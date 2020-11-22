Language Selection

Linux 5.10-rc5

Linux
  • Linux 5.10-rc5
    Hmm. The 5.10 release candidates stubbornly keeps staying fairly big,
even though by rc5 we really should be seeing things starting to calm
down and shrink.

There's nothing in here that makes me particularly nervous, but in
pure numbers of commits, this is the largest rc5 we've had in the 5.x
series. Number of diff lines too, for that matter. And I can't even
claim that it's because previous rc's have been small and missing
stuff and we were just catching up.

Anyway, changes all over, and apart from it being a bit more than I'd
like, it all looks fairly normal. About half of the patch is drivers,
with the rest being fairly evenly spread out all over - architecture
fixes, filesystems, networking, self tests..

We'll have to see how this release shapes up, but I'm still hopeful
for things to calm down.   Otherwise we get into uncomfortable
territory for the next release with the holiday season coming up too.

So go forth and test,

             Linus
  • Linux 5.10-rc5 Released And It's Still Seeing Too Much Churn - Phoronix

    Linux 5.10-rc4 last weekend was still rather heavy on changes but this evening now brings Linux 5.10-rc5 and unfortunately the situation has not improved...

    With Linux 5.10-rc5 it's more bug fixing as usual for getting into the late stage of the cycle. But there are some additional changes this week to also note: AMD "Arcturus" GPU support is no longer experimental and the first product launched in the form of the AMD Instinct MI100, there is a regression fix for stress-ng that was causing as much as a 70% drop, and the POWER9 L1d cache flushing security change is in place for Linux 5.10 as well as the stable Linux series.

  • Kernel prepatch 5.10-rc5

    The 5.10-rc5 kernel prepatch is out. "The 5.10 release candidates stubbornly keeps staying fairly big, even though by rc5 we really should be seeing things starting to calm down and shrink. There's nothing in here that makes me particularly nervous, but in pure numbers of commits, this is the largest rc5 we've had in the 5.x series."

Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order, This Week in Linux, Linux Action News, Tspeed

  • GNU World Order 381

    **rzip** , **sc** , **GNU Screen** , from the **ap** software series of Slackware.

  • youtube-dl Restored by GitHub, KDE PinePhone, Kali Linux, SUSE IPO? | This Week in Linux 126

    On this episode of This Week in Linux, we’ve got a great show packed with news. youtube-dl’s repo has been restored by GitHub. Pine64 announced a new KDE Community Edition of the PinePhone. We’ve got some distro news for Kali Linux, SUSE and a new Ubuntu Web Remix aimed at being an alternative to ChromeOS. We’ve got some Mozilla news to discuss with the latest release of Firefox 83 and their new DoH Rollout. We’ve also got a new image editor app to check out called LazPaint. All that and much more coming up right now on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!

  • Linux Action News 164

    The details behind youtube-dl's return to GitHub, our thoughts on the rumored SUSE IPO, and our concerns with Servo's new home.

  • Tspeed: Reading Faster Than The Speed Of Sound - YouTube

    Speed reading is a concept that I had never heard of before I found this tool but the propents of it claim that it can massively boost their reading speed and tspreed this terminal speed reading app is one such app.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 22nd, 2020

The eighth installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here, for the week ending on November 22nd, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things that have happened in the Linux world. It’s been a really great week for Linux news, despite the fact that there weren’t any major announcements expected for this part of the year, so you can imagine my surprise. Of course, let’s not forget about all the cool new software releases and some distro updates, which you can check out below! Read more

The quest for a good AMD Ryzen Notebook with Linux support - Winner: Lenovo Thinkpad L15

My personal quest was to find a solid notebook which I could use as a daily driver, but which essentially should not replace my desktop PC. My job requires me to travel frequently (yes, also in lock-down times), but only between 3 places where I don’t want to have the same desktop setups installed. Since Lenovo has been announcing that they “are bringing Linux certification to ThinkPads and ThinkStations” and further that they will be “launching Linux-ready ThinkPad and ThinkStation PCs” — for me that meant that I want a Lenovo system. The recent benchmarks of AMD 4000 and 5000 series CPUs have been fantastic — and more so the Linux Kernel, which has a substantial amount of AMD Radeon code (more than 10% of the Linux Kernel is from AMD) made me look for an AMD Ryzen Lenovo notebook. Waiting for quite some time, I finally received the Lenovo L15 AMD Ryzen. Read more

Software: GNU Parallel, MPV Player, Musical Midi Accompaniment, Flatpak/Flathub

  • GNU Parallel 20201122 ('Biden') released [stable]

    GNU Parallel 20201122 ('Biden') [stable] has been released. It is available for download at: http://ftpmirror.gnu.org/parallel/ No new functionality was introduced so this is a good candidate for a stable release. Please help spreading GNU Parallel by making a testimonial video like Juan Sierra Pons: http://www.elsotanillo.net/wp-content/uploads/GnuParallel_JuanSierraPons.mp4 It does not have to be as detailed as Juan's. It is perfectly fine if you just say your name, and what field you are using GNU Parallel for.

  • MPV Player 0.33 Brings Nearly A Year's Worth Of Improvements

    MPV as the open-source, cross-platform media player based long ago off the MPlayer/MPlayer2 code-base is out with a new feature release ahead of the holiday season. MPV 0.33 is the first release since MPV 0.32 that happened back in January, thus there are a lot of changes in store.

  • Musical Midi Accompaniment: Understanding the Format | Adam Young’s Web Log

    Saxophone is a solo instrument. Unless you are into the sounds of Saxophone multiphonics, harmony requires playing with some other instrument. For Jazz, this tends to be a rhythms section of Piano, Bass, and Drums. As a kid, my practicing (without a live Rhythm section) required playing along with pre-recordings of tunes. I had my share of Jamie Aebersold records. Nowadays, the tool of choice for most Jazz muscians, myself included is iReal Pro. A lovely little app for the phone. All of the Real Book tunes have their chord progressions been posted and generated. The format is simple enough. But it is a proprietary app. While I continue to support and use it, I am also looking for alternatives that let me get more involved. One such tool is Musical MIDI Accompaniment. I’m just getting started with it, and I want to keep my notes here. First is just getting it to play. Whether you get the tarball or checkout from Git, there is a trick that you need to do in order to even play examples: regenerate the libraries.

  • Flatpak's New Repo Format For Greater Flathub Scalability, More Architectures To Come

    Flatpak and the Flathub "app store" and build service are rolling out a new repository format in order to scale better now that there are around one thousand applications on Flathub. Flathub continues seeing new Flatpak packages added to the service and thus better scalability is on the mind of developers, especially in wanting to support additional CPU architectures.

