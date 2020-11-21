Kubuntu is not Free, it is Free
A common miss perception with Open Source software is the notion of free. Many people associate free in its simplest form, that of no monetary cost, and unfortunately this ultimately leads to the second conclusion of ‘cheap’ and low quality. Proprietary commercial vendors, and their corporate marketing departments know this and use that knowledge to focus their audience on ‘perceived value’. In some ways free of cost in the open source software world is a significant disadvantage, because it means there are no funds available to pay for a marketing machine to generate ‘perceived value’.
Think, for a moment, how much of a disadvantage that is when trying to develop a customer/user base.
Kubuntu is completely and whole contributon driven. It is forged from passion and enthusiasm, built with joy and above all love. Throughout our community; users use it because they love it, supporters help users, and each other, maintainers fix issues and package improvements, developers extend functionality and add features, bloggers write articles and documentation, youtubers make videos and tutorials. All these people do this because they love what they’re doing and it brings them joy doing it.
Ardour 6.4 Free Digital Audio Workstation Released with Support for VST3 Plugins
The biggest new feature in Ardour 6.4 is support for plugins in Steinberg’s VST3 plugin format. Yes, that’s right, you can now use VST3 plugins in Ardour, and they work on all platforms, including GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows. To use them, go to Preferences > Plugins and click the “Scan Now” button, which will automatically discover all the VST3 plugins you might have installed in your system. If you don’t have them installed in the standard location, you can specify the folder where they’re installed.
Educational Distro Escuelas Linux 6.11 Switches to Linux 5.9, Refreshes the Developer Pack
Powered by the latest Linux 5.9 kernel series, Escuelas Linux 6.11 is packed with some of the most recent Open Source software for all your home office and educational needs during the lockdown created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the included apps, there’s the Blender 2.90 free and open 3D creation software, GeoGebra 5.0.613.0-1930 interactive geometry, algebra, statistics and calculus application, Inkscape 1.0.1 vector graphics editor, LibreOffice 7.0.3 complete office suite, as well as LiveCode 9.6.1 development and programming environment.
Android Leftovers
Stable Kernels: 5.9.10, 5.4.79, 4.19.159, 4.14.208, 4.9.245 and 4.4.245
I'm announcing the release of the 5.9.10 kernel. All users of the 5.9 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.9.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.9.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.4.79 Linux 4.19.159 Linux 4.14.208 Linux 4.9.245 Linux 4.4.245
