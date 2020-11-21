Language Selection

GIMP: This is 25

GNU

Exactly 25 years ago, Peter Mattis wrote a message to several newsgroups announcing a new image editor called GIMP.

Also: GIMP Turns 25 Years Old As Leading Open-Source Photoshop Alternative

Happy 25th Birthday, GIMP -- you make Linux a viable Windows 10

  • Happy 25th Birthday, GIMP -- you make Linux a viable Windows 10 alternative

    I'm a big fan of Linux-based operating systems, and I try to convert people whenever I can, No, Linux isn't right for everyone, and Windows 10 isn't a bad operating system, but many computer users are better served by a Linux distro such as Ubuntu. After all, many people live in the web browser these days, so they don't need the bloat of Windows. Not to mention, Linux is arguably more secure.

    Of course, there are always people that fight me on the benefits of Linux, and two pieces of software often enter the conversation -- Microsoft Office and Adobe Photoshop. Thankfully, I have some great ammunition in those arguments -- LibreOffice and GNU Image Manipulation Program (aka GIMP). True, both of those programs are also available on Windows and not Linux-only, but still, they make Linux a viable Windows alternative for many.

Android Leftovers

Stable Kernels: 5.9.10, 5.4.79, 4.19.159, 4.14.208, 4.9.245 and 4.4.245

I'm announcing the release of the 5.9.10 kernel.

All users of the 5.9 kernel series must upgrade.

The updated 5.9.y git tree can be found at:
	git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.9.y
and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:
	https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...

thanks,

greg k-h
Also: Linux 5.4.79 Linux 4.19.159 Linux 4.14.208 Linux 4.9.245 Linux 4.4.245

The release cycle of a Zorin OS Linux distribution explained

In this article, as part of my Zorin OS beginners course, I want to explain how Linux distribution releases work and why that could be important for you. Unlike many other Linux distributions, the Zorin OS developers focus on absolute reliability and stability and consciously choose not to be a leader in all bleeding edge developments. In order to do that, Zorin OS is always based on what is called an LTS, or Long Term Support, release. So in this short article I will explain in simple terms the release cycle of the Zorin OS Linux distribution. In my free Zorin OS tutorial series I explain in an accessible and beginner friendly way everything you need to know to get the most out of Zorin OS. Click below to see a complete overview of all chapters of my Zorin OS beginner course.

7 Best Free and Open Source Python Web Frameworks

Python is an increasingly popular programming language. It ranks very highly on sites listing the popularity of programming languages, such as the TIOBE Index, IEEE Spectrum ranking, and the PYPL PopularitY of Programming Language. The prominence of Python is, in part, due to its flexibility, with the language frequently used by web and desktop developers, system administrators, data scientists, and machine learning engineers. It's easy to learn and powerful to develop any kind of system with the language. Python's large user base offers a virtuous circle. There's more support available from the open source community for budding programmers seeking assistance. One of the types of software that's important for a web developer is the web framework. A framework "is a code library that makes a developer's life easier when building reliable, scalable, and maintainable web applications" by providing reusable code or extensions for common operations. By saving development time, developers can concentrate on application logic rather than mundane elements.

