today's howtos
-
How to play Satisfactory on Linux
Satisfactory is a simulation game that puts the player into a 3D open world and tasks them with creating a functioning factory. Satisfactory was developed and published by Coffee Stain Studios. It was released on Steam in early access, allowing it to run on Linux via Proton/Steam Play.
-
Encrypting directories with eCryptfs in linux - The Linux Juggernaut
eCryptfs is a POSIX-compliant enterprise-class stacked cryptographic filesystem for Linux. It is derived from Erez Zadok’s Cryptfs, implemented through the FiST framework for generating stacked filesystems. eCryptfs extends Cryptfs to provide advanced key management and policy features. eCryptfs is already included in the official Ubuntu repositories and encrypting directories is a simple matter of mounting them with the ecryptfs filesystem
-
[Quick Tip] How to Install Syncthing-GTK in Ubuntu 20.10 | UbuntuHandbook
Syncthing-gtk, GTK3-based GUI and indicator for Syncthing, was removed from Ubuntu 20.10 Groovy’s main repository due to old Python library dependencies.
For those sticking to this program, the Python 3 port now works in progress. It has been made into main repository for the next Ubuntu 21.04 Hirsute Hippo. And you can download & install the package in Ubuntu 20.10.
-
How to scan QR codes from the Linux desktop
Many people use their smartphones to scan QR codes that they see in various places. But what if you need to scan a QR code and you have your Linux PC and no smartphone? Use CoBang!
-
Encrypting files in linux - The Linux Juggernaut
You may work for a super-secret government agency, or you may be just a regular citizen. Either way, you still have sensitive data in your linux system that you need to protect from prying eyes. For that, we can use GNU Privacy Guard to encrypt or cryptographically sign files or messages in our linux machine. GPG uses strong, hard-to-crack encryption algorithms and You can use GPG to just encrypt your own files for your own use
-
How To Install Brave Browser on CentOS 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Brave Browser on CentOS 8. For those of you who didn’t know, The brave browser is a free and open-source browser. it’s Fast, speed, security, and privacy by blocking trackers and still based on chromium so you have all the extension and features you might be looking for.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of the Brave Browser on CentOS 8.
-
Collect logs with journald in linux - The Linux Juggernaut
You’ll find the journald logging system on any Linux distro that uses the systemd ecosystem. Instead of sending its messages to text files, journald sends messages to binary files. Instead of using normal Linux text file utilities to extract information, you have to use the journalctl utility.
-
How to Install Eclipse IDE on Debian 10 Linux - Linux Concept
Eclipse is the most famous and widely used Java integrated development environment (IDE). It supports many plugins to enhance the capabilities to use for other programming language development environments such as PHP, C++, and JavaScript.
You can install Eclipse IDE using your Debian repositories, but the Debian repositories’ installation package is outdated. If you want to use the latest Eclipse IDE package on your Debian 10 system, use a snappy packaging system.
This tutorial will explain the process of installing the latest Eclipse IDE on the Debian 10 system step-by-step.
-
Linux log review with logwatch - The Linux Juggernaut
You know how important it is to do a daily log review. But you also know how much of a drag it is, and that you’d rather take a severe beating. Fortunately, there are various utilities that can make the job easier. Of the various choices in the normal Linux distro repositories, Logwatch is a perfect tool that we can use for this task.
To deliver its messages, Logwatch requires that the machine also has a running mail server daemon. Depending on the options you chose when installing the operating system, you might or might not already have the Postfix mail server installed. When Postfix is set up as a local server, it will deliver system messages to the root user’s local account.
To view the Logwatch summaries on the local machine, you’ll also need to install a text- mode mail reader, such as mutt.
-
Install Terasology Minecraft-inspired game on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Linux
A free Minecraft clone Terasology can easily be installed on Ubuntu 20.04 or 18.04 LTS Linux to get the block game like Minecraft with impressive graphics and simple gameplay.
As we know Minecraft is quite a popular game that is also available for Linux systems, therefore, Terasology comes with the same model but to give the game a distinguish touch, the worlds generated by Terasology are much more impressive. However, visually there is hardly any difference but depth of field and flying blocks can easily make a play the game for hours.
In terms of controls in Teraslogy are not the same as Minecraft but the players who already played have Minecraft would not take a long time to get used to it.
If you want to try it on Ubuntu, CentOS, Linux Mint, Debian, RedHat, OpenSuse, MX Linux, Kali Linux, etc., then here is a quick tutorial to install Terasology.
-
Web server scanning with Nikto in Linux - The Linux Juggernaut
Nikto is a special-purpose tool with only one purpose; that is, it’s meant to scan web servers, and only web servers. It’s easy to install, easy to use, and capable of doing a comprehensive scan of a web server fairly quickly.
Nikto is built on LibWhisker2 (by RFP) and can run on any platform which has a Perl environment. It supports SSL, proxies, host authentication, attack encoding and more. It can be updated automatically from the command-line, and supports the optional submission of updated version data back to the maintainers.
-
Are you typing iso in the terminal and nothing happens – dev-rel and lsb-release | Arcolinux.com
Starting from the September release of 2020 we went rolling and stopped using ‘versions’.
Users mistakenly thought that the version was THE indicator to know if the operating system was up-to-date.
The version number could not be less important. It is just a text file. A text file anyone can change to any version they like.
It has no value what so ever.
-
Auditing network services with netstat in linux - The Linux Juggernaut
The following are two reasons why you would want to keep track of what network services are running on your system...
-
Create Snapshot backups using Timeshift in linux - The Linux Juggernaut
Timeshift is a linux application that we can use to create snapshots in our linux system,. If something bad happens to our linux system (For an example, all the system files and settings are deleted after cyber attack) we can use the snapshot that we create using timeshift to restore the system back and undo all changes that is made to the system. It provides functionality similar to the System Restore feature in Windows and the Time Machine tool in Mac OS. Timeshift can be configured to take incremental snapshots of the file system at regular intervals. These snapshots can be restored at a later date to u ando all changes to the system.
Timeshift can also be used in a GUI mode. However, imagine a situation, where your video driver is broken due to some unstable update or maybe something terrible happens with your system and you are not able to use the Timeshift GUI version to rollback your system to the previous state, then you have only the Timeshift CLI option available.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 250 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Stable Kernels: 5.9.10, 5.4.79, 4.19.159, 4.14.208, 4.9.245 and 4.4.245
I'm announcing the release of the 5.9.10 kernel. All users of the 5.9 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.9.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.9.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.4.79 Linux 4.19.159 Linux 4.14.208 Linux 4.9.245 Linux 4.4.245
The release cycle of a Zorin OS Linux distribution explained
In this article, as part of my Zorin OS beginners course, I want to explain how Linux distribution releases work and why that could be important for you. Unlike many other Linux distributions, the Zorin OS developers focus on absolute reliability and stability and consciously choose not to be a leader in all bleeding edge developments. In order to do that, Zorin OS is always based on what is called an LTS, or Long Term Support, release. So in this short article I will explain in simple terms the release cycle of the Zorin OS Linux distribution. In my free Zorin OS tutorial series I explain in an accessible and beginner friendly way everything you need to know to get the most out of Zorin OS. Click below to see a complete overview of all chapters of my Zorin OS beginner course.
7 Best Free and Open Source Python Web Frameworks
Python is an increasingly popular programming language. It ranks very highly on sites listing the popularity of programming languages, such as the TIOBE Index, IEEE Spectrum ranking, and the PYPL PopularitY of Programming Language. The prominence of Python is, in part, due to its flexibility, with the language frequently used by web and desktop developers, system administrators, data scientists, and machine learning engineers. It’s easy to learn and powerful to develop any kind of system with the language. Python’s large user base offers a virtuous circle. There’s more support available from the open source community for budding programmers seeking assistance. One of the types of software that’s important for a web developer is the web framework. A framework “is a code library that makes a developer’s life easier when building reliable, scalable, and maintainable web applications” by providing reusable code or extensions for common operations. By saving development time, developers can concentrate on application logic rather than mundane elements.
Recent comments
1 hour 22 min ago
2 hours 49 min ago
22 hours 40 min ago
22 hours 45 min ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 17 hours ago
1 day 18 hours ago
1 day 18 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago
2 days 3 hours ago