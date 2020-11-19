today's leftovers
Introduction about recent debexpo (mentors.debian.net)
I've make a presentation about "How to hack debexpo (mentors.debian.net)" at Tokyo Debian (local Debian meeting) 21, November 2020.
Four key takeaways to CPRA, California's latest privacy law - Open Policy & Advocacy
California is on the move again in the consumer privacy rights space. On Election Day 2020 California voters approved Proposition 24 the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA). CPRA – commonly called CCPA 2.0 – builds upon the less than two year old California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) continuing the momentum to put more control over personal data in people’s hands, additional compliance obligations for businesses and creating a new California Protection Agency for regulation and enforcement
With federal privacy legislation efforts stagnating during the last years, California continues to set the tone and expectations that lead privacy efforts in the US. Mozilla continues to support data privacy laws that empower people, including the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), California Consumer Privacy Act, (CCPA) and now the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA). And while CPRA is far from perfect it does expand privacy protections in some important ways.
Here’s what you need to know. CPRA includes requirements we foresee as truly beneficial for consumers such as additional rights to control their information, including sensitive personal information, data deletion, correcting inaccurate information, and putting resources in a centralized authority to ensure there is real enforcement of violations.
From Trac into Gitlab for Tor
10 open-source videoconferencing tools for business
CERN explores the universe with the help of Kubernetes and the Cloud Native Computing Foundation
CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, is one of the world’s largest and most respected centers for scientific research. Its purpose is to find out what the universe is made of and how it works through physics and probing the fundamental structure of particles that make up everything around us. Using the world’s largest and most complex scientific instruments, the organization provides a unique range of particle accelerator facilities to researchers to advance society’s knowledge of the universe.
Apple Silicon Macs versus ARM PCs
In a comment on my entry on how I don't expect to have an ARM-based PC any time soon, Jonathan said:
My big takeaway from the latest release of Apple laptops is that these new laptops aren't necessarily ARM laptops. [...]
When a person gets an Apple Silicon Mac, they are not getting an ARM computer. They are getting an Apple computer.
As it happens, I mostly agree with this view of the new Apple machines (and it got some good responses on tildes.net). These Apple Silicon Macs are ARM PCs in that they are general purpose computers (as much as any other OS X machine) and that they use the ARM instruction set. But they are not 'ARM PCs' in two other ways. First, they're not machines that will run any OS you want or even very many OSes. The odds are pretty good that they're not going to be running anything other than OS X any time soon (see Matthew Garrett).
UNESCO and partners publish 130 open source children’s books in Uzbek
In the framework of the Translate a Story campaign, UNESCO, in cooperation with the Ministry of Public Education of Uzbekistan and the Norwegian agency for development (Norad), translated 130 children books into Uzbek. The books are openly available to use by schools and families in Uzbekistan. To celebrate the first success of this campaign, an online launch event will be organized next week with representatives from the Ministry, Norad, and UNESCO to introduce this new collection of Uzbek reading materials to teachers and learners in Uzbekistan.
Changing the Internet
But now we’re getting very close, I think, to what really defines the Internet: the fact that I can pick and choose from all that work that was done in the last fifty years, make use of all that experience, and pick those bits and pieces that I need to get the job done. Compatibility is at the heart of this. The Internet is a space where you can try things your way and I can try things mine. And when one way works or adapts better than the other, we keep that one and drop the other.
What you end up with is a very open and, as Vint put it, open-ended framework that forms the basis for our designs and engineering. It’s a framework that allows us to keep innovating and finding new and better ways to get the job done. Without asking for permission or waiting for a committee to vote on a particular top-to-bottom design. That openness, the liberal approach of being open to new ways, the idea that this is driven from the bottom, putting the user – hint: that’s you and me, as well – first.
While these principles are clear from a technical perspective, it’s the way that they have been embedded in the governance model that, for me, makes the Internet what it is and what it should be – which brings me to my main topic. Because these days, we see some of these principles being challenged in a variety of ways and venues.
Android Leftovers
Stable Kernels: 5.9.10, 5.4.79, 4.19.159, 4.14.208, 4.9.245 and 4.4.245
I'm announcing the release of the 5.9.10 kernel. All users of the 5.9 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.9.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.9.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.4.79 Linux 4.19.159 Linux 4.14.208 Linux 4.9.245 Linux 4.4.245
The release cycle of a Zorin OS Linux distribution explained
In this article, as part of my Zorin OS beginners course, I want to explain how Linux distribution releases work and why that could be important for you. Unlike many other Linux distributions, the Zorin OS developers focus on absolute reliability and stability and consciously choose not to be a leader in all bleeding edge developments. In order to do that, Zorin OS is always based on what is called an LTS, or Long Term Support, release. So in this short article I will explain in simple terms the release cycle of the Zorin OS Linux distribution. In my free Zorin OS tutorial series I explain in an accessible and beginner friendly way everything you need to know to get the most out of Zorin OS. Click below to see a complete overview of all chapters of my Zorin OS beginner course.
7 Best Free and Open Source Python Web Frameworks
Python is an increasingly popular programming language. It ranks very highly on sites listing the popularity of programming languages, such as the TIOBE Index, IEEE Spectrum ranking, and the PYPL PopularitY of Programming Language. The prominence of Python is, in part, due to its flexibility, with the language frequently used by web and desktop developers, system administrators, data scientists, and machine learning engineers. It’s easy to learn and powerful to develop any kind of system with the language. Python’s large user base offers a virtuous circle. There’s more support available from the open source community for budding programmers seeking assistance. One of the types of software that’s important for a web developer is the web framework. A framework “is a code library that makes a developer’s life easier when building reliable, scalable, and maintainable web applications” by providing reusable code or extensions for common operations. By saving development time, developers can concentrate on application logic rather than mundane elements.
