetic, Naming object, Controlling executing flow, Defining functions, Data Implementation, etc. If a reader can follow the book accordingly, they will be able to start their work with rust programming very easily.
As every C and C++ programmer knows far too well, if you dereference a pointer that points outside of the space mapped on your process' memory, you get a segmentation fault and your programs crashes. As far as the language itself is concerned, you don't have a second chance and you cannot know in advance whether that dereferencing operation is going to set a bomb off or not. In technical terms, you are invoking undefined behaviour, and you should never do that: you are responsible for knowing in advance if your pointers are valid, and if they are not you keep the pieces.
However, turns out that most actual operating system give you a second chance, although with a lot of fine print attached. So I tried to implement a function that tries to dereference a pointer: if it can, it gives you the value; if it can't, it tells you it couldn't. Again, I stress this should never happen in a real program, except possibly for debugging (or for having fun).
One of the most common questions people ask about Meson is why does it not yet have support for building C++ modules. Up until now the answer has been simple: no compiler really supports it yet. However Visual Studio has added sufficient functionality in their latest 2019 developer preview that an implementation in Meson has become feasible. The actual code can be found in this merge request for those brave enough to try it out.
The basic problem with C++ modules is the same as with Fortran modules: you can no longer build source files in an arbitrary order. Instead you have to scan the contents of files, see what modules each source file generates and consumes and orchestrate the build so that all source files that produce modules are built before any source files that consume them. This requires dynamic dependency generation that has been added to Ninja only fairly recently.
Google engineers have sent out their latest patches for allowing the mainline Linux kernel to be built with LLVM Clang link-time optimizations (LTO) for greater performance and possibly size benefits.
Google's team has done a good job not only working on the mainline Clang support for the Linux kernel across the likes of AArch64 and x86_64, but also with other related features of interest to them like the Clang LTO abilities to which internally they already leverage extensively. This upstreaming work has been ongoing for many months.
Within Intel's vast open-source software ecosystem and much of the attention being on oneAPI as their preferred programming model for developers these days and there being multiple different open-source Intel graphics compiler back-ends, one that is often forgotten about is the Intel C for Metal Compiler that on Friday saw a new release.
The Intel C for Metal Compiler "cm-compiler" is for their C language dialect as a GPU kernel programming language for Intel graphics processors. C for Metal is their optimized GPU programming language on Windows and Linux. While it is promoted as a "general" GPU programming language, most notably it is used by Intel for their Media Codec SDK and other media processing. In fact, outside of their media stack it's difficult recalling the last time I heard it brought up. Those wanting to learn more about Intel's C for Metal language can find examples and more documentations via 01.org. There is also an overview from earlier this year at software.intel.com.
Audiocasts/Shows: GNU/Linux Software, Pitivi and Going Linux
This is a top 12 list of Linux apps that I think everyone should know about, and probably should be using. Most of the programs I list are cross-platform, so you could use them on Windows/Mac as well. All of the programs I list will be free and open source software
Linux doesn't lack in the video editor department. You have Kdenlive, Lightworks, Shotcut, Openshot, Davinci Resolve, Olive, and you also have one, just one, using GTK. It's called Pitivi, and it's pretty great.
Our distro hopper looks like the hopping has stopped for the moment. We talk about upgrading, what's new in Ubuntu MATE 20.10, speeding up searches, software alternatives, mounting drives, and warnings about LibreOffice
Are you looking for a free, open-source alternative to Quicken or other proprietary finance apps to use on your Linux PC? Try out GNU Cash. It’s a free, easy to use money management tool that will allow you to track your finances, loan payments, and more. Here’s how to install it on Linux.
Flask is a free and open-source micro web framework for Python designed to help developers build secure, scalable, and maintainable web applications. Flask is based on Werkzeug and uses Jinja2 as a template engine.
Unlike Django , by default Flask doesn’t include ORM, form validation, or any other functionalities provided by third-party libraries. Flask is built with extensions in mind, which are Python packages that add functionality to a Flask application.
There are different methods to install Flask on Ubuntu.
Flask packages are included in the official Ubuntu repositories and can be installed using the apt package manager. This is the simplest way to install Flask on Ubuntu 20.04, but not as flexible as installing in a virtual environment. Also, the version included in the repositories may lag behind the latest version of Flask.
This tutorial will be showing you how to install Akaunting on Ubuntu 20.04 with Apache or Nginx web server. Akaunting is a free, open-source self-hostable accounting software. You can use it for tracking personal finance or small business accounting.
Jenkins is not a regular server like Apache or Nginx; it’s a free and open-source server for the developers, programmers, coders, and checkers. Those who are familiar with the concept of GitHub might know the Jenkins server. Jenkins server is a continuous integration server that can help developers build, compile, test, and store codes on the repository. Linux users can decentralize their own codes, among others, through the Jenkins server. The Jenkins server can notify the developer when it finds any error inside the code.
In the past, developers had to store the code at the code repository, where remotely located developers had to store, marge, and evaluate the codes. This lengthy process might cause a delay in progress. It could also make new bugs. Earlier, developers had to wait for a long time to start a new project until the previous test result came out. Now they can immediately begin another project after one task is done. Installing Jenkins server On Linux can save much time effort of the developers.
Linux Weekly Roundup: Firefox 83, Kali Linux 2020.4, Opera with Music Player
Here's this week's roundup series, curated for you from the Linux and open-source world on application updates, new releases, distribution updates, major news, and upcoming highlights.
KaOS Linux's November 2020 ISO Adds KDE Plasma 5.20 with Plasma System Monitor
The November 2020 ISO image is here two months after the September 2020 update to offer those who want to install KaOS Linux on their personal computer a fresh installation image containing all the latest software and security updates.
As you know, KaOS Linux is a KDE-oriented distribution, so with this new ISO image you're getting the most recent version of the Plasma desktop environment. Included in this update, you'll find KDE Plasma 5.20.3, KDE Applications 20.08.3, and KDE Frameworks 5.76.0, all built against Qt 5.15.1.
