Reolink RLC-810A review – A 4K security camera with people & vehicle detection
The person and vehicle detection feature in Reolink RLC-810A security camera is just great, and I could not imagine reviewing other CCTV cameras or NVR systems without AI in the future, as in my experience, standard motion detection just does not cut it with too many false positive. As we’ve seen in the review, the way to position the camera may be important to make sure it works optimally, and at night, cats may be detected as persons, but it still removes 99% of the noise I got with PIR sensors.
I don’t like using Windows, simply because I only use Ubuntu 20.04 on my laptop and Android on my phone unless I have no other choice. So I also really appreciated the multiple ways I could access the camera from the Android app and a standard web browser in Ubuntu, and support for RTSP and ONVIF is also great for people wanting to integrate the camera into their own CCTV solution. It should be noted I could only access the “Clear” 4K UHD stream from the Android app (it should also work in Reolink Windows and Mac program), and RTSP, but only the “Fluent” 640×360 stream from the web browser and ONVIF, so that’s probably something the company will want to fix in a new firmware update.
Review: ArchBang Linux 0111
ArchBang Linux is a lightweight distribution based on Arch Linux. Using the i3 window manager, it strives to be fast, up-to-date and suitable for desktop systems. The current snapshots of ArchBang use an unusual versioning convention with a day & month combination. For example, 0811 is the snapshot for the 8th of November. Previous versions used a year & month combination so that a snapshot from January 2014 would be 2014.01.
Apart from the shift in version numbers since the last time I tried ArchBang the distribution has also swapped out the Openbox window manager for i3 on the install media. I was curious to see how this would work. ArchBang has just one download option, a 914MB ISO file that runs on 64-bit (x86_64) machines.
The live media boots and brings up the i3 window manager. The wallpaper displays a nice water-focused nature scene. There is a Conky status panel displayed to the right of the desktop. Under the status readout there is a listing for keyboard shortcuts we can use to launch some programs, access desktop settings, and start the install process.
There are a number of things that make this less alarming than it looks, somewhat mitigating the problems I pointed out. First, both Prometheus and Grafana actually do provide official binary builds, and in fact it's the default way to use each project. That it's the default way means that each project has a relatively strong motivation to make good releases (and fix problems promptly), especially when combined with the development pace. When a new Grafana or Prometheus release comes out, each project knows that a lot of people will be updating to their provided binaries and they cannot sort of wash their hands of any problems that show up.
A world in which all technology is just cannot exist under capitalism. It cannot exist under racism or sexism or ableism. It cannot exist in a world that does not exist if we are ravaged by the effects of climate change. At the same time, free software is part of the story of each of these. The modern technology state fuels capitalism, and capitalism fuels it. It cannot exist without transparency at all levels of the creation process. Proprietary software and algorithms reinforce racial and gender injustice. Technology is very guilty of its contributions to the climate crisis. By working on making technology more just, by making it more free, we are working to address these issues. Software makes the world work, and oppressive software creates an oppressive world.
For those looking for some technical open-source/Linux video content to enjoy this weekend, the Debian crew has been hosting a virtual MiniDebConf devoted to gaming and all of the material is online.
This MiniDebConf running Saturday and today has included sessions on DRM-free games, gaming utilities to be found within the Debian ecosystem, open-source games like 0 A.D., open-source VR/AR with the likes of Monado, and engine talks like GemRB / Engine / Godot, and other Debian-minded gaming talks.
Welcome to gambaru.de. Here is my monthly report (+ the first week in November) that covers what I have been doing for Debian. If you’re interested in Java, Games and LTS topics, this might be interesting for you.
As the catastrophe unfolded, several state governments blamed it on aged, supposedly obsolete computer systems written in COBOL, a programming language that originated in the late 1950s. At least a dozen state unemployment systems still run on this sixty-one-year-old language, including ones that help administer funds of a billion dollars or more in California, Colorado, and New Jersey. When the deluge of unemployment claims hit, the havoc it seemed to wreak on COBOL systems was so widespread that many states apparently didn’t have enough programmers to repair the damage; the governor of New Jersey even publicly pleaded for the help of volunteers who knew the language.
But then something strange happened. When scores of COBOL programmers rushed to offer their services, the state governments blaming COBOL didn’t accept the help. In fact, it turned out the states didn’t really need it to begin with. For many reasons, COBOL was an easy scapegoat in this crisis—but in reality what failed wasn’t the technology at all.
Java 8 introduced streams, among other things, and one of my favourite features is the reduce() method. It combines a stream into a single method.
Humility helps you respect the people you’re working with and see what they bring. We can’t genuinely respect them if we’re feeling superior; if we think we have all the answers.
If we have compassion for our teammates (and ourselves) we will desire to minimise their suffering.
We will want to avoid inflicting difficult merges on anyone. We will want to avoid wasting their time, or forcing them to re-work; having been surprised by our changes. The practice of Continuous Integration can come from the desire to minimise suffering in this way.
We will want those who come after us in the future to be able to understand our work—understand the important behaviour and decisions we made. We’ll want them to have the best safety net possible. Tests and living documentation such as ADRs can come from this desire.
We’d desire the next person to have the easiest possible job to change or build upon what we’ve started, regardless of their skill and knowledge. Simplicity and YAGNI can come from this desire.
Humility and compassion can drive us to be curious: what are the coding and working styles and preferences of our team mates? What’s the best way to collaborate to maximise my colleagues’ effectiveness?
Without compassion we might write code that is easiest for ourselves to understand—using our preferred idioms and style without regard for how capable the rest of the team is to engage with it.
Without humility our code might show off our cleverness.
An exception appears during program execution and changes its normal flow due to an error. An exception arises on account of an error. The main cause of an exception is a logical error. Like many other programming languages, Python provides several built-in exceptions, i.e., ZeroDivisionError, ImportError, EOFError, etc.; for instance, the ZeroDivisionError exception is raised when a number is divided by zero. The Python exceptions are handled by the try statement. We define a try block and put the code vulnerable code inside this block, which can raise an exception. Next, after the try block, we define an except block to deal with the exception. Besides all these built-in exceptions, sometimes we need to raise or throw an exception when we encounter a specific situation. The Python developer can throw a user-defined exception easily. We use the raise keyword for raising or throwing an exception. This article explains the Python raise keyword usage for throwing the exception with examples.
One of the most interesting (and possibly unknown) features of the nftables framework is the native python interface, which allows python programs to access all nft features programmatically, from the source code.
There is a high-level library, libnftables, which is responsible for translating the human-readable syntax from the nft binary into low-level expressions that the nf_tables kernel subsystem can run. The nft command line utility basically wraps this library, where all actual nftables logic lives. You can only imagine how powerful this library is. Originally written in C, ctypes is used to allow native wrapping of the shared lib object using pure python.
To use nftables in your python script or program, first you have to install the libnftables library and the python bindings. In Debian systems, installing the python3-nftables package should be enough to have everything ready to go.
To interact with libnftables you have 2 options, either use the standard nft syntax or the JSON format. The standard format allows you to send commands exactly like you would do using the nft binary. That format is intended for humans and it doesn’t make a lot of sense in a programmatic interaction. Whereas JSON is pretty convenient, specially in a python environment, where there are direct data structure equivalents.
Vue.js is used to build User Interfaces (UIs) and Single-Page Applications (SPAs). It is easy to learn how to use Vue.js and the framework of freedom and comfort that is available while developing applications in this program because it has the best-combined features of Angular and ReactJS. That is why it is known for its easy-to-use and clean coding.
Vue.js provides style binding that you can use to change the style dynamically. You can bind a variable to the style attribute in any HTML tag and change the style when the bound variable is changed. In this article, we will have a look at how to use style binding and change the styling of variables using vue.js.
Vue.js is an easy to learn and approachable library that we can start building web applications in it with the basic knowledge of web development. In Vue.js, developers love to code and feel freedom while developing applications.
