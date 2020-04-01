Programming: Rust, C++ and Compilers The 10 Best Rust Programming Books: Experts' Recommendation Rust is a language that engages everybody to construct dependable and productive software. Rust is an open-source framework programming language. What Rust centers around is mobility and speed, memory security, and parallelism. A wide scope of new programming applications is being created by designers using Rust, such as game motors, program parts document frameworks, and reproduction motors for augmented reality. Therefore, to learn Rust programming with proper guidance, an exemplary set of Rust programming books is very important. [...] ‘Beginning Rust’ is a Rust programming book for the very beginners. Rust is a language for developers who are working with new applications, software, and virtual reality. This book would be a great option for those at their very early stage with learning rust programming. This book has been designed in such a way that any beginner will find the proper guidance accordingly. This book has a total of 23 chapters covering the topics from beginning to intermediary level. Some of the topics are, Doing the arithmetic, Naming object, Controlling executing flow, Defining functions, Data Implementation, etc. If a reader can follow the book accordingly, they will be able to start their work with rust programming very easily.

Giovanni Mascellani: Having fun with signal handlers As every C and C++ programmer knows far too well, if you dereference a pointer that points outside of the space mapped on your process' memory, you get a segmentation fault and your programs crashes. As far as the language itself is concerned, you don't have a second chance and you cannot know in advance whether that dereferencing operation is going to set a bomb off or not. In technical terms, you are invoking undefined behaviour, and you should never do that: you are responsible for knowing in advance if your pointers are valid, and if they are not you keep the pieces. However, turns out that most actual operating system give you a second chance, although with a lot of fine print attached. So I tried to implement a function that tries to dereference a pointer: if it can, it gives you the value; if it can't, it tells you it couldn't. Again, I stress this should never happen in a real program, except possibly for debugging (or for having fun).

Nibble Stew: Adding (very) preliminary support for C++ modules in Meson One of the most common questions people ask about Meson is why does it not yet have support for building C++ modules. Up until now the answer has been simple: no compiler really supports it yet. However Visual Studio has added sufficient functionality in their latest 2019 developer preview that an implementation in Meson has become feasible. The actual code can be found in this merge request for those brave enough to try it out. The basic problem with C++ modules is the same as with Fortran modules: you can no longer build source files in an arbitrary order. Instead you have to scan the contents of files, see what modules each source file generates and consumes and orchestrate the build so that all source files that produce modules are built before any source files that consume them. This requires dynamic dependency generation that has been added to Ninja only fairly recently.

How to Parse XML in C++ – Linux Hint In this article, we are going to discuss how to parse XML in C++ programming language. We will see several working examples to understand the XML parsing mechanism in C++.

Clang LTO Support For The Linux Kernel Spun Up A Seventh Time - Phoronix Google engineers have sent out their latest patches for allowing the mainline Linux kernel to be built with LLVM Clang link-time optimizations (LTO) for greater performance and possibly size benefits. Google's team has done a good job not only working on the mainline Clang support for the Linux kernel across the likes of AArch64 and x86_64, but also with other related features of interest to them like the Clang LTO abilities to which internally they already leverage extensively. This upstreaming work has been ongoing for many months.

Intel C for Metal Compiler 1.0.20 Released - Phoronix Within Intel's vast open-source software ecosystem and much of the attention being on oneAPI as their preferred programming model for developers these days and there being multiple different open-source Intel graphics compiler back-ends, one that is often forgotten about is the Intel C for Metal Compiler that on Friday saw a new release. The Intel C for Metal Compiler "cm-compiler" is for their C language dialect as a GPU kernel programming language for Intel graphics processors. C for Metal is their optimized GPU programming language on Windows and Linux. While it is promoted as a "general" GPU programming language, most notably it is used by Intel for their Media Codec SDK and other media processing. In fact, outside of their media stack it's difficult recalling the last time I heard it brought up. Those wanting to learn more about Intel's C for Metal language can find examples and more documentations via 01.org. There is also an overview from earlier this year at software.intel.com.