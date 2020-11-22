Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order, This Week in Linux, Linux Action News, Tspeed
-
GNU World Order 381
**rzip** , **sc** , **GNU Screen** , from the **ap** software series of Slackware.
-
youtube-dl Restored by GitHub, KDE PinePhone, Kali Linux, SUSE IPO? | This Week in Linux 126
On this episode of This Week in Linux, we’ve got a great show packed with news. youtube-dl’s repo has been restored by GitHub. Pine64 announced a new KDE Community Edition of the PinePhone. We’ve got some distro news for Kali Linux, SUSE and a new Ubuntu Web Remix aimed at being an alternative to ChromeOS. We’ve got some Mozilla news to discuss with the latest release of Firefox 83 and their new DoH Rollout. We’ve also got a new image editor app to check out called LazPaint. All that and much more coming up right now on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!
-
Linux Action News 164
The details behind youtube-dl's return to GitHub, our thoughts on the rumored SUSE IPO, and our concerns with Servo's new home.
-
Tspeed: Reading Faster Than The Speed Of Sound - YouTube
Speed reading is a concept that I had never heard of before I found this tool but the propents of it claim that it can massively boost their reading speed and tspreed this terminal speed reading app is one such app.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 769 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
The quest for a good AMD Ryzen Notebook with Linux support - Winner: Lenovo Thinkpad L15
My personal quest was to find a solid notebook which I could use as a daily driver, but which essentially should not replace my desktop PC. My job requires me to travel frequently (yes, also in lock-down times), but only between 3 places where I don’t want to have the same desktop setups installed. Since Lenovo has been announcing that they “are bringing Linux certification to ThinkPads and ThinkStations” and further that they will be “launching Linux-ready ThinkPad and ThinkStation PCs” — for me that meant that I want a Lenovo system. The recent benchmarks of AMD 4000 and 5000 series CPUs have been fantastic — and more so the Linux Kernel, which has a substantial amount of AMD Radeon code (more than 10% of the Linux Kernel is from AMD) made me look for an AMD Ryzen Lenovo notebook. Waiting for quite some time, I finally received the Lenovo L15 AMD Ryzen.
Software: GNU Parallel, MPV Player, Musical Midi Accompaniment, Flatpak/Flathub
Kernel: F2FS, IBM POWER9, Zink
Kubuntu is not Free, it is Free
A common miss perception with Open Source software is the notion of free. Many people associate free in its simplest form, that of no monetary cost, and unfortunately this ultimately leads to the second conclusion of ‘cheap’ and low quality. Proprietary commercial vendors, and their corporate marketing departments know this and use that knowledge to focus their audience on ‘perceived value’. In some ways free of cost in the open source software world is a significant disadvantage, because it means there are no funds available to pay for a marketing machine to generate ‘perceived value’. Think, for a moment, how much of a disadvantage that is when trying to develop a customer/user base. Kubuntu is completely and whole contributon driven. It is forged from passion and enthusiasm, built with joy and above all love. Throughout our community; users use it because they love it, supporters help users, and each other, maintainers fix issues and package improvements, developers extend functionality and add features, bloggers write articles and documentation, youtubers make videos and tutorials. All these people do this because they love what they’re doing and it brings them joy doing it.
Recent comments
2 hours 10 min ago
7 hours 7 min ago
8 hours 34 min ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 17 hours ago
1 day 23 hours ago
1 day 23 hours ago
2 days 34 min ago
2 days 3 hours ago