Linux 5.10-rc5
-
Linux 5.10-rc5
Hmm. The 5.10 release candidates stubbornly keeps staying fairly big, even though by rc5 we really should be seeing things starting to calm down and shrink. There's nothing in here that makes me particularly nervous, but in pure numbers of commits, this is the largest rc5 we've had in the 5.x series. Number of diff lines too, for that matter. And I can't even claim that it's because previous rc's have been small and missing stuff and we were just catching up. Anyway, changes all over, and apart from it being a bit more than I'd like, it all looks fairly normal. About half of the patch is drivers, with the rest being fairly evenly spread out all over - architecture fixes, filesystems, networking, self tests.. We'll have to see how this release shapes up, but I'm still hopeful for things to calm down. Otherwise we get into uncomfortable territory for the next release with the holiday season coming up too. So go forth and test, Linus
-
Linux 5.10-rc5 Released And It's Still Seeing Too Much Churn - Phoronix
Linux 5.10-rc4 last weekend was still rather heavy on changes but this evening now brings Linux 5.10-rc5 and unfortunately the situation has not improved...
With Linux 5.10-rc5 it's more bug fixing as usual for getting into the late stage of the cycle. But there are some additional changes this week to also note: AMD "Arcturus" GPU support is no longer experimental and the first product launched in the form of the AMD Instinct MI100, there is a regression fix for stress-ng that was causing as much as a 70% drop, and the POWER9 L1d cache flushing security change is in place for Linux 5.10 as well as the stable Linux series.
-
Kernel prepatch 5.10-rc5
The 5.10-rc5 kernel prepatch is out. "The 5.10 release candidates stubbornly keeps staying fairly big, even though by rc5 we really should be seeing things starting to calm down and shrink. There's nothing in here that makes me particularly nervous, but in pure numbers of commits, this is the largest rc5 we've had in the 5.x series."
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 740 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order, This Week in Linux, Linux Action News, Tspeed
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 22nd, 2020
The eighth installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here, for the week ending on November 22nd, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things that have happened in the Linux world. It’s been a really great week for Linux news, despite the fact that there weren’t any major announcements expected for this part of the year, so you can imagine my surprise. Of course, let’s not forget about all the cool new software releases and some distro updates, which you can check out below!
The quest for a good AMD Ryzen Notebook with Linux support - Winner: Lenovo Thinkpad L15
My personal quest was to find a solid notebook which I could use as a daily driver, but which essentially should not replace my desktop PC. My job requires me to travel frequently (yes, also in lock-down times), but only between 3 places where I don’t want to have the same desktop setups installed. Since Lenovo has been announcing that they “are bringing Linux certification to ThinkPads and ThinkStations” and further that they will be “launching Linux-ready ThinkPad and ThinkStation PCs” — for me that meant that I want a Lenovo system. The recent benchmarks of AMD 4000 and 5000 series CPUs have been fantastic — and more so the Linux Kernel, which has a substantial amount of AMD Radeon code (more than 10% of the Linux Kernel is from AMD) made me look for an AMD Ryzen Lenovo notebook. Waiting for quite some time, I finally received the Lenovo L15 AMD Ryzen.
Software: GNU Parallel, MPV Player, Musical Midi Accompaniment, Flatpak/Flathub
Recent comments
4 hours 27 min ago
9 hours 24 min ago
10 hours 50 min ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago
2 days 1 hour ago
2 days 2 hours ago
2 days 2 hours ago
2 days 5 hours ago