Two chapters in this article are Debian-specific, the rest is more or less Archlinux-specific. It never grew into the device-specific alround tutorial I envisioned and has been partially superseded by this article. The ThinkPad itself is in daily use. No regrets there!
Kubernetes and robotics make a great match. However, as we have seen, robots running ROS 2 can be tricky to set up on Kubernetes. This blog series has explored running ROS 2 on Kubernetes, set up a simple talker and listener, and distributed that demo across three machines.
The configurations presented may not quite fit your implementation, and you may want to dig a bit deeper into network traffic when troubleshooting. This post addresses these concerns by demonstrating two general principles for setting up a ROS 2 system within Kubernetes....
In this article, we will define and run a workflow that demonstrates how Apache Camel K interacts with spatial data in the standardized GeoJSON format. While the example is simplified, you can use the same workflow to handle big data and more complex data transformations.
You will learn how to use Camel K to transform data in common formats like XML and JSON. You will also see how to connect to a database and extract the data that you want from it. After we’ve defined the workflow, we’ll run the integration on Red Hat OpenShift.
Each of these features has its own purpose, with the common function to ensure that pods run continuously. In failure scenarios, these controllers either restart or reschedule pods to ensure the services in the pods continue running.
As the Kubernetes documentation explains, a Kubernetes Job creates one or more pods and ensures that a specified number of the pods terminates when the task (Job) completes.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install GNOME Desktop on Debian 10. For those of you who didn’t know, By default, Debian 10 server installed as minimal without any Graphical Desktop support. Installing GNOME Desktop on the Debian system is fairly straightforward. Most Debian servers are run on CLI (Command-Line Interface) mode. But in some cases, one may need to have a desktop to install some applications with GUI (Graphic User Interface) mode. In this case, we will use GNOME, the most popular user-friendly desktop for any UNIX based system.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of GNOME Desktop Environment on a Debian 10 (Buster).
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Akaunting on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Akaunting is a free, open-source, and online accounting software designed for small businesses and freelancers. This tool is built with modern technologies such as Laravel, Bootstrap, jQuery, RESTful API, and others.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of Akaunting Self-Hosted Accounting Software on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian based distribution like Linux Mint.
Flatpak is another way to install software on your ArcoLinux system. You can check out their website here.
More importantly what packages can I install with flatpak.
ParseDMARC is an open-source, self-hosted DMARC report analyzer. For those who don’t know, DMARC is an email security standard that can protect your domain name from email spoofing and also identify incoming spoofed emails to protect end users. In a previous article, we discussed how to create DMARC DNS record for your domain name and used a third-party tool called PostMark to analyze DMARC reports. In this tutorial, we are going to set up ParseDMARC on Ubuntu 20.04 server so we can analyze DMARC reports without having to share the data with a third-party.
Developed and maintained by the Wuhan Deepin technology, Deepin Desktop Environment (DDE) is a stylish, visually appealing desktop environment that gives your system a splash of color and sophistication.
While we have Deepin Linux which is based on Ubuntu and natively ships with Deepin Desktop environment, the Deepin Desktop environment can be installed on various Linux distributions to provide an amazing user experience. Additionally, you get additional Deepin applications such as Deepin terminal, Deepin screenshot, Deepin Image viewer, and Deeping voice recorder to mention a few.
Here are easy steps with screenshots by which you can setup Desktop Desktop Environment on Ubuntu 20.04 and its derivatives like Linux Mint, Xubuntu, Kubuntu, etc.
Cockpit is free and open-source remote server management web console. Using cockpit web console one can do almost all day to day administrative tasks without login in server’s cli. Apart from administrative tasks, Cockpit provides real time RAM, CPU and DISK utilization report of your system. One of the major advantages of using cockpit tool is that it will not consume much resources from your system. In this article, we will demonstrate how to install and use cockpit web console on Debian 10 (Buster).
App Highlight of the Week: Compare Files and Folders Graphically in Linux With Meld
The good old diff command may not be everyone’s cup of tea. On desktop Linux, you can use Meld GUI tool to compare files and folders for differences.
Linux 5.10-rc5
Hmm. The 5.10 release candidates stubbornly keeps staying fairly big,
even though by rc5 we really should be seeing things starting to calm
down and shrink.
There's nothing in here that makes me particularly nervous, but in
pure numbers of commits, this is the largest rc5 we've had in the 5.x
series. Number of diff lines too, for that matter. And I can't even
claim that it's because previous rc's have been small and missing
stuff and we were just catching up.
Anyway, changes all over, and apart from it being a bit more than I'd
like, it all looks fairly normal. About half of the patch is drivers,
with the rest being fairly evenly spread out all over - architecture
fixes, filesystems, networking, self tests..
We'll have to see how this release shapes up, but I'm still hopeful
for things to calm down. Otherwise we get into uncomfortable
territory for the next release with the holiday season coming up too.
So go forth and test,
Linus
Linux 5.10-rc4 last weekend was still rather heavy on changes but this evening now brings Linux 5.10-rc5 and unfortunately the situation has not improved...
With Linux 5.10-rc5 it's more bug fixing as usual for getting into the late stage of the cycle. But there are some additional changes this week to also note: AMD "Arcturus" GPU support is no longer experimental and the first product launched in the form of the AMD Instinct MI100, there is a regression fix for stress-ng that was causing as much as a 70% drop, and the POWER9 L1d cache flushing security change is in place for Linux 5.10 as well as the stable Linux series.
The 5.10-rc5 kernel prepatch is out. "The 5.10 release candidates stubbornly keeps staying fairly big, even though by rc5 we really should be seeing things starting to calm down and shrink. There's nothing in here that makes me particularly nervous, but in pure numbers of commits, this is the largest rc5 we've had in the 5.x series."
Mattermost is the open source collaboration platform that can be installed on Ubuntu 20.04 or 18.04 with just one Omnibus commnad.
Snapcraft from Canonical wants to provide the app store for Linux.
Not all packages come from Arch Linux or AUR.
There will always be packages that are (not yet) on AUR.
In that case you can see if there is a snap package.
I recently ran into a corrupted data pack in a Restic backup on my GnuBee.
The NixOS package manager is a system of its own. You can use it under any Linux Distribution.
What does NixOS Package Manager do?
Most package managers use a file that contains the executable or source code. They then calculate what it needs on the system and then make sure that it exists. In Nix, things work very similarly. The big difference is that Nix creates all the files, and compiles them if necessary, then put them in one place; the nix-store. The first question you have may be, “Will the files not have the same name?” The system avoids this by having one directory for each version AND naming all files with a hash. To make the application “feel at home”, all dependencies are then linked to their correct directories using ordinary symlinks. A profile keeps track of which version each user runs.
In this video, we are looking at how to install Minecraft on Ubuntu 20.10.
Sometimes it requires to replace multiple lines of a file with any particular character or text. Different commands exist in Linux to replace multiple lines of a file. `sed` command is one of them to do this type of task. The full form of `sed` is Steam Editor, and it is mainly used to read and convert the text in different ways by using a regular expression. How this command can be used to replace the multiple lines of a file in different ways are explained in this tutorial.
`sed` command is used in Linux for various types of text operations, such as insert, delete, replace, etc. Different types of replacement tasks can be done by using the `sed` command easily. Any replacement task can be done based on the searching text or pattern. The searching text or pattern may occur multiple times in the string or a file where the searching will be done. How you can replace the last occurrence of the searching text or pattern has been shown in this tutorial.
Today we are looking at how to install PyCharm, community edition, on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
Many PuTTY users complain about not being able to copy and paste shell commands to and from the app’s interface. PuTTY supports both these functions. However, the problem lies in the fact that the copy/paste process itself is different from other apps.
