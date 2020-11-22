today's howtos
-
Mattermost Omnibus: How to install on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS linux server
Mattermost is the open source collaboration platform that can be installed on Ubuntu 20.04 or 18.04 with just one Omnibus commnad.
-
Everything you need to know about snap
Snapcraft from Canonical wants to provide the app store for Linux.
Not all packages come from Arch Linux or AUR.
There will always be packages that are (not yet) on AUR.
In that case you can see if there is a snap package.
-
Removing a corrupted data pack in a Restic backup
I recently ran into a corrupted data pack in a Restic backup on my GnuBee.
-
How to use NixOS Package Manager?
The NixOS package manager is a system of its own. You can use it under any Linux Distribution.
What does NixOS Package Manager do?
Most package managers use a file that contains the executable or source code. They then calculate what it needs on the system and then make sure that it exists. In Nix, things work very similarly. The big difference is that Nix creates all the files, and compiles them if necessary, then put them in one place; the nix-store. The first question you have may be, “Will the files not have the same name?” The system avoids this by having one directory for each version AND naming all files with a hash. To make the application “feel at home”, all dependencies are then linked to their correct directories using ordinary symlinks. A profile keeps track of which version each user runs.
-
How to install Minecraft on Ubuntu 20.10
In this video, we are looking at how to install Minecraft on Ubuntu 20.10.
-
How to replace multiple lines using the `sed` command – Linux Hint
Sometimes it requires to replace multiple lines of a file with any particular character or text. Different commands exist in Linux to replace multiple lines of a file. `sed` command is one of them to do this type of task. The full form of `sed` is Steam Editor, and it is mainly used to read and convert the text in different ways by using a regular expression. How this command can be used to replace the multiple lines of a file in different ways are explained in this tutorial.
-
How to replace the last occurrence using `sed` – Linux Hint
`sed` command is used in Linux for various types of text operations, such as insert, delete, replace, etc. Different types of replacement tasks can be done by using the `sed` command easily. Any replacement task can be done based on the searching text or pattern. The searching text or pattern may occur multiple times in the string or a file where the searching will be done. How you can replace the last occurrence of the searching text or pattern has been shown in this tutorial.
-
How to install PyCharm on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install PyCharm, community edition, on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
How to Copy and Paste in PuTTY
Many PuTTY users complain about not being able to copy and paste shell commands to and from the app’s interface. PuTTY supports both these functions. However, the problem lies in the fact that the copy/paste process itself is different from other apps.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 749 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
The quest for a good AMD Ryzen Notebook with Linux support - Winner: Lenovo Thinkpad L15
My personal quest was to find a solid notebook which I could use as a daily driver, but which essentially should not replace my desktop PC. My job requires me to travel frequently (yes, also in lock-down times), but only between 3 places where I don’t want to have the same desktop setups installed. Since Lenovo has been announcing that they “are bringing Linux certification to ThinkPads and ThinkStations” and further that they will be “launching Linux-ready ThinkPad and ThinkStation PCs” — for me that meant that I want a Lenovo system. The recent benchmarks of AMD 4000 and 5000 series CPUs have been fantastic — and more so the Linux Kernel, which has a substantial amount of AMD Radeon code (more than 10% of the Linux Kernel is from AMD) made me look for an AMD Ryzen Lenovo notebook. Waiting for quite some time, I finally received the Lenovo L15 AMD Ryzen.
Software: GNU Parallel, MPV Player, Musical Midi Accompaniment, Flatpak/Flathub
Kernel: F2FS, IBM POWER9, Zink
Kubuntu is not Free, it is Free
A common miss perception with Open Source software is the notion of free. Many people associate free in its simplest form, that of no monetary cost, and unfortunately this ultimately leads to the second conclusion of ‘cheap’ and low quality. Proprietary commercial vendors, and their corporate marketing departments know this and use that knowledge to focus their audience on ‘perceived value’. In some ways free of cost in the open source software world is a significant disadvantage, because it means there are no funds available to pay for a marketing machine to generate ‘perceived value’. Think, for a moment, how much of a disadvantage that is when trying to develop a customer/user base. Kubuntu is completely and whole contributon driven. It is forged from passion and enthusiasm, built with joy and above all love. Throughout our community; users use it because they love it, supporters help users, and each other, maintainers fix issues and package improvements, developers extend functionality and add features, bloggers write articles and documentation, youtubers make videos and tutorials. All these people do this because they love what they’re doing and it brings them joy doing it.
Recent comments
2 hours 10 min ago
7 hours 7 min ago
8 hours 34 min ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 17 hours ago
1 day 23 hours ago
1 day 23 hours ago
2 days 34 min ago
2 days 3 hours ago